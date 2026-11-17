The Two Morrisons: The Rock Rebel, the Navy Father, and the Public Story of Vietnam

By George Webb

I began at a swimming pool in Palm Springs, where the scenery almost writes the celebrity story for you. Mountains, balconies, sunshine, and the name Jim Morrison invite a familiar excursion into rock mythology.

My broadcast was trying to look past that scenery. The question was what Americans were encouraged to notice, and what they were encouraged to leave in separate compartments. One compartment, very public and promoted, contained the charismatic singer of the Doors.

In a November 16th, 2026 broadcast from Jim Morrison’s famous swimming pool balcony, George Webb unravels the psy ops that led to a thirteen-year war with over 58,000 American deaths.

Another compartment, hidden from public view, contained the military establishment in which his father served. Between them lay Vietnam, the public justification for escalation, and an enormous argument over authority.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · Investigations case file · Investigation roadmap · CIA in Hollywood overview · Laurel Canyon introduction

The contrast is powerful before any conspiracy is proposed. Jim Morrison became a symbol of refusal: the performer who seemed to challenge the rules governing speech, sexuality, appearance, and obedience.

His father, George Stephen Morrison, pursued a naval career and eventually became a rear admiral. Their public identities invite a picture of America arguing with itself across a dinner table.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · CIA in Hollywood overview · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XVI · Laurel Canyon introduction

My larger interpretation is that the outward conflict between official patriotism and commercial rebellion deserves examination as a business story. Who financed the institutions representing each side? Who obtained contracts, controlled distribution, supplied intoxicants, and benefited when public attention stayed fixed on personalities?

Many people opposed the war sincerely. Many musicians made work that mattered to their listeners. The investigative issue is whether powerful intermediaries exploited those commitments. But the Vietnam War brought the shipment of opium from places like the Plain of Jars in Laos into American cities on a military-industrial scale, all orchestrated by General Dynamics advisors.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · Investigations case file · The Real Chinatown · Some Truths Are Too Big · CIA in Hollywood overview

The public Morrison story usually begins with performance. A microphone, a distinctive voice, dramatic lyrics, and the other three Doors created an experience that audiences could recognize immediately. The band’s own history describes a collaboration involving Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger, John Densmore, and Morrison.

I am not saying The Doors knew of the massive military-industrial drug shipment operation from Vietnam. A cultural product can be artistically significant and commercially packaged at the same time without needing to know about the crimes it is covering. [1]

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · CIA in Hollywood overview · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XIII · Laurel Canyon introduction

This investigation asks how the Jim Morrison image was promoted and monetized. Publicity files, publishing agreements, recording decisions, touring arrangements, and participant testimony could reveal that process. But the facts remain that Jim Morrison did not read music, play an instrument, or sing particularly well.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · CIA in Hollywood overview · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XII · Laurel Canyon introduction

The Gulf of Tonkin False Flag ship’s command roster identifies George Stephen Morrison as captain of USS Bon Homme Richard from November 1963 to November 1964.

He became Admiral Morrison after the August 1964 Gulf of Tonkin crisis. The reports of attacks by North Vietnamese patrol boats were most certainly fabricated. [2]

Related archive: Investigations case file · Investigation roadmap · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XVI · Helter Sheltered IV

Tonkin itself contains a genuine and consequential failure of the public story. On August 2, 1964, USS Maddox encountered North Vietnamese torpedo boats in an actual engagement. The reported attack two nights later, involving Maddox and USS Turner Joy, did not occur.

The Navy’s historical chronology distinguishes those events. The discrepancy between real events and public justification is serious. A patrol boat encounter on August 2nd was fabricated into a torpedo attack that never happened on August 4th. [3]

Related archive: Investigations case file · Investigation roadmap · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XVI · Helter Sheltered IV

The contemporaneous record also puts other names at the center of the operational account. Captain John J. Herrick commanded the destroyer task group and transmitted reports concerning the supposed second encounter. Civilian and military leaders in Washington and the Pacific evaluated the information and authorized responses. [4].

Was Jim Morrison’s public image a name diversion created later to mask the earlier Tonkin Psy Op?

Related archive: Investigations case file · Investigation roadmap · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XVI · Helter Sheltered IV

My broadcast called out the Gulf of Tonkin incident for what it was - a False Flag. This written account should make clear that the nonexistent August 4 attack is established historical ground with the proposed Morrison-directed operation. What can’t be discounted is the bait-and-switch operation conducted on the Morrison name.

