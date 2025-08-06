I personally am coming up on my thirtieth year of using computers to model human systems, starting with my Sun Microsystems days, using computers to predict how proteins fold correctly for normal development and how they misfold to create disease. Last year, the program resulting from all this effort, AlphaFold, won the Nobel Prize.

https://cmlabs.co/en-id/news/google-wins-nobel-for-ai-research-sparks-debate-in-ai-field

My old boss at Sun, Eric Schmidt, carried the project on to Google and created DeepMind to work on the extraordinarily complex problem, which seemed almost insurmountable at the time the proposal was first generated at Sun. Now we have open-source AlphaFold 3 for all scientists to use every day on their lab computers.