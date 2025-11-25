Part 1 – Saving Candace, Counting the Bodies

Good morning, you beautiful people. George Webb here. When I say “Saving Candace,” I’m not being dramatic; I’m talking about trying to stop a murder in motion before it happens, something we failed to do with Charlie Kirk and a long line of other targets I’ve covered over the years.

We doubt First Lady Brigitte Macron would dispatch sniper teams because Candace Owens said she was a biological male. The Rothschild motive of keeping the Ukraine War going seems far more likely.

The Jaw Comparison That Launched The 2nd Dragoon Nuclear, Biological Assassins?

In my world, the bullets and the “fast cancers” usually arrive a few months after the first warnings, and by then the mainstream press has their pre-written obits ready and the intelligence community has its cover stories polished.

I’m not asking anyone to take my word as gospel; I’m asking you to look at the pattern of dead doctors at Fort Belvoir, and dead whistleblowers from Afghanistan.

We also have dead researchers tied to WikiLeaks, and ask yourself whether that much coincidence really fits inside a fair-y-tale world where everything important gets solved in federal court. minotdailynews.com

I have lots of dead research partners, and I have seen a lot of whistleblowers die violent deaths in my time since I started blogging in 2011.

The Candace Owens thread drops right into that same pattern. She believes—because she’s been told—that the hit on her is coming from a French Foreign Legion couple, one Israeli, one French, money bouncing through Canada, an old-world cabal called Club de Cent or something similar.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2nd_Dragoon_Regiment_(France)

That’s a great Netflix pitch, and it may even contain some true biographical details about the people she’s been shown. But I’ve been at this long enough to know that when someone hands you a perfectly wrapped, century-old conspiracy with a bow on it, what they’re usually doing is steering you away from the modern kill chain: the new wars, the new surveillance platforms, and the new contracts signed last quarter in Brussels, Paris, and Geneva to keep the Ukraine war—and all its side hustles—going for another decade. Wikipedia+1

Part 2 – Following the French Thread

I didn’t show up late to the French story. I spent months on the ground in France after our attempt to get Gonzalo Lira—Gonzo—out of Ukraine. We traced the money and the mercenaries through Hungary, Romania on the Danube, and Poland, and when the border crossings all smelled of the same NATO paperwork, we followed the logistics brain to France.

There we met the arms buyers, the nuclear-industry security people, and the diplomatic-security “couples” who always seemed to be half American, half local, and always just happened to be standing between us and whatever was going on at the nearest military base or nuclear plant. foreignlegion.info+1

France is the most nuclearized country in Europe; roughly 70–75 percent of its electricity comes from reactors, and that means uranium contracts, fuel-cycle secrets, and an enormous security apparatus wrapped around the whole thing. Malmstrom Air Force Base+1

When the Soviet Union collapsed and all that missile-grade uranium had to find a new home, a lot of it moved through precisely the networks that now connect Kyiv, Geneva, and Paris. That’s where you find the banking families who turn every crisis into a structured-finance product and every war into an annuity.

We traced a French slush fund for Ukraine to the European Space Agency and massive cost overruns at CERN without the magnets being turned on in years.

And sitting right in the middle of that web is Emmanuel Macron, the Rothschild investment banker turned president, a man whose CV literally reads “ENA, Finance Ministry, Rothschild & Cie, then the Élysée Palace.” Le Monde.fr+3Wikipedia+3Encyclopedia Britannica+3

Part 3 – Rothschilds, Macrons, and the Bankers’ War

So when I hear that Candace’s would-be assassins are “the Macrons,” I don’t hear Emmanuel and Brigitte; I hear Rothschild, Geneva, and a banking house that’s been inserting itself into European wars since the Napoleonic era.

Even the mainstream profiles admit that Macron’s political ascent was turbo-charged by his stint as a dealmaker at Rothschild & Cie, structuring billion-euro mergers and advising multinational giants. Mediapart+1 You don’t get that job because you’re a great public speaker; you get it because somebody in the banking hierarchy thinks you’ll protect their flows.

The Ukraine war is the latest in a long line of those flows. Officially, it’s about defending democracy; unofficially, it’s about gas corridors, arms manufacturing, reconstruction contracts, and a convenient live-fire lab for every NATO weapons platform that needs combat footage before the next budget cycle. Ukraine’s own International Legion is full of foreign volunteers, some idealistic, some bored, some working off old habits from special operations units, and the press occasionally notes that Western veterans and even ex-MPs are embedded in that network. Wikipedia+2AP News+2

The French Foreign Legion is just the sharpest exportable blade in that toolbox, and the same bankers who financed Napoleon’s wars now finance “non-official” French boots on the ground in Ukraine.

Part 4 – Legionnaires, NGOs, and the Niger Hideout

From everything I’ve seen, the modern French Foreign Legion isn’t just about romantic desert outposts and kepis blanc; it’s a ready-made mercenary pool, with Ukrainians inside it and Ukrainians leaving it to go fight on home soil. foreignlegion.info+1

When Candace is told her killer is a male ex-IDF, ex-Foreign Legion bodyguard traveling with a French female “partner,” that matches the pattern I’ve seen: the American or Israeli security pro who doesn’t speak the local language paired with a European woman who does, so the team reads as harmless tourists until the moment they aren’t.

Where do those people disappear when the heat turns up? Into NGO convoys in Africa, particularly in countries with uranium deposits, jihadist insurgencies, and very weak extradition arrangements. Niger has been in that playbook for years, from the fake “yellowcake” stories that helped sell the Iraq War to the modern uranium and lithium deals both Russia and the West are chasing. AP News+1

If I had to bet where a “named” Israeli-French assassin would be conveniently geolocated while Candace is being told she’s safe, I’d bet on someone serving as “personal security” to a foundation scion or NGO executive in Niamey—close enough to the uranium to matter, far enough from Interpol to be untouchable.

Part 5 – From Hill to Minot: The Nuclear Spine

To understand why Candace is in danger, you have to understand why Charlie Kirk—this Charlie Kirk, the one whose last morning included a visit to Hill Air Force Base in Utah—is dead. Hill isn’t just another base with some F-35s buzzing around; it’s tied into the land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, supporting Minuteman III operations and now the Sentinel replacement program. Hill Air Force Base+2Hill Air Force Base+2

Its 75th Security Forces Squadron is explicitly chartered to protect critical resources and run combat-arms training, and you can see the pride in their own public write-ups about shooting competitions and Purple Heart ceremonies for airmen wounded on duty. Hill Air Force Base+2Hill Air Force Base+2

Follow that line north and you hit Minot AFB in North Dakota, where the 91st Missile Wing and its 91st Security Forces Group guard 150 Minuteman III silos scattered over roughly 8,500 square miles. minotdailynews.com+3Minot Air Force Base+3Wikipedia+3

Minot is a cornerstone participant in U.S. Strategic Command’s annual Global Thunder exercises, which are nothing less than nuclear-readiness stress tests designed to prove to both allies and adversaries that the system still works. Newsweek+3Wikipedia+3Malmstrom Air Force Base+3

When you’re moving warheads, swapping out silo hