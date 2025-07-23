Here are the notes from this morning’s Part One on the Mosaic Method for Citizen Journalism crime solving. I used the Canfield Firemen Massacre and the Idaho Four Massacre as my first two examples. The first part of the Mosaic Method is recognizing when someone deliberately blots out a key part of the picture.

Part 1 – My First Glimpse of the 22‑Minute Void

The Mosaic Method begins, as always, with a single mismatched tile. For me, it was the Sheriff in the Canfield Massacre press conference's sudden insistence that “nothing happened” between 13:38 and 13:50 that chaotic morning on Canfield Mountain. Twenty‑two silent minutes that lead up to the shooting - a black box is plunked down.

You could hear the hard drives hum as every local reporter dutifully typed the quote. But a timeline is like a drywall seam: if it looks freshly mudded, you uncover it. I laid the Sheriff’s obfuscations against everything we’d already geolocated—Roley’s white Econoline van idling beside the fire road gate at 13:24, a string of neighbor‑phone pings at 13:38, and an EMS scanner burst at 14:00—then listened for the hollow spot. That was the moment I knew the sheriff was papering over a gunfight.

This Sheriff looks like a press conference designed by Palantir Gotham, ensuring a Police-Fire communications fix solution to the Brony Boy problem.