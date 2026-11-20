Reporters who talk to Veterans seem to be dying mysteriously, so I thought I should be a thank-you piece before Thanksgiving, so here it is, a little early for all the whistleblowers out there.
A roll call from the Warhawk Air Museum’s breakfast in Nampa, Idaho, November 7, 2026
By George Webb
I posted this little film with two words, “Real Deal.” Watch the original 39-second film.
My father taught electronics. Some of the men who came to him were Vietnam veterans trying to earn a living back home. When I look at these tables, I think of those men starting over at a workbench, and of a teacher who had something practical to offer them. That is the thank-you I know best from my own family. Two Schools of Thought. My Dad was Army, and my brother was Air Force, so thanks to them for their service. I had only thirty nine seconds to thank all the units there, so here goes.
Here is a way to read the walls as the camera turns. Beside each name is a piece of my reporting about the unit or about a place it calls home. For colors I could only partly make out, I have used the place where we saw them together, Nampa. The linked stories are my own. The veterans in the film speak for themselves.
0:00–0:04 · The service flags above the doorway
U.S. Army. Thank you to the soldiers and Army families of Arlington, Virginia. My reporting from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
U.S. Navy. Thank you to the sailors, officers and Navy families of Arlington, Virginia. My reporting from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
U.S. Marine Corps. Thank you to the Marines and families who have served at Headquarters Marine Corps in Arlington, Virginia. My reporting from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
U.S. Coast Guard. Thank you to Washington, D.C., home of Coast Guard headquarters, and to the crews who took the call when someone was overdue. The George Webb Investigates Case File.
U.S. Air Force. Thank you to the airmen and families of Arlington, Virginia, home of the Air Staff at the Pentagon. My reporting from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
U.S. Space Force. The delta and the letters USSF come into view above the doors. Thank you to the Guardians and their families in Arlington, Virginia. My reporting from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
As the camera reaches the corner, a pair of green footprints appears on a vertical banner. Airmen adopted those feet as a sign of rescue in the Vietnam era. A downed flier waiting for a helicopter would have understood what they meant. To the Jolly Green crews and the people who kept their helicopters flying, thank you. Two Schools of Thought.
0:04–0:10 · The Army wall
3rd Infantry Division, “Rock of the Marne.” Thank you to Hinesville, Georgia, beside Fort Stewart, and to the families who kept a light on there. The Atlanta conference in my November 9 dispatch.
10th Mountain Division, “Climb to Glory.” Thank you to Fort Drum and neighboring Watertown, New York. The division turns up by name in my writing about David Petraeus. My archive on the 10th Mountain Division and David Petraeus.
1st Infantry Division, “The Big Red One.” Thank you to Junction City and Manhattan, Kansas, the communities beside Fort Riley. My companion reading here is a veteran’s homecoming story from my family archive. Two Schools of Thought.
2nd Infantry Division, “Second to None.” The star and profile on the shield belong to a division headquartered at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Thank you to its American and Korean families. Pipelines and Ratlines, on a South Korea reporting trail (archive copy).
Ranger banner. A Ranger scroll sits over the multicolored shield. The smaller lettering blurs. Thank you to the Ranger community of Columbus, Georgia, home to the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning. The Atlanta conference in my November 9 dispatch.
1st Cavalry Division. The black horse’s head and diagonal stripe show up even as the camera moves. Thank you to Killeen, Texas, the city beside Fort Hood. My Texas laboratory reporting in The Operation Lockdown Song.
173rd Airborne Brigade, “Sky Soldiers.” Thank you to Vicenza, Italy, and to the Italian neighbors who have welcomed generations of American paratroopers. My reporting on Rome and the Italian coast.
11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, “Blackhorse.” Thank you to Fort Irwin and neighboring Barstow, California. This is a second horse emblem on the wall, on a red-and-white shield. Introduction to Operation Hollywood.
11th Airborne Division, “Angels.” Thank you to Anchorage, Alaska, and the families at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. For these veterans I return to my father’s students and the work of coming home. Two Schools of Thought.
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), “Screaming Eagles.” Thank you to Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Clarksville, Tennessee, on either side of Fort Campbell. I mention the 101st in my discussion of historical contingency planning. My Op Plan 314 article, which discusses the 82nd and 101st (archive copy).
82nd Airborne Division, “All American.” Thank you to Fayetteville, North Carolina, and the paratroopers of Fort Bragg. My Op Plan 314 story discusses the 82nd by name. My Op Plan 314 article, which discusses the 82nd and 101st (archive copy).