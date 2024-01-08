When Uranium from Russian missiles that was supposed to go to Ohio never got there, I went to Piketon, Ohio to interview the witnesses in June 2017. Andy Dybala and Aaron Adler of Neighborhood News in Toledo were not afraid to follow me for several news gathering events there to follow up on the story, once in 2020, again in 2021, and again in 2022.

Neighborhood News has returned to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9 AM Eastern Standard Time. Here is a URL to the first show.

The intrepid duo of Andy and Aaron followed me again and again to national security stories in Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and Florida for more news-gathering events just to name a few.

When my YouTube channel of nearly 100,000 followers and 4,000 on site video reports was destroyed and my books were banned on Amazon, it was Aaron Adler and Andy Dybala who helped me published seven volumes of books summarizing my investigation of tge previous five years.

Without Neighborhood News, key drill down investigations of CoronaVirus would have been lost. In some cases like the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s involvement with the CIA, some investigations had been ongoing for five years.

These UPMC investigations proved extremely helpful to identify CIA ties when a possible “CoronaThrax” Live Exercise was unleashed.

Neighborhood News helped me publish my many trips to UPMC to investigate CoronaThrax.

And, of course, we all went many times to Washington, DC and to the surrounding national biological laboratories that developed bioagents and vaccines like Ft. Detrick and Ft. Belvoir.

If have spent a lot of time with Aaron Adler and Andy Dybala at new gathering “charrettes” that total over 37 meetings now of four days or longer. Our news gathering events have been everywhere tge action is with the longest being eighteen days around the breakout of CoronaVirus in March 2020 on the Potomac and then later on tge Potomac around January 6th, 2021.

We have gone to the major events in places like Washington, DC and Boston, and we chased blood trails of murderers in small towns, all to bring the news to consumer with the real truth rather than the false narratives and CNN coverups.

We have covered the political campaigns, both national and statewide in Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, and Florida just to name a few, with an extended coverage of the swing state races.

We have tracked Russian spy teams (arranged by DNC operatives) being infiltrated into our universities and vaccine factories in Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Georgia, and Florida as well.

And we have covered Christian conservative conferences all across America as well, especially in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, and South Carolina.

Aaron, Andy, and I have also led a team of aspiring young citizen journalists in a journalism school in Michigan over a two-year period of time, spending their own income to further the cause of truth telling rather than settling for the false narratives of the CNNs.

We have welcomed aspiring journalists from all over the United States to learn the craft of citizen journalism and be a part of the citizen journalism revolution. In addition, we hosted hundreds of visitors to our free classes in citizen journalism both in Michigan and around the country

We have rallied around America’s front line doctors, especially in the case of a tragic suicide of the fiancee of a woman who bravely served our country in Kosovo in a war zone for the US Army.

We have tried to make a difference in moving investigations forward in national security stories that affect almost every person in the United States, and, in many times, every person in the world.

We have gone to the universities like UNC, UPMC, and UTMB in states like North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas, that did gain of function for bioagents. These bioagents increasingly seem to be leaving the battlefield to being turned on the people of the United States of America.

So it’s high time that we returned to a three times a week show on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays, and we could think of no better time to get started in the morning at 9 AM to 11 AM. So that’s the new time of the New Neighborhood News - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 AM to 11 AM. I hope you can join me at www.nnhour.com. We will post the new show URL soon, so stay tuned.

And thank you for supporting citizen journalism that goes where the action is and doesn’t take false narratives for an answer.