Today, we will discuss Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and the upcoming cancer vaccines. I went to San Diego, the home turf of Dr. Soon-Shiong and CIA Director Brennan, to predict that cancer vaccines would soon be rolled out. Well, all I can say is that didn’t take long!

After my recent near-death experience with Legionnaires’ disease that immediately followed, I could only sit and wait for the cancer vaccines to roll out. I didn’t have to wait long for the cancer vaccines PR offensive.

It took about three weeks! Dr. Soon-Shiong just did a two-hour informational with Tucker Carlson recently, recommending a cancer therapeutic called Anktiva that was approved eleven months ago for men over 55 who have been lifetime smokers.

Dr. Soon-Shiong wants to give his Anktiva T-cell-based cancer vaccine to every man, woman, and child in the United States. Dr. Soon-Shiong is billed as the richest doctor in the world, but I have no idea whether Tucker Carlson accepted any payment for the two-hour Anktiva infomercial.

https://anktiva.com/

Dr. Soon-Shiong unbelievably never mentions the Anktiva name throughout the one-hour and forty-eight-minute “interview” with Tucker. We've been predicting for about four years, since the beginning of coronavirus, that the cancer vaccines were the other shoe to drop.

Interestingly, Dr. Soon-Shiong pushed his own hAd5 antibody-based COVID-19 vaccine for the entire CoronaVirus pandemic, and now he has had a massive attack of COVID-19 vaccine amnesia because he forgot all about hAd5 during the Tucker interview.

It is very difficult to grasp how the Anktiva product name could have been avoided in his hour and forty-eight minutes with Tucker Carlson. Dr. Soon-Shiong didn’t mention his hAd5 COVID vaccine, either. Despite his repeated attempts to reintroduce hAd5, the vaccine was not found to be effective.

https://immunitybio.com/immunitybio-nantkwest-announce-first-patient-dosed-in-phase-1-clinical-trial-of-novel-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-had5/

NantKwest’s vaccines have now been mothballed, and the hAd5 vaccine has been rolled into Dr. Soon-Shiong’s Immunity Bio, with John Brennan on its Board.

Now Dr. Soon-Shiong is placing all his bets on Anktiva, a bladder cancer drug for men over 55 who have smoked for multiple decades. He is now repositioning Anktiva as a vaccine for every man, woman, and child in the United States. Dr. Soon-Shiong also rebranded Anktiva as a “bioshield,” not a vaccine or a bladder cancer therapeutic. Again, Soon-Shiong never once mentioned the name of the “vaccine.”

https://www.medpagetoday.com/urology/urology/109791

That's the drug he wants to give to every man, woman, and child as a cancer vaccine. Calling Anktiva a “BioShield” now opens the door for all therapeutic cancer drugs to be called “BioShields” whether they have had clinical trials or not.

Immunity Bio has been trying to get Anktiva approved for ten years. Immunity Bio finally got Anktiva approved April last year. Anktiva has been approved for less than one year.

Let me tell you who it's been approved for. Anktiva is targeted at men over 55 years old, mainly over 65 years old men who've been lifetime smokers, who've polluted their urinary tract, and now their bladder isn't holding together. Now these men need bladder surgery, bladder removal surgery, or bladder replacement surgery. Is Anktiva really intended for Long COVID victims?

Dr. Soon-Shiong also covered Long COVID, and he attributed Long COVID to unprotected. Corona spikes that magically reunited with protective capsids months later.

Dr Soon-Shiong doesn’t remember the twenty five year CoronaThrax program to aerosolize anthrax which is known for its hardy resistance to the body’s immune system. CoronaThrax can lurk for years awaiting a reactivatiin signal like SV40 promoters that were in the cOVID mRNA vaccines.

CoronaThrax has been a twenty five year program since 2002. But the effort is actually a 70-year-old program trying to aerosolize Anthrax since World War II. Just a spike was needed to Aerosolize Anthrax. You can see it along the bottom line here. CoronaThrax is going to be the answer to Long COVID.

It is gonna be the cause of long covid. For four years, we've been saying Dr. Soon Chong is gonna be dropping the dime on cancer vaccines after Corona virus.

And I say, here come the cancer vaccines, and then I see the white light. Thank God I'm still here what happens immediately after. I do my six day vigil in front of a national resilience saying, here come the cancer vaccines. Here comes Dr. So Chong as predicted, we've been predicting this for four years.

We've gone to all the Dr Soon-Shiong hospitals. I'm in front of Dr. So Chong Hospital in Pittsburgh. I'm in front of the one in Santa Monica, St. John's. We've been talking about it for four years. He comes out with the cancer vaccines on Tucker Carlson and nobody asks any questions.

Bladder cancer accounts for about 83,000 cases outta 334 million people. in this hour and 48 minute interview, he never says that. He never says, “Hey we got approval after 10 years of trying. We got approval last year of a cancer drug for bladder for men over 65 who have been lifetime smokers over 30 years, smoking, destroying their urinary tract, right?”

And we wanna give it to every man, woman, and child as a vaccine. That would've been the honest, ingenuous way to approach that interview, right? And then everybody could Google it. Look at the difference. Remember he bought the LA Times and he bought the San Diego Tribune and how they pushed the Covid vaccine?

And now that Covid is over, now he's the hero and he's gonna become the next Elon Musk. And he got rid of the editorial board because Covid is over the operation's over. But they pushed the Covid vaccine more than anybody. His company, after he bought the companies, we were there, we went down there a million times, right?

We went to San Diego so often. We went to San Diego more than John Brennan, and he lives there, right? We went down to General Atomics, where they make the drones for the war. James Jameson tried to shut us down three different times, right? We went to Salk Institute and said, Hey, this goes back. The mass formation psychosis goes all the way back to the polio vaccine.

We've been talking about it for a long time, at least four years with Dr. Soon-Shiong. But here he is talking about cancer vaccines and no pushback. Tucker does not ask one time, what's the drug's name?

The four Ws and the h and five Ws is who or how and why? What's the name of the drug? What's the name of the drug? Welcome, Dr. Ong. Why are you here today? Oh, I'm here to talk about stuff. What stuff? I wanted to talk about my cancer vaccines. What's the drug? It's called Anktiva.