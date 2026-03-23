Joe Kent’s Artic Frost Watergate Burglars don’t need to break in anymore into hotels. They wiretapping backbone is right next to CIA HQ in Tyson’s Corners, Virginia.

This narrative examines the enduring infrastructure of covert operations, suggesting that the Iran-Contra and Watergate scandals never truly ended but merely evolved into modern, digitized forms of state-sponsored surveillance, they just change names like Arctic Frost.

Joe Kent’s Arctic Frost now just needs to go to the Tyson’s Corner Data Center near CIA HQ.

The author details an alleged Watergate-style conspiracy involving the illegal wiretapping of five U.S. Senators through high-tech intercepts at the Office of General Counsel in Virginia. Central to this account is the indictment of Alison Lawton and the reported involvement of Joe Kent, who is depicted as a key figure managing classified intelligence and foreign influence.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/fbi-investigating-suspicious-cyber-activities-181756464.html

We argue that the private actors and shell companies continue to facilitate illicit money flows and political leverage while shielding the true architects of power from accountability.

Allison Lawter moved the Joe Kent Arctic Frost servers from the Tyson’s Corners, VA data center to her home in McLean, Virginia.

Ultimately, our claim is that the “Architecture of Empire” persists through new technologies, ensuring that the systematic subversion of law remains a constant feature of foreign and domestic policy.

The Joe Kent’s Indictment includes very detailed metadata in terms of IP addresses that don’t lie.

How is the ‘Office of General Counsel’ allegedly intercepting communications?

We believe Greg Miller was arrested at Dulles Airport this month for exactly this.

What are the core components of the ‘Arctic Frost’ operation? Leaking also occurred with the Washington Post, not just Candace Owens for Joe Kent and Artic Frost 2024.

Hannah Natanson was the recipient of Classified leaks from Joe Kent as well.

Here is the search warrant for her house for the investigation going on since at least January of this year.

How is the ‘Office of General Counsel’ allegedly intercepting communications?

Allison Lawter’s indictment spells out a dozen conspirators in the Joe Kent Watergate Burglars indictment, and we will report more as on this story as it develops.

According to the provided sources, the “Office of General Counsel” (OGC) in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia, is allegedly intercepting communications by tapping directly into the internet’s fiber optic backbone.

Because an estimated 70% of internet traffic supposedly routes through this dark fiber corridor, the OGC no longer needs to rely on physical “black bag” jobs, such as sneaking into buildings to install listening devices or tapping into wiring closets. Here is the video explainer for hour show this morning.

Instead, operators at the OGC can allegedly “flip switches” and type from their location to intercept digital IP traffic directly off the network. By doing this, they are purportedly able to secure a “live data feed” of phone calls, text messages, and social media activity.