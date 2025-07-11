Here are the notes from today’s livestream. We have some challenges. YouTube gave me a strike so I can’t LiveStream. But the investigation into the four murders on Canfield Mountain continues. I am here in Coeur d’Alene, and I have put out the call the for the Mamma Bears to help in the investigation.

1. Strike One: The YouTube Platform Gets Hit With A Strike

Yesterday, the red “Livestream Suspended” banner flashed across my YouTube dashboard, and I knew the moth had flown too close to the flame again. The official e-mail said “medical misinformation.”

Strange accusation, considering I’d spent three minutes yesterday summarising the Chicago ASCO oncology conference and the remaining three hours tracing Halliburton’s fingerprints on an Idaho brush-fire shoot-out. Hitting delete on a citizen reporter because he recommends vitamin-D and early tumour ablation tells you one thing: the strike wasn’t about medicine, it was about the Saudis, the oil under Canfield Mountain and the body-cams I keep asking for.

That is why you’re reading this on Substack, not on the Big Red Play-Button. The strike cost me half my audience, but it also activated what I like to call the “Grandmothers in Tennis Shoes” network: retired doctors, nurses, medical librarians, and software engineer ladies who will out-Google any think-tank intern before the second pot of coffee is done. Add the “Momma Treads”—young moms in beat-up Subarus—plus a few alpha males in hiking boots who don’t mind a night on a trailhead, and you have the only newsroom that still burns shoe-leather. I have put the call out. We are doing an ad hoc news gathering event here in Couer d’Alene right now.

2. The Idaho Fire-line Ambush

On 2 July, Kootenai County dispatch pushed an ordinary brush-fire call toward East Nettleton Gulch Road, Canfield Mountain. Three firefighters, two Fire Battalion Chiefs, and a fire technical expert —John Morrison, Frank Harwood, and Dave Tysdal —rolled in.

After thirty minutes of apparently staged argument to bring the Fire Battalion Chiefs into the kill box, Morrison and Harwood two lay dead, Tysdal was fighting for his spine. After a rapid fire, rifle crack exchange with 300 law enforcement over an hour, the alleged lone gunman, 20-year-old Wes Roley, was himself shot dead.¹

Witnesses described rapid-fire cracks, not the boom of Roley’s 20-gauge; county radio traffic suggested “up to four shooters.” Yet by sundown the official story was “lone gunman with a shotgun.” Why the downgrade? A second shooter still moving is inconvenient when a resource grab is already in play.

Kootenai Sheriff’s Office set up its main checkpoint on Fourth of July Pass, parked more than 300 units, and grounded the helicopter that normally orbits any active-shooter scene; the bird never lifted.

Left bleeding at the shooting site for almost four hours were two bodies—Morrison and Harwood, and one wounded, Dave Tysdal — and I was at Kootenai Health when the bodies of Morrison and Harwood arrived.

The rumor mill generated false information that the Fire Chiefs had been life-flighted. Answer - No.

Chain-of-custody paperwork? Sealed. Autopsy? Outsourced. Meanwhile, every FOIA for body-cam, helmet-cam, dash-cam, or drone-feed has been “under investigation.”

3. Sarena Harrison: The Kindergarten Teacher Who Didn’t Come Home

At 14:00 the previous day, 42-year-old Sarena Harrison walked out of a family gathering in Hayden Lake to “pick up dessert.” She never made it back. Her Subaru was later found one county east, on a Coeur d’Alene River turnout. Sarena slumped over the wheel with a 9 mm round behind her ear (again, I tried to verify this open-source fact directly with the Shoshone County Sheriff, but she is on medical leave.) The Shoshone Sheriff’s Office was lights out in Wallace when I followed up in person. No purse, no phone. Deputies chalked it up to suicide—because nothing says self-harm like driving thirty miles through a police cordon during an active man-hunt.

Why should a kindergarten teacher matter to an oil and gas story? Because Sarena’s daily route passed the “Stupid Cow” café, the only eatery on the straight-line between the Sheriff’s Office and the Canfield mountain fire. Cell-tower pings or Ring doorbell cams video (the ones we haven’t been given) would likely show that her car idled there ten minutes—long enough to pick up a passenger. Which brings us to Travis Decker.

4. Enter Decker: The Palantir Identity

Decker, 34, ex-Army sniper, State Department Diplomatic Security Service alumnus, buried three children in Vancouver WA last year and walked. His DMV record disappeared; so did his DD-214. When Sheriff Norris briefed the press he never uttered Decker’s name—my first tell that the real alpha was being ghosted. According to a witness, a man matching Decker’s build and telltale ponytail was seen in Wallace minutes after Sarena’s Subaru (subject to verification) cleared the Fourth-of-July Police barricade. By the time the press conference ended, the same silhouette showed up on a Wallace, Idaho, convenience-store cam, now wearing aviators and a Forest Service ball-cap.³ (again, I am trying to verify with the Shoshone County Sheriff). From Wallace to the British Columbia line is two hours and change minutes on major highways, then forest roads. No U.S. warrant reaches that fast.

5. The Quiet Land-Grab

We are researching rumors that Canfield Mountain sits atop a potential Brushy Gulch Gas Claim, an unproved but heavily seismic-charted play extending under Hayden Lake. In 2020 the Idaho Department of Lands declined to auction the mineral lease after local push-back.

