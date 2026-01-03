Part I — The Myth That Keeps Getting Repeated

I’ve learned over the years that the fastest way to derail an investigation is to repeat a myth because it sounds cinematic - Mitch seeing Erika on the night of September 8th at the Candlewood is one of those moments.

The myth here is simple: that a climbing injury equals the end of a Special Forces career, or that a shift out of a combat role must mean something nefarious. A new role as an ISR Officer as a support officer is not something people consider after a training injury.

Shoe leather investigation gets discounted. Everyone at the Benton County Courthouse I visited thinks that Mitch was organizing a biker gang to kill all the Judges there. But as I said, during my trips to the Courthouse to interview Court staff there, Mitch was probably venting idle threats in text.

The record shows that injuries—especially orthopedic injuries—routinely move service members from kinetic roles into intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) functions where experience still matters. That’s how the modern U.S. military works, and it ha’s been that way for a long time. That’s not conjecture; it’s policy and practice, reported openly for years.

Source: Reuters’ reporting on post-injury reassignment and the growth of ISR roles during and after the Iraq/Afghanistan era documents this transition plainly.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-military-shifts-focus-intelligence-surveillance-2021-03-19/

Part II — What Injuries Actually Look Like

The public often imagines injuries as battlefield shrapnel or gunshot wounds. In reality, a significant portion of serious military injuries happen during training—parachute jumps, fast-roping, obstacle courses, and yes, rock climbing and mountaineering exercises, both formal and recreational. Mitch was injured on a Guadalupe River climbing trip or cliff diving while stationed with the Green Berets near San Antonio.

https://www.mysanantonio.com/business/article/forward-operating-base-18688700.php

Erika’s Israeli ISR plane, owned by UST Technology, makes frequent trips to New Braunfels, presumably to visit Texas National Guardsmen doing Border “exercises” like her long relationship with the Arizona National Guard.

The Army and SOCOM have acknowledged that repeatedly injured Special Forces operators make excellent ISR Intelligence Officers after reassignment. A blown knee or spinal compression can end a combat assignment but not a career, especially if Border “exercises” are in the portfolio.



Source: The New York Times has documented the prevalence of non-combat injuries in elite units and how they affect career paths.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/26/us/military-training-injuries.html

Part III — Rock Walls, Not War Stories

Here’s the uncomfortable truth that doesn’t sell YouTube clicks: rock climbing injuries are common among military personnel because climbing is encouraged for conditioning and confidence. When someone says an injury came from climbing rather than combat, that doesn’t diminish their service; it clarifies it.

The Army’s own safety briefings acknowledge climbing and airborne training as high-risk activities.



Source: Army Times has repeatedly covered climbing, airborne, and training-related injuries in elite units.

https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2018/08/14/training-injuries-are-the-armys-most-common-threat/

Part IV — The Quiet Conveyor Belt to ISR

Once an injury limits deployability, the system doesn’t discard people—it reassigns them. That reassignment increasingly flows toward ISR: analysis cells, fusion centers, targeting support, and overhead coordination. The wars of the last two decades created a massive demand for analysts who understood combat reality.

Source: The Washington Post has detailed how experienced operators were shifted into ISR and analysis roles during the height of counterterror operations.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/military-intelligence-analysts-wars/2017/11/03/

Part V — ISR Is Not a Consolation Prize

ISR isn’t a desk job for people who “couldn’t hack it.” It’s a force multiplier. Satellites, drones, signals collection, and pattern analysis now drive operations. Someone who has been in the field brings context that pure analysts lack. That’s why the pipeline exists.

Source: The Guardian’s coverage of the drone and ISR revolution explains why experienced personnel are essential to analysis.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/nov/15/drone-wars-intelligence-analysts

Part VI — The Civilian Side of the Same Machine

Here’s where misunderstanding becomes dangerous. ISR doesn’t stop at the battlefield. Post-9/11 authorities expanded intelligence coordination domestically through joint task forces and interagency centers. This is not a secret; it’s been reported for years. But the leap from “domestic ISR exists” to “everyone involved is a villain” is lazy thinking.

Source: Reuters has covered the legal and operational framework for domestic intelligence coordination.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-domestic-intelligence-post-911-2020-09-09/

Part VII — Why the Injury Narrative Matters

When people insist an injury must have happened in combat to “count,” they miss the point. The real question isn’t where someone was hurt; it’s what the system does next. The system prioritizes retaining institutional knowledge. That’s how large bureaucracies survive.

Source: RAND studies, cited widely by mainstream outlets, show retention of experienced personnel as a core military objective.

https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1235.html

Part VIII — From Rifle to Console

I’ve spoken to enough veterans to know this transition is emotionally complex. Going from a rifle to a keyboard can feel like exile. But the work matters. ISR analysts decide where resources go, which targets matter, and when restraint is required. That’s power of a different kind.

Source: NPR’s reporting on drone and ISR analysts captures this psychological shift clearly.

https://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2015/12/18/460270846/

Part IX — What the Evidence Can Say (and Can’t)

The evidence supports a straightforward conclusion: an injury during climbing or training can plausibly move someone from a combat role into ISR. What the evidence does not support is the idea that this transition alone proves wrongdoing. Investigations require documents, timelines, and corroboration—not vibes.

Source: The Associated Press has emphasized evidentiary standards in national security reporting repeatedly.

https://apnews.com/article/national-security-investigations-standards

Part X — Why I Keep Writing This Anyway

I keep digging because oversight matters. Programs outlive personalities. ISR will only grow more powerful, more automated, and more opaque. If we don’t understand how people move through these systems—through injury, reassignment, and retention—we’ll keep chasing myths instead of accountability.

Source: The New York Times’ long-term coverage of intelligence oversight underscores why transparency matters.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/us/national-security-intelligence.html

Closing Note

This article separates documented process from speculation. An injury—whether from rock climbing or training—does not end a career; it often redirects it. And in the modern military, that redirection frequently points toward ISR.