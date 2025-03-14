(originally delivered as an X/Twitter Space On March 13th, 2025)

Yesterday, I wrote about the comparison between Charles Manson and Jeff Epstein, culling young beautiful women in the locations of Haight Ashbury for Manson and Palm Beach Island in the case of Epstein. Manson then drove his LSD-loving beauties in a 1946 Dodge bus called “Hollywood Production” with Hollywood misspelled, while Epstein flew the cream of his recruits to Little St. James Island.

The purpose of both cargeloads of bathing beauties for Manson and Epstein was the same - to compromise operations and to see if attendees were susceptible to the sexual lures.

For people who have seen the Jeff Epstein Netflix documentary, “Filthy Rich,” the producers never described the deployment of Epstein’s top beauties to Little St. James. Therefore, I wanted to cover it again because it appears that many people didn't understand the recruiting Ponzi scheme of Palm Beach Island and the intel compromise operations of Little St. James Island.

The similarities between Manson’s and Epstein’s recruiting of beautiful girls are quite clear and simple. Manson worked with Dr. Jolly West at the Folger Free Health Clinic in the Haight Ashbury, doing what he did best by giving out free LSD.

https://www.kqed.org/news/11611303/how-a-hippie-clinic-in-the-haight-ashbury-started-a-medical-revolution

This recruiting operation sought a bunch of compliant, lovely girls who loved being high all of the time on LSD. Manson’s women were a bevy of LSD-addled beauties whom he drove from San Francisco down to Los Angeles in 1968. These women were then used as bait for lacing the anti-war music scene in LA with LSD. This was called Operation Chaos, and it was a program.

Operation Chaos involved handing out copious amounts of LSD and other drugs to people in the Los Angeles music and anti-war scene at pool parties and other events where compromise operations were conducted. And if both the Manson operation and the Epstein scenario, the objective was to get the targets to rape the sexual lure at naked pool parties laced with LSD.

It also involved Roman Polanski with his videotape filming people raping his wife, Sharon Tate.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3383946/How-Roman-Polanski-forced-wife-Sharon-Tate-threesomes-make-home-sex-videos-friends-refused-sleep-got-pregnant-wanted-abortion.html

Wojciech Frykowski and Jay Sebring were both involved in selling mescaline and LSD. And eventually, you're gonna have to shut this Operation Chaos down if you are the CIA.

https://www.charlesmanson.com/theories/drug-burn/

And if Operation Chaos really goes really bad, you're gonna have to kill everybody in the operation with a Harvey Kitel-type cleaner. That didn't happen with Jeff Epstein. It was much slower, but it's exactly the same process. And again, I've been to all the places. I've been to the Stone Fortress in New York and had a roommate in New York who actually worked at the Jeff Epstein locations in Long Island and in upper Midtown

I have some direct connection and familiarity with West Palm Beach, it seems I went a million times, to Palm Beach Island, and a million times and Mar a Lago. the same exact thing that was operative in the Mansons, which is recruit, develop in one place at a training ground or a training camp. And then go to the place where the war is, deploy train at one place, one, two, deploy, is exactly what happened in the operation with Jeff Epstein, it's the key to how Epstein files have been avoided and how Epstein was able to avoid prosecution.

📍 And it's the key thing that's left out of the Netflix documentary series Filthy Rich. The same idea, is you recruit in West Palm Beach. The girls came over the bridge to Palm Beach Island. We interviewed a zillion people on Palm Beach Island and West Palm Beach. You use a Ponzi scheme to recruiting.

You bring the girls over, and you give 'em 200 bucks a crack per massage, and then you have a, just a, basically a big Ponzi scheme to recruit until you get the, exceptional girls that are gonna inspire Men to do stupid things on Little St. James Island. This is precisely what Jeff Epstein did at Tower Financial with Hoffenberg in terms of running a ponzi scheme.