Other researchers insisted outside our research group that an entity called “North Idaho Energy LLC” began buying surface parcels through straw buyers. County deed records show North Idaho Energy traced to Al Rashid & Sons Group, then to Arabian Rockbits, the very JV Halliburton created in 1978 to launder drill-bit patents into Saudi hands.⁴ Halliburton’s digital twin, Landmark Compass, has already stitched logging data from those parcels into its cloud—licenses purchased last autumn by, you guessed it, North Idaho Energy.⁵ We are running down all these leads.

This group reckons the “Three Chiefs” were the next in line to run the County Fire Department. Kill the next three chiefs in line these researchers contend, remove Battalion-3 software (Morrison was its co-founder), install Palantir-Gotham inside the county’s proposed Traffic Management Center (TMC), and you’ve fused boots-on-ground response with subsurface analytics. The public thinks it’s getting smart stop-lights; the operators get a turnkey Phoenix-Program node. A feasibility study for that TMC—complete with red-light cameras and firearm-shot-detection mics—was slid across the commissioners’ desk in April.⁶ Voters balked. Two months later the mountain burned and two chiefs were in body-bags.

6. From Pacific Palisades to Wallace: The Pattern

If the playbook feels familiar, check Malibu 2018, Paradise 2019, and Pacific Palisades 2021. Each began with a sudden wildfire, followed by tract-level rezonings and low-income “pilot projects” front-funded by the same hedge vehicles—often backed by Gulf money. My colleague Peter Duke documented the Palisades dig where the Wrigley mansion once perched: a foundation deep enough for a micro-refinery pointed straight at Santa Monica Bay.

The Idaho variant swaps beachfront for timberline, but the time-line rhymes:

| T-0 | Resource-rich terrain denied to preferred bidder |

| T + 3 yrs | “Natural” disaster creates emergency powers |

| T + 3 yrs + 1 wk | Key local officials eliminated or discredited |

| T + 4 yrs | Smart-city public-safety overlay approved |

| T + 5 yrs | Title transfers to shell backed by same capital pool |

Follow the money, and the same Delaware agent that handled the Palisades properties also registered North Idaho Energy last December.

7. The Digital Sheriff

Why does a brush-fire murder turn on database software? Because whoever owns the sensor stack owns the narrative. Palantir’s Gotham 23.4 integrates directly with Landmark Compass, letting an operator overlay gas-well trajectories on patrol-car AVL pings or 911 calls. When your sheriff can be told, “This parcel is flaring dangerous H₂S—evacuate,” he rarely asks who struck the match.

The TMC proposal runs through Kootenai Metropolitan Planning Organisation and leverages an Idaho Transportation Department grant. (again, subject to pending verification by me personally). The scope allegedly spells out ALPR cameras, facial-recognition-ready video at 23 intersections and an unnamed “situational-awareness platform.” The draft budget matches Palantir’s small-county rack-rate to the dollar.⁷ Voters blocked the bond last year; post-shooting, locals are circulating Change.org petitions begging commissioners to “finish the system so this never happens again.” Right on cue.

8. Grandmothers, Momma Treds & Boot-Leather Forensics

Here’s how we fight back. Doris in Des Moines pulls parcel maps; Rick in Connecticut writes FOIAs; Monique in Spokane stakes out motor-pool lots for tail-numbers. The “Momma Treads” swap baby-seats for Kenworth dash-cams and harvest license plates. Alpha hikers shoot FLIR on the trailhead after midnight. Noise? Maybe. But six days after I posted the “Stupid Cow” co-ordinates, a barista handed me a thumb-drive: Subaru, two occupants, 15:47, eastbound at Dalton & Government Way. One face matches Decker’s passport; the other is Sarena, alive. That still-frame is now in the civil-complaint draft we’ll file if the county keeps stone-walling.

9. The Legal Punch-List

Our citizen coalition is demanding eight items:

GPS logs for Serena Harrison’s Subaru and for any white Econoline tagged at the fire scene. Full ballistics chain-of-custody on rounds removed from Morrison, Seaver and Tisdale. Toxicology & autopsy reports performed in Spokane—names of pathologists, time stamps, signatures. Air-ambulance manifest bearing Al-Rashid tail-number N711AR, wheels-up / wheels-down times.² Drone, dash, body and helmet cams for every unit between 14:00 and 20:00, 2 July. Dispatch audio—raw WAV, not the redacted transcript. Mineral-lease abstracts (Sections 10 & 15, T51N R3W) recorded since 2022. The unredacted TMC software RFP listing the “cloud data-fusion vendor.”

Serve those, and half this report becomes moot. Stonewall, and the Momma Treds will put the documents on Pastebin before the next Board meeting.

10. Epilogue: Chopin vs. Chopsticks

In my scrubbed livestream I joked that the fight for Canfield Mountain was “Epstein Chopin vs. Chopsticks”—high-society black books smashing into Sino-Saudi chop-shop capitalism. Maybe that line is what set the strike-bot off. Doesn’t matter. The point stands: when a private network of grandparents, soccer mums and ex-rangers can out-document a county sheriff, the old gate-keepers have lost the mandate of heaven.

YouTube may need creators more than creators need YouTube, but Idaho’s ridge-lines need honest ground truth even more. So lace up—whether tennis shoes, treads or hiking boots—and walk the next lead with us.

