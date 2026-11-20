Reporters who talk to Veterans seem to be dying mysteriously, so I thought I should be a thank-you piece before Thanksgiving, so here it is, a little early for all the whistleblowers out there.

A roll call from the Warhawk Air Museum’s breakfast in Nampa, Idaho, November 7, 2026

By George Webb

I posted this little film with two words, “Real Deal.” Watch the original 39-second film.

Opening frame. Breakfast beneath the branch flags at the Warhawk Air Museum.

My father taught electronics. Some of the men who came to him were Vietnam veterans trying to earn a living back home. When I look at these tables, I think of those men starting over at a workbench, and of a teacher who had something practical to offer them. That is the thank-you I know best from my own family. Two Schools of Thought. My Dad was Army, and my brother was Air Force, so thanks to them for their service. I had only thirty nine seconds to thank all the units there, so here goes.

Here is a way to read the walls as the camera turns. Beside each name is a piece of my reporting about the unit or about a place it calls home. For colors I could only partly make out, I have used the place where we saw them together, Nampa. The linked stories are my own. The veterans in the film speak for themselves.

0:00–0:04 · The service flags above the doorway

As the camera reaches the corner, a pair of green footprints appears on a vertical banner. Airmen adopted those feet as a sign of rescue in the Vietnam era. A downed flier waiting for a helicopter would have understood what they meant. To the Jolly Green crews and the people who kept their helicopters flying, thank you. Two Schools of Thought.

0:04–0:10 · The Army wall