The con is basically convincing a whole bunch of rich guys that you're going to miss out on a really big opportunity, and you need to get in on this opportunity. That's the same sort of thing that happened on the island. The critical piece is when you recruit in the West Palm Beach area and then deploy the exceptional beauties to Little St. James.

St. James Island. And that's all it is. It's just a matter of getting the Andrew Prince to go after the underage girl for everyone to see and imitate.. Virginia Roberts was underage and was photographed with Andrew imitators. After that, you own them. The big thing that is missing from the documentary is is the compromise and extortion operation being run on Little St. James if you watch the four-part documentary series. By the way, I also want to talk about my motivation for this for a little bit, right?

I just had some great creatinine scores. It looks like I'm getting my kidney function back, right? See the pulmonologist trying to regain the lung, bend to the white, seeing the white light bend to the other side. Bend as close as you can get to seeing your maker as possible I spent a week talking about resilience. 📍

How resilience was the real MRNA, how the real strategy is MRNA cancer vaccines this MRNA technology at National Resilience has nothing to do with Pfizer or MRNA. That's how I got to see the white light. There's no motivation for me financially in this. I get 8 a month from a tiny sliver of people who support me on Substack. 📍

You compare that to Benny Johnson getting $400,000 a month. Compare that to Tim Poole getting $400 000 a month, right? 8 a month, come on! The only reason is that I've been to the other side, seen the white light, and I'm just saying, here are the facts. If you don't accept or believe it, that’s fine.

That's fine. I'm not trying to convince anybody. I'm not getting any clicks. I'm not getting any money. So it doesn't matter to me. My only motivation in this is truth. So that people are not frustrated, I put the facts out here. We put a lot of effort into it, and I feel like communicating it. 📍

That's my only goal. Breathing is another big goal of mine. Kidney function is another big goal. Those are much bigger goals to me now than this, but I think it's important that people understand this because it's so frustrating with all the files. It's the one key piece they leave out of the documentary series. 📍

That's the whole secret of the documentary series. And what they leave out is basically the extortion operation by Stan Pottinger. The part where you steal all the money, right? When Jeff Epstein was at Bear Stearns doing kiting and so forth, he was doing quantitative analysis, then when he went on with Hoffenberg at Tower, there's the part where you present your portfolio.

There's the part where you show the graphs and show what a great opportunity it is. And there's a part where you go into the. The reception area is filled with shrimp cocktails, wine, and everything. And everyone says how great it is and how much money they've made.

But then there's also the part where the guy writes the check. The guy writes the check, right? The mark, writes the check. It gives you the cash is the objective of the whole activity. If you leave that part out of the Steve Hoffenberg story with Tower Financial.

You leave out the essence of the kiting operation, and this is bigger than Bertie Madoff's in terms of Ponzi schemes. And what they left out of the Netflix documentary was the check writing. The check writing is everything. It's like a wholesale operation, where you have the flowers and the beautiful women receiving people.

The check writing is the payoff. Without the check writing, it's all a loss.

And what the Netflix documentary does is it leaves out the check writing. And the check writing happened with Stan Pottinger. And the law firm they show you, I think it's Edwards and Pottinger, is completely turned around and made into an advocate for the women. But it's exactly a huge lie.

It's Stan Pottinger representing the targeted men, the men being extorted. I'm talking about the targets of the fraud. Of the targets of the operation. Where the check writing occurred, the check writing did not occur from the girls. 📍

The check writing occurred from the very rich men, that did something stupid on the island. They were filmed doing something stupid on the island. Just like the men who took LSD, who gang raped Sharon Tate. That's where the check writing occurred with the Manson operation. This check writing happened when they did something stupid on a Little St.James Island. And the Stan Pottinger, along with Henry Kissinger, which gave this a national security angle which is how Jeff Epstein avoided prosecution for over 25 years. So really, for almost 30 years, this operation ran. That is the part, the Pottinger Edwards law firm and the Edwards person you follow thinking he's an advocate for the girls is a complete fallacy.

Stan Pottinger was the one representing the Johns and squeezing the Johns and the reason why it lasted 25 years was squeezing the people who had done something stupid on Little St. James Island.

