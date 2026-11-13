George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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Judith's avatar
Judith
6h

Reporter extraordinaire

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Pushkara Sally Ashford's avatar
Pushkara Sally Ashford
3h

Hi, George,

Born in 1940, prior to the US entering WWII, I've lived through all the wars and watched all their movies since. IMO, the narratives we've bought for the wars are as fictional as the movies that sold us on them. We're getting closer to the facts when we ask who funded both? What have their intentions been, and what did they cook up to manipulate citizens in this and other countries to go to war? What devices do they continue to gin up to stir the urgency and so-called "patriotism" that parents would send their sons and daughters to the slaughter? We're learning, now, that the history of the human race is so flawed, we must treat it like fiction. I loved Jimmy Stewart's movies, too. For the most part, however, the context for them doesn't hold water.

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