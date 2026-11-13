By George Webb

I went to Washington ten years ago because of a Jimmy Stewart movie. I went as a dreamy-eyed reformer with an informal network of citizen journalists and the idea that ordinary people could go to the capital, ask questions, and make a difference.

I ended up spending five years there. So when I sat down to watch Jimmy, the new Jimmy Stewart movie, I already knew what a part Jimmy Stewart played in my life. What surprised me was how honestly the movie asks what his parts cost him.

Aaron Burns’s Jimmy, with KJ Apa as Stewart, takes us from the Hollywood of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington to the Hollywood Stewart returned to after World War II. He wins the Oscar for The Philadelphia Story, goes to England, flies combat missions in B-24 Liberators, and comes home to work with Frank Capra again. That last picture, It’s a Wonderful Life, is my favorite. After seeing Jimmy, I thought more about what Stewart brought home with him before he ever stepped onto Capra’s set. (fathomentertainment.com)

The men in the planes

Hollywood knew how to sell the war effort. It had a whole roster of actors who could make patriotism sound like a fellow from your hometown talking to you. Gary Cooper could do it. Ronald Reagan could do it. Stewart could do it with a shrug and an “aw, shucks.” I thought about my father, who belonged to that generation of Americans who came through the Depression crushed youth, but found it in themselves to serve. Years later, I’d start looking at what happens when Washington and Hollywood work on the same story. That’s the question behind my introduction to Operation Hollywood, the opening of Echoes of Laurel Canyon, the first five chapters, my summary of the series, and Part Thirteen.

The new movie Jimmy shows him frequently making film updates from his B-24 bomber base in the English countryside.

I toured Europe several times with two B-24 crewmen, a pilot and a navigator. Between them, they had been shot down three times. We went to bombing sites in Germany, Italy, Czechoslovakia, and Romania. When Jimmy took me up in those planes, I thought about the two men I’d traveled with and what it meant for them to go back to those places, not fighting for freedom from Communism, not Facism.

(recreation) I was going back to Czechoslovakia with those two B-24 front seaters to help inspire the youth of Prague to protest for freedom in 1989 including President Havel’s future Chief of Staff, Peter Schmida.

Jimmy Stewart’s Eighth Air Force flew 985 numbered missions in Europe during World War II. That total includes some food-supply and leaflet missions, so it isn’t strictly 985 bombing raids. scottylive.com.

Counting individual aircraft flights, the Air Force credits it with more than 440,000 bomber sorties, dropping approximately 697,000 tons of bombs. A mission involving 1,000 bombers could account for 1,000 sorties. We took Czechoslovakia without firing a shot with the Velvet Revolution.

This is a long way from James Cagney singing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” in a Busby Berkeley musical. The Stewart we see in Jimmy keeps coming back to the part he played in recruiting men for the war. He’d helped make service look like the obvious thing for a young man to do. Then he flew with young men who never came home.

That’s the part of the movie I keep thinking about. In the film’s telling, Stewart comes home wondering whether he can recruit again, whether he can act again, and whether he can forgive himself. The war is over. He still has to live with what he saw and with the questions he brought back.

The movie that sent me to Washington

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington put a different idea in my head. Here was a guy who went to Washington thinking the place might work the way he’d been taught it worked. Then he found out what happened when he asked the wrong people the right questions. I knew that was a movie. I went anyway. I’ve written about where that trip led in my investigative case file, the roadmap to my reporting, Why We Fight, Three Stories That Shook the World, and The Danger of Being First and Correct.

We did sue the Democratic National Committee. We followed the Podesta Group, the Clinton Global Initiative, and the Awan affair in Congress. Those stories took me from campaign politics to questions about who had access to congressional information and what the public could verify. I revisited that period in Awan Minutes to Midnight, Still Validated After All These Years, What If There Was a Deep State?, Iran Contra Friends Go to Washington, and my uranium reporting guide.

Some of those questions stayed with me long after I left Washington. I returned to the DNC and CrowdStrike in Chasing the Signal, Chapter Two, and the final chapter. I kept asking what could be established about election-season claims in ’Tis the Season for Election Hacking and The Speed-Chess Election.

We also challenged the public account of January 6. I wanted to know what the footage could show about people moving through the crowd and what you could establish about who was where. That’s where my Real J6 series began. I pursued a separate question about the pipe-bomb investigation and returned to the events of that day in Some Truths Are Too Big to Tell. Those questions also fed into my writing on how the press covers January 6 and how political labels can shape later investigations.

The COVID years took me out of Washington and onto the road. I had questions about research institutions, government records, and the accounts people were giving me about preparations before the pandemic. Readers can follow the reporting and my interpretations in Fauci’s Ouchies Brought to You by Citizen Journalists, Return to Patient Zero, Royal Dutch Virus, Why I Wrote “No Left Turn at Albuquerque”, and Fauci and Me.

I’d gone to Washington with a picture in my head of one guy standing up in the Senate. I found out how much of the work depends on people you’ll never see on camera. I think of the women who kept asking questions when Congress moved on, the people who sent us leads, and the readers who went back through the emails with us. I wrote about those efforts in Four Grandmothers Tougher on Fauci Than Congress, We Still Have Great Leads in the Fauci Investigation, my piece on the Fauci email trail, Which Came First, Fauci or the Egg?, and my account of an early source.

Who shows up for George Bailey?

Then there’s George Bailey. The money is gone, he’s facing ruin, and he’s convinced everyone would be better off if he’d never been born. I know what it feels like to look at the wreckage of years of work and wonder what you have to show for it. I’ve watched years of YouTube reporting disappear. I wrote about why I wanted the archive restored, which records I wanted preserved, what I thought a remedy could look like, and why I compare freedom of speech to freedom of movement.

I’ve kept working on a shoestring while taking on news organizations with resources I could only dream of. When one of those organizations gets a story wrong, it can take weeks to trace the error back to its source. If your own reporting disappears, somebody has to go back through the records and do that work again. I’ve written about the right to report competing accounts, keeping the record moving from Lake Erie to the courthouse, what it takes to report in a battleground state, how people make sense of competing accounts, and what keeps me doing this work.

I’ve lost research partners, including Jenny Moore, whom I called Task Force, and Brian Lloyd. I still carry questions about their deaths. I miss the people themselves. I’ve gone back through what I remember and what I understood at the time in The Seven COVID Suicides, Operation Lockdown: Day Three, Operation Lockdown Resolution: Day Two, my follow-up on the accounts we received, and the ending I developed for the project.

When I watch the end of It’s a Wonderful Life, I think about who shows up for George Bailey. In my life, it’s the person who kept a copy of a video I thought was gone. It’s the researcher who stayed up to chase one more lead. It’s somebody halfway around the world who cared enough about a story to help me keep it alive. That’s the kind of work I wanted to make room for in A Newsroom You Can Walk Into, Less Tragedy, More Hope, the return of Neighborhood News, Neighborhood News, Health, and Wealth, and Documentary in the Round.

Mr. Smith goes to Hollywood

I’ve carried some of that old Mr. Smith spirit out to Hollywood, too. I wrote Echoes of Laurel Canyon and Operation Hollywood because I wanted to look at what gets left out when a story goes from the record to the screen. I kept coming back to that question in Part Twelve, Part Fourteen, Part Sixteen, my reading of Chinatown, and my review of the Theranos dramatization.

The same question comes up when I try to make something for the screen myself. Which part of an investigation belongs in a scene? Where do I owe the audience a document? What am I asking them to take on my word? I had to wrestle with those choices in The Making of Operation Lockdown, Operation Lockdown Goes to the Movies, Why I Wrote the Operation Lockdown Song, Operation Lockdown: The Resolution, and The AI Rider.

I ask similar questions about crime stories. In the Idaho Four case, I went back through what I could find about the forensic work, what was released to the public, and how that material was covered. My archive includes my critique of the forensic investigation, a private investigator’s review, my examination of the fingernail evidence, my reading of The New York Times coverage, and why I kept covering the Idaho cases after leaving the state.

A case like that can pull you toward a neat ending before you’ve finished looking at what’s in front of you. I’ve put my own readings on the record in Sometimes Victims Fight Back, Four Murders Solved for the Price of Two, my questions about the timeline, my interpretation of the DNA evidence, and my piece on putting together a story from individual pieces of evidence.

On Long Island, I went back to the reporting that preceded the tidy versions of the story. In the Manson and Zodiac cases, I’ve asked how much of what we remember came from the coverage and the retellings. Those questions run through Return to LISK, my piece on the Long Island 911 call, Helter Sheltered, my article on Manson and Zodiac, and my piece on the Zodiac and metadata.

I’ve kept coming back to the Kennedy assassinations for much the same reason. A piece of film or a photograph can become so familiar that you stop asking what else was in the frame, who was there, and what the records say. I’ve taken up those questions in the first part of my JFK files series, the third part of the Angleton series, Kennedy’s Samson Option Nightmare, Why I Wrote “Knockin’ on Assassins’ Doors”, and my look at the overlap between the Manson story and CHAOS.

Once you’ve seen what a movie can put in somebody’s head, you pay attention to how the story gets made. You also pay attention to who goes back to the scene after the cameras leave. That’s the work I keep coming back to in my account of the first ninety days of citizen coverage of the Charlie Kirk case, The Churning Point, my reporting on the Canfield Mountain coverage, my July field-reporting update, and my reporting from Michigan.

That’s what Jimmy gave me. I went in thinking about the two Stewart movies that changed my life. I came out thinking about the man who had to go back to work after the war and figure out what he still had to give. I’ve had days when that was the question in front of me, too. Then somebody sends me a document, or calls from a town I’ve never been to, and there’s work to do in the morning.