Related archive: Investigations case file · Investigation roadmap · Some Truths Are Too Big · Laurel Canyon XVI · Helter Sheltered IV

Congress supplied the political consequence. The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution passed on August 7, 1964, with only Senators Wayne Morse and Ernest Gruening opposing it. The Senate vote was 88–2.

The resolution gave President Lyndon Johnson broad authority that helped enable a much larger American war.

It did not begin all American involvement in Vietnam, which already existed, but it did open the “Doors” for massive military buildups and deaths of American troops in Vietnam. [5]

Related archive: Investigations case file · Investigation roadmap · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · JFK: the Angleton angle · Laurel Canyon XVI

That is where the father-and-son contrast becomes useful again. The government sought acceptance of military action through claims about danger, duty, and national credibility.

The entertainment market offered younger audiences symbols of independence and defiance, many times with heroin. These were different forms of persuasion, directed through different institutions, sometimes toward the same families.

My question concerns the businesses and officials operating behind those messages. Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · CIA in Hollywood overview · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XVI · Helter Sheltered IV

Opposition to Vietnam included students, religious communities, veterans, parents, organizers, and people with sharply conflicting politics.

Drug use did not explain the movement’s arguments about casualties, legality, or national priorities, but it did start us on a national track with over 100,00 overdoses a year now as a normal statistic.

Related archive: CIA in Hollywood overview · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XIII · Laurel Canyon XVI · Helter Sheltered IV

The broadcast’s next step was to ask who profited from war and whether legitimate access could support criminal commerce.

General Dynamics not only built nuclear submarines, but also jets and tanks.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · The Real Chinatown · A Hale of Bullets · Kennedy nuclear-threat theory · Uranium research starter pack

I. B. Hale appears in my broader reporting because of his background in the FBI and industrial security at General Dynamics.

That is different from proving that he owned General Atomics or held the title of an ICBM chief executive. General Atomics’ corporate history says it began in 1955 as a General Dynamics division. [6] [7]

Related archive: The Real Chinatown · A Hale of Bullets · Laurel Canyon XII · Kennedy nuclear-threat theory · Uranium research starter pack

Robert Allen Hale occupies an even more accusatory place in my broadcast. I proposed a role for him connecting organized crime, political violence, and the destruction surrounding musicians.

Only time can reveal how many musician deaths Robert Allen Hale is responsible for.

Some readers will remember defense contractor and ex-State department executive, Ken Hale threatened “Waco” my family in text messages sent at midnight on a Saturday night, saying he was only a few miles away. Hale also threatened to flamethrower my family, and “Jonestown” my family.

Ken Hale was born in Dallas in 1960 suspiciously at the same time Rob Allen Hale was sirring a dozen children who would later go on to be abused in a sex cult created by Hale.

Related archive: A Hale of Bullets · Laurel Canyon XII · Hale and the CHAOS debate · Laurel Canyon XIII · Laurel Canyon XIV

Many don’t like me calling out the Chicago Mob in Palm Springs, and bringing Jim Morrison to the desert for his next drug fix of peyote and heroin. But heroin did kill most of the counterculture rock heroes of the sixties, and giving the Chicago Mob here a free pass does no one any good.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · CIA in Hollywood overview · The Real Chinatown · Laurel Canyon XII · Laurel Canyon XIII

JFK and RFK enter this research because their lives and deaths sit near many of the political and entertainment networks discussed in my archive. Ignoring the murders of the lures like Marilyn Monroe and Sharon Tate only gives more free passes to the Chicago Mob.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · A Hale of Bullets · Kennedy nuclear-threat theory · JFK: the Angleton angle · JFK: FBI agents series

The Chicago Mob heroin trade has a firm historical foundation. American servicemen in Vietnam encountered serious problems involving opiates, and researchers followed returning veterans to understand the consequences. [8]

Related archive: Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XVI · Helter Sheltered IV · Iran-Contra and Huachuca archive · Laurel Canyon introduction

The supply question begins far from a concert stage. The massive military-industrial operation of cultivation, processing, brokerage, protection, transportation, and retail distribution is well-documented. A researcher can investigate each without assuming that everyone involved answered to one organization, but the crimes can’t be ignored. The evidence might include customs files, court exhibits, financial transfers, intelligence reporting, and interviews tested against contemporary records.

Related archive: Investigations case file · The Real Chinatown · A Hale of Bullets · Iran-Contra and Huachuca archive · Frantzve drug-network allegations

Yes, heroin did travel into the US in dead US soldiers’ body bags. Turning a blind eye to those harsh realities helps no one.

Related archive: Investigations case file · The Real Chinatown · A Hale of Bullets · Iran-Contra and Huachuca archive · Frantzve drug-network allegations

A 1972 State Department historical document acknowledges that some heroin previously supplying American troops in Vietnam was being redirected toward users in the United States. It also records an estimate that Southeast Asia then accounted for less than ten percent of heroin reaching American shores. You can believe the State Department whitewash if you wish. An estimate is not a perfect measurement, but its limits and date should be preserved. [9]

Related archive: Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · A Hale of Bullets · Laurel Canyon XVI · Helter Sheltered IV · Iran-Contra and Huachuca archive

The counterculture portion of my theory asks whether famous performers could make dangerous behavior appear attractive. I am not saying that Jim Morrison knew that was the result of his heroin use.

Related archive: CIA in Hollywood overview · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XII · Laurel Canyon XVI · Helter Sheltered IV

Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix could be treated as individual people with separate histories, rather than a series of victims in a Robert Allen Hale death montage. History has had sixty years of evidence destruction by Hale and CIA apologists. The time for the truth has come about the litany of overdose deaths in the Sounds of the Sixties.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · CIA in Hollywood overview · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Hale and the CHAOS debate · Helter Sheltered IV

Morrison’s move to Paris gives the broadcast a dramatic ending, but drama can outrun knowledge. His death in Paris in July 1971 does not have a smoking gun back to Robert Allen Hale. I am still working on that, and I haven’t been to Paris and Morrison’s gravesite in quite some time. More on this later. [10]

Related archive: Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · A Hale of Bullets · Laurel Canyon XII · Hale and the CHAOS debate · Helter Sheltered IV

The Morrison comparison still leaves a substantial argument intact. Americans still encounter the son primarily as a rebellious performer and forget the father role in the False Flag that brought us a massive military industrial drug operating through a dozen years of war.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · Investigations case file · CIA in Hollywood overview · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon introduction

My archive extends these questions into later subjects, including Iran-Contra, Ukraine, Azov, and allegations involving private intermediaries. Those references belong here as comparative research trails.

Related archive: Iran-Contra and Huachuca archive · Ukraine Family Robinson · Hunter Biden and Ukraine · Wag the Shark: Ukraine · Kirk and Ukraine funding

General Atomics, uranium, military research, and allegations involving Hadron may illuminate why I keep returning to the economics of war. They do inform the Morrison case as automatic proof of an assassination or narcotics program. Different companies, decades, technologies, and legal authorities must remain distinguishable.

Related archive: The Real Chinatown · Kennedy nuclear-threat theory · Uranium research starter pack · Iran-Contra and Huachuca archive · Egyptian flights and Ukraine

For readers joining the work, the most useful contribution may be modest and exact. Locate a command history. Find the original publication of an interview. Retrieve the corporate record behind a claimed title. Identify whether a repeated quotation changed between versions. Preserve the date and provenance of a photograph. These tasks can settle questions that years of argument leave untouched. They can also overturn a preferred interpretation.

Related archive: Investigations case file · Investigation roadmap · Some Truths Are Too Big · JFK: the Angleton angle · JFK: FBI agents series

That is also how to read the links interspersed through this article. They describe the route my investigation has taken and offer places to examine my earlier research. I collected these articles through weeks of on-site research with the people closest to the story.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · Investigations case file · Investigation roadmap · Some Truths Are Too Big · Laurel Canyon introduction

I return, finally, to the two Morrisons. One supplied a memorable face for cultural rebellion; the other served in the military institution whose actions deserve exact historical scrutiny. Their relationship invites us to ask what the public story leaves outside the frame. Tonkin shows why official claims require scrutiny. Morrison’s celebrity shows why cultural myths require it too.

Related archive: Operation Hollywood introduction · Investigations case file · Investigation roadmap · Laurel Canyon chapters 1–5 · Laurel Canyon XVI

Historical reference notes