You're seeing it from the advocate of the women's side.

It was about the check writing with Stan Pottinger,

Net assessment and the office of net assessments role on the Supreme Court and incoming people that have very high levels making sure they're not subject to financial compromise And they're not subject to sexual compromise And if you think about it flying the little st. James Island is you're tested on both Because you're being offered investment opportunities, the PATH Foundation with Fergie, if you remember was being offered.

You use people like the British Royal Family as a dangle, right? So people say this has a lot of gravitas with the British Royal Family doing this. So this gotta be a good thing. Jeff Epstein's offering investments in gene therapy, he's offering all these investments in various things, and now we can test the person financially.

Let’s say you are performing an assessment someone in the administration or incoming administration member, like Mike Flynn with his text messages with Blackberry to Kislyak during the Transition period. You want to “assess” their vulnerability to sexual lures or financial lures. You offer them something for nothing, right? And then the Logan Act, right? I always get Logan and Hatch Act mixed up because I was in Washington for so long.

Most of the people are employees, so most of the laws here are based on the Hatch Act. But in the transition period, I believe it's the Logan Act. I might have it reversed because it's early in the morning and I'm focused on regaining lung and kidney function right now. But you get the idea that this is an Office of Net Assessment is there to test to see if this person is amenable to a bribe. You have all these investments, right? Just like the Hoffenberg Investments, right? At Little St. James Island, Gene Therapy opportunities, CRISPR companies, and various other companies that Jeff Epstein was talking about are all financial lures.

The Path Foundation for Longevity was also dangled to Island guests by Sarah, Duchess of York. The compromise operation that the Filthy Rich documentary leaves out of the documentary are the filthy rich people he stole from and extorted with blackmail, right? The people who were extorted. It is like doing a baseball documentary and never looking at the batter or any of the people on the field.

It’s like focusing entirely on the hot dog vendors when going to a baseball game when you leave out the extortion. I was shocked because they didn't go into the extortion. They did go into the extortion for Tower and Hoffenberg, right? But they didn't go into how they extorted the money. none on the operation with the women. The women weren't there just so Jeff Epstein could get $200 massages. 📍

But that's what the “Filthy Rich” series leads you to believe. That's completely incorrect. The net assessments were the key to the process, and the key to why it's national security. “Net Assessments” are why Epstein wasn't prosecuted, and why he got the sweetheart deal from Alex Acosta.

And then the other piece is the sexual lure. Is this person amenable or subjectable or temptable with sexual lures? So it's a twofer. This is still operative today as far as withholding the documents. They can say, hey, we know what it is. We understand what the national security implications are, Pam Bondi, right? We understand these were assessments, sexual assessments, and bribe assessments. But, you know what? This is no longer a national secret. These compromise operations are no longer an actual secret. 📍

We understand that's the source and method, right? That you're protecting with all the withholding of the documents. We understand that's the source and method. So don't worry about publishing it now. We just heard the podcast. We know the source and method. We know it's the Office of Net Assessments. 📍

We know it's testing people for sexual lures. We know it's testing people for financial. bribery. It's over. We can publish the documents now. And that's the reason for doing this podcast this morning to remove any last reason for keeping the documents private.

What we really should know is who was tested, Who was investigated and who was cheated, investigate Stan Pottinger and see who was involved in the extortion operation. That's the key. That's the missing piece here. That's where the investigation needs to be. Then there'll be money for everybody to pay restitution to the women.

But if you look at the story as it was last night, most of the women they focused on were the recruiters, people who have recruited women from West Palm Beach, where they have recruited 30, 40, 50 women, and then those women have recruited 30, 40. It was just a Ponzi scheme. It was like a gristmill.

They were bringing women through until they Felt like they got the one that was so stunningly beautiful that they could make men do really stupid things. And that's where you get the check. If we don't find a woman beautiful enough for a man to do something stupid on a vacation, a business trip, or a business presentation trip, no check, right?

It's just that simple, right? It's like baseball. If I don't care what the baseball player looks like, if somebody throws a 90-mile-an-hour pitch and he swings and misses, no check. We're sending you back to the minor leagues or out. You're cut. You're gone. Can you hit the baseball or not?

Can the woman get guys to do something stupid or not? Pure, plain, and simple. I'm sorry that it's such a harsh reality. It's like baseball, and baseball is the name of the game as far as the compromise and extortion go. The hot dogs? Yeah, they had some pools and other things, and there were some nice chairs, and Bill Clinton was over here to try to give some gravitas and panache to the presentations.

Stephen Hawking was over here to talk about gene therapy, etc. But, the whole thing was net assessment. If you miss the net assessment piece, it's like you went to the baseball game, bought hot dogs, and never looked at the baseball players. And that's, unfortunately, what the Netflix documentary does.

This completely misses the point. It's super important to have a conceptual understanding of what is being protected, which is the extortion operation, right?

What was the operation? I hate Netflix documentaries because they are the definition of limited hangout. I think maybe that's my career from now on. It is just to pick up where the Netflix documentaries leave off. If you look at the Manson story, it's a story of chaos.

It's Operation Chaos. What's left out of Tom O'Neill's title? The Operation. It was Operation Chaos. And I add the three letters in front of Operation Chaos, LSD. LSD Operation Chaos. LSD was a relatively new drug. It was being taken from the old Nazi cookbook. And we've been down to the Rhine River, where they poisoned the Rhine River, where Sandos point, poisoned half of the population, right?

Nobody gets a free ride here. I went to the ride, I put my hand in the ride, it showed you where Sandos dumped all the LSD. It's important because it's the source of the LSD. That's where it came from, World War II.

And then it was laundered through Timothy Leary. And then there were other variants of MST people talk about, but in any form, it was given gravitas. The con, was to say, Hey, here's Timothy Leary, a Harvard professor. using this stuff and finding enlightenment now if you're a writer or creative type if you're a musician or if you're a writer like norman mailer Your whole career is dependent on your creativity and the expansion of your mind and your ability to think great thoughts And put those thoughts down on paper or in music, right?

And here was Timothy Leary saying that this was gonna create a new leap in creativity if you look at how the lsd was marketed to all the musicians, beetles, birds, and doors. All of them were to open up your creative mind, open up your creativity. No, they weren't any better.

Riders on the storm. Yeah, if we repeat that a thousand times during the song, Jim, your creativity, it's amazing, right? So it might not have been that you got a great songwriter on the storm, right? Can we repeat that another hundred times? Yeah, Great idea, man. Incredible creativity, Jim.

So it might not have been great in reality, but to the person, to Jim Morrison, it was great, right? Graham Nash thought LSD, the Beatles thought, LSD was Shoot the Sky with Diamonds. They all thought these were great creative enablers, but Timothy Leary can't go to the pool parties

Let me tell you, if you saw Timothy Leary at a pool party, it probably would make you want to leave. So you had the enablement, you had the intellectual stamp of approval. But who's gonna be the one to give you your first dot right? 📍

I think a 30 in the bus, the Hollywood production bus, 30 beautiful naked women at a pool party at Roman Polanski's house or at Terry Melcher's house. Terry Melcher, Doris Day's son, was a big producer and produced all the big hits, like the Michelle Phillips and John Phillips and Mamas and Papas. This is why LSD was where it was because, hey, this is going to release a great creative explosion, right? And if you're the Chicago mob Picking up a new drug in your line, And you're the organization through the Teamsters, etc. That is selling all the drugs. And you now got a whole bunch of very influential musicians in Hollywood.

All taking LSD, saying it's great for your creativity. You're gonna sell LSD all over the country. You're going to make tremendous profits, right? So the part that Tom O'Neill that's left out of the book Chaos, because it makes you think it's somehow Manson, but if you add the real word, which is sublimated and hidden from Tom O'Neill's title, Operation, right?

And then you label it with what operation it actually was, which was LSD. You understand what it actually was. It was a state sponsored LSD Operation Chaos, which is way different than chaos. Chaos is like a shorthand version of helter-skelter. And it was anything but helter-skelter.

It was helter-sheltered. And that's the operative word, sheltered, is the operative word for Manson. For the development and culling of all the women in Haight Ashbury and then bringing him down to Laurel Canyon. He was down in Santa Monica, by the way, also. We're not far from where Peter Lofford and Marilyn Monroe.

Also, it was where Roman Polanski was. I think it was 1033 Palisades Drive on Ocean there. It was where Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate lived. Sharon Tate wasn't far. Very quick walk. Three three-minute walk. A two-minute walk. She went back to her house. Still, where she was offered up to the Kennedys, there was only a couple of blocks difference between where Bobby Kennedy went in 68, for Sharon Tate and his trips, and John Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy went in 62.

History repeats itself. But again, my problem with the Netflix documentary is that it leaves out Operation, LSD, and the Chicago Mob. If you get into the actual facts of the case—and this is all in my series, Helter Shelter Parts 1 through 7—you'll see how closely the Chicago Mob was involved.

Roman Polanski, Bob Evans, and Sidney Korshak Jay Sebring were constantly flying to cut the hair of Frank Sinatra, Mr. Chicago Mob front man, who was always flying to Las Vegas to cut Frank Sinatra's hair. He's providing drugs, right? The same thing is true for cutting George P4ppard's hair in Africa,

You don't fly somebody all the way around the world to cut your hair. He was the drug connection, right? And they were shutting down the drug connection. Frykowski is the same game with the MDA. Frykowski was bringing in the mescaline variant MDA through Polanski. And Polanski is lucky to be alive.

Polanski was spared in the sweep-up. Here's Dave Underdown making a request. So I'll give Dave a microphone here. And I'm sure Dave will have a good background on Tower Financial and the Hoffenbergs. They've spent some time in the financial industry. Go ahead, Dave. Hey, George. Good to hear that you're getting healthy. I just want to add one thing to the Timothy Leary bit that I think is really important to your Office of Net Assessment angle.

When he was meeting with Mary Cord Meyer, his theory was that by using beautiful women and having mind-expanding experiences, they could promote peace through that. I thought that was interesting because her ex husband Kordmeier, who had a intelligence career, was also the first president of the World Federalist Society, which grew into an anti war movement and had, Bertrand Russell and, Einstein and everything, but just wanted to add that in there too, because it is, these infiltrations are on, all sides and with the anti war movement seems like the LSD, had that angle with the political compromise you were describing with Leary, before he went to Harvard and got The Ivy League stamp with Henry Kissinger and Guido Goldman and the, German Marshall Fund he was with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Oakland, California.

And of course the Kaiser's, very personal to me because Edgar Kaiser after the Kaiser shipyards and the key, system they developed in the port of San Francisco moved to, Barton Hills, Michigan and ran The Willow Run factory that we've talked about that was Edgar the son of Henry and of course they, had Tim O'Leary working there and they of course have the history with Kaiser Permanente as well.

So I just wanted to add those things into the story with your LSD and Tim O'Leary and also with the Mary Pinochet murder and, the intrigues of Ben Bradley being her. Brother-in-law and the Angleton break and all that stuff. It's all in there. I just wanted to add that because I think you're really doing a great job.

Somebody who's in yet another lure. Again, Robert Allen Hale, I believe kills Mary Cord-Meyer out of Potomac, Maryland. Mary Cord Meyer is one of the first because they were also trying to infiltrate the group. They're trying to go through the intelligentsia, through the intellectuals of the East Coast.

And they were trying to see which professors are, because once they get tenure at Harvard or any of the Ivy Leagues, it's really tough to get rid of them.

Because Mary Cord Meyer is the perfect linchpin.

And this is how the CIA LSD drug show moves west. So you need to find a new lure, which is going to be Marilyn Monroe.

My only motivation here is to tell the truth, right? I see these Netflix documentaries which tell about 80 percent of the truth, but the most important 20 percent is left out. What good is that? Because it leaves you with a completely wrong impression. You get chaos, but you don't get operation.

Now they go ahead and mention it in their book later on, but they don't show you a picture of Mary Meyer being run over. They show you a picture of Manson with wild eyes and wild hair, with blood red in the title and the graphics. And again, it's just the shorthand form of Helter Skelter, which is wrong.

It's helter shelter. as far as Kaiser, goes, they did the Liberty ships and like you mentioned, Port of Oakland they were trying to do the assembly line nature of prefabricated ships. Dave and I have taken several groups to Willow Run in Ypsilanti to show, the Rosie the Riveter operation for the bombers.

And then the nuclear power plant that Dave told me that Ford had in Ypsilanti. That leads into Krylov and Bogacheva bringing people in. through our good friend the Kalashnikov guy. The bottom line is, you get everything to make completely the wrong conclusion.

You get 80 percent of facts to come up with the wrong conclusion, what you need is the 20 percent being hidden to understand the operation. Waylon, Paul Helland, thank you. Thanks, Dave. if you don't understand that, people don't understand the national security implication of a whole bunch of girls from West Palm Beach, flying over to Epstein Island.

I don't get it. where's the national security implication? I don't get it. And it's all the people that are going and the operations of the net assessment. That's what they're protecting. Pam Bondi, you're relieved now of the sources and methods. You don't have to protect that source and method anymore.

We know. the flight logs, I think are, you're going to see are the people who were the lures, right? Who are the glitterati that was going so that other people would go. And it's an age old huckster way of doing things. It goes back all the way to the carnivals.

You have a couple of shills saying, Oh, what a great thing. Oh, you got to hear this guy, whatever. Look at this magician. And then at the end. You have the mark and you have the take, right? That's what the operation was. If you leave the check writing out of the Epstein operation,

It's like going to a baseball game and never seeing the ball, right? that's the whole Filthy Rich series. If you read it, you only see the Edwards Pottinger Law Firm Marquee for one tenth of a second. That's the only chance you get to know that Stan Pottinger was actually working the check writing campaign.

Maybe a tenth, maybe a quarter second, you get to know what the real operation was with Stan Pottinger and Henry Kissinger. That's the only chance you get. Out of the four hours that you have to watch and you never really are told any more than that. That's the Netflix Epstein documentary series, Filthy Rich.

It misses the Pottinger Kissinger connection and all of these files and all of the withholding of the files, the Kennedy files. It's going to be about Kennedy with Marilyn Monroe on Ocean Boulevard in Santa Monica, right? That's the part they don't want you to know. The part about the RFK files is the multiple times Bobby Kennedy was lured by Sharon Tate, again, down to Santa Monica Ocean Boulevard because the beach and the ocean, whatever, it fits in the whole scheme of things as far as trying to draw the Kennedys in.

And then, of course, the Ambassador Hotel, and you can see the running theme here with Epstein. It's the same operation over and over again. The J6 files I noticed that, we talked about how they weren't releasing the files, Pre-wiring in the buildings, are you gonna see that?

Are you gonna see the pre-wiring of the buildings? Are you gonna see PTECH getting the Encrypted military grade encryption so that they could give it to the hijackers and they could go through the building and glean all the high net worth clients before the buildings are hit on 9/11/

Are you gonna get the Dove Zakheim’s autopilot in the Boeing planes making these circus turn with incompetent pilots.? No, probably not j6. It's interesting that they decided to give the J6 because wasn't there a guy on the, filming Joe Biggs saying, Hey, here's all the orange hats and you can see I'm filming. I'm rocking with the orange hats. You can see the orange hats rocking back and forth, throwing the first bicycle gate while Trump's still speaking. Doesn't that exonerate Trump because Trump is no part of it, right?

He's still speaking for another 20 minutes and here's Joe Biggs rocking the gate. Wasn't that the juice of J6 from some other operator, whoever is paying him DIA or Stanley McChrystal, but some other operator is pulling on the gates? Trump has nothing to do with it. J6 is the last thing you need documents for because we already filmed it and we filmed it live. Jason Rink, the filmmaker who did the J six film, A True Timeline along with Dan Goodwin. Later, I came back with a time-coded timestamp four screenquad screen from four different angles with time coding. That confirmed it all, and I met Dan Goodwin, and I said, Hey, you were the person who exonerated Trump. Because it showed Trump had nothing to do with it, he was still talking at the Ellipse, right? Now, they say the J6 documents will be about the bomber, right?

About the fake pipe bomb, the DNC hoax, the hacking hoax in 2016 with Dimitri Alperovitch, it wasn't a hack, it was a leak. To try to do these dangles and lures to entrap different people in the Trump campaign. This is going to be the same thing. I'm all for it. Let's see the J6 documents. You'll find the guy who worked inside the Capitol for over 30 years. He worked inside the office of the Sergeant of Arms. He worked for Deep Blackberry and used the Capitol South subway daily. And that's how they knew his name.

The J6 documents are coming and it's going to make our group of international researchers look good again. Because we did the deep dive and we did the research when it happened. So here come the J6 documents. Great. But the J6 documents are not a replacement. The J6 documents are not a replacement for the Epstein documents

The J6 documents are not a replacement for the JFK and RFK documents, right? It's almost like We were in Little St. James and we were there showing Stan Pottinger sweating out somebody writing a check and saying. See this is an extortion check writing operation. This is an extortion operation here in Little St. James, right? We've already got that picture the need for the documentary isn't as great as far as J6 goes, We got the juice of J6 live.

It's the Orange Hats, whoever's funding them, with Joe Biggs and the Ukrainians that came in and mixed in with them that are pulling these two gates. we did the live call at gate 1 and gate 2 and said they are stopped at gate 3, but there was a group that got let through. How did that group get let through?

Gate three right to go in and bust the windows, right? That was also Joe Biggs in the orange hats to open the doors to let the red hats go in and the compromise operation

So in j6 there's less of the mystery as what I'm saying. There's less of there's less mystery to be had the pipe bomb We always said the capital south subway card was the smoking gun the guy used the capital smoke capital subway card for decades, right? And we said it was the Sergeant of Arms office, right?

That's where the continuity of government is. That's how it was allowed to be a secret operation. This is a lure to instigate continuity of government on January 6th. now that they're talking about January 6th documents, you can see how our great group of international researchers in the deep dive, you can see how the mainstream media and mainstream press is moving and is going to find out all the things that we had talked about.

And how that's going to be validating and verifying, which is very satisfying. Will we get credit? No, never. the trolls also will say George Webb said that in the live broadcast with Orange Hats and Joe Biggs and the Ukrainians he said it was 1256.

And Jason Rink and Dan Goodwin pulled together hundreds of hours, three and a half years later, and it's actually 12:52, a four minutes difference, right? So George Webb's a liar, right? So they'll say George Webb's a liar for three and a half years, right?

All they'll say is he lied. He knew it was 1252 and not 1256 and he lied. So you'll actually get negative for actually being there and telling the story, You'll get negative attacks until the day it actually becomes released, right? In terms of the pipe bomber finding out they're gonna be inside the office of Sergeant of Arms.

And then when that happens, you'll have a million people say, I said it. So there'll be no economic enjoyment. There's only one motivation here, is truth, because the only thing you get from putting out the truth is derision and undermining. You don't get any economic benefit for the long period of time it takes for the truth to be resolved.

When the truth is finally resolved, you have these hugely funded folks saying, "I said that." And so you don't get any economic benefit when it finally comes true. I'll leave it right there. Thank you very much. This has been the Netflix Epstein documentary Filthy Rich Misses the Pottinger Kissinger Connection.

Thanks for joining.