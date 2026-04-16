The true story of how 40,000 protestors in Tehran were lured to their death in January of 2026 has not yet been told before now.

The promise of weapons against a repressive regime has long been a CIA lure for “slaughter pen” operations where political opposition is herded together and slaughtered.

Because Donald Trump has now admitted buying weapons for these protestors in January, and he has describe how they were not delivered, we now know the CIA proxies entrusted with the delivery kept the weapons and betrayed the Tehran protestors.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/im-very-upset-trump-says-us-tried-to-arm-iranian-protesters-but-guns-were-diverted/