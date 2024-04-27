The new movie “Civil War” actually does a fairly good job of telling the life story of my ex-research partner, Jenny Moore, a woman whom I called Task Force, without the weapons, of course. The real Jenny Moore, the woman that I call Task Force, was involved in many dangerous activities as the Kirsten Dunst character is in ‘Civil War”.

In my opinion, Kirsten Dunst's character covers only the investigative journalist aspect of the Task Force’s life. Being a hero in a lot of dangerous situations is much easier to portray in front of the camera rather than in real life.

(Pardon the typo on such an essential verb as “gives”)

Like the heroine in “Civil War,” played by Kirsten Dunst, Jenny Moore traveled a long way to Washington, DC, after a life of near-death situations as a female cop. Jenny Moore, like the Kirsten Dunst character, also died in the line of duty while trying to get the truth out to the American people. Of course, Jenny Moore, Task Force, didn’t need to have a fleet of Black Hawk Helicopters and Humvees to protect her like Kirsten Dunst had in the movie.

And even more strikingly, Jenny Moore, in her role as a Police Officer and rape victim counselor, was a protector of young women, which is a key subplot to the movie of “Civil War” and the Kirsten Dunst journalist character. Perhaps the characterization of the Kirsten Dunst character that hit closest to home was how her character was a mentor to male colleagues and journalists, such as myself.

Dunst even captured Jenny Moore’s “I know I am going to die doing this” fatalism in her wistful, contemplative recording of injustices. Multiple times during the film, I felt like Dunst had studied the life and even expressions of Journalist Jenny Moore in the story.

But real-life risking journalism is a lot harder to do with no army of helicopters and Humvees in front of you with a posse of machine gun-toting soldiers all around you as Dunst had in the movie. It is a lot easier to play-act than to live out the real thing with only a phone in your hand.

Toward the end of her police career, Task Force trained drug-sniffing dogs from the time they were puppies.

Of course, there is the totally woke end of the movie “Civil War,” which ends in the President pleading, “Don’t kill me” before he is assassinated. As we know in real life, it was Adam Schiff in Congress whose eyes pleaded in the Longworth Office Cafeteria, “Don’t expose me”. And Task Force didn’t assassinate anyone. She only exposed serial, career liars like Adam Schiff, who assassinated his own character. But as Adam Schiff knows as the son of the screenwriter Ed Schiff, everything in Hollywood is make believe.

If Task Force was working for Adam Schiff, the movie Civil War would have covered Jenny Moore's work as a cop, with Moore running down Russian spies stealing secrets from Lawrence Livermore Labs. Jenny Moore exposed Schiff as the key politician actually selling those secrets. Task Force was actually involved in a lot of chases in her police career, so you know Schiff, the Screenwriter, would have played that up for all it was worth.

A better-running action sequel would be Task Force running out of the Capitol with the Blackberry Server and Hillary’s Emails, with Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu giving chase.

Or perhaps if Jenny Moore got her hands on a briefcase full of Biden Blackberrys freshly configured by Imran Awan, that would have made a good “cut to the chase scene” for a true to life “Real Civil War” movie.

Real life was actually much more exciting. The whole world watched when Task Force served by DNC lawsuit on Awan Spy Ring ringleader Imran Awan while a pack of Bill Clinton lawyers tried to deny Service at their DC law office.

Or the time Task Force talked her way into the home that sheltered a creep named Ray Abbas, who got fired for installing cameras in women’s bathrooms at McDonald’s before getting hired for a no-show job in Congress for over $100K a year? Remember the three gigantic microwave dishes in the backyard of the Awan house in Springfield, Virginia?

Task Force talked her way into every house of the Awan Spy Ring and warned the American veterans renting the homes that if they came down with unusual sicknesses, they might be getting sprayed with something. Task Force wasn’t much for hitting the Inaction Button. She didn’t even know how to spell it.

She only knew the Action button, and she never thought about the danger of a situation. She just went into the potential intelligence operative/terrorist houses (all houses she went to had Pakistani Intelligence ties), and she asked a lot of questions. And I never saw her second guess herself. The Kirsten Dunst character gets scared a lot in “Civil War”, hiding behind walls and losing her courage at times. This was never Task Force. It was the Green Action button all the time.

Jenny Moore didn’t need a screenwriter or a Hollywood director to punch up her career. Jenny Moore was the real deal in journalism, and she had the heart of a lion. She taught me hundreds of things about investigation, and I use the techniques she taught me daily. And yes, I think we would have broken the Biden Blackberry story years earlier if she had lived. And we would have found other witnesses.

Task even helped competitors, just like the Kirsten Dunst character in the movie. Her FBI Agent friends and Joint Special Operation brothers would all take a bullet for her, and she would do the same for them. I have already received some criticism for comparing Task Force to a Hollywood fake character, but at least the world can now get somewhat of a visual of what it was like to work with her.

And now I can say they finally made a movie about her, with a fleet of helicopter and Humvees in front of the Dunst character which Task Force, Jenny Moore, never needed. And I didn’t need acting lessons to express how I felt the day she died.

RIP Jenny, you finally got your movie.