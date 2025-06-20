George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne
1h

Man G.W. how do you do it? In all honesty in the real world you’re a Colombo, Sherlock Holmes and Poirot in ONE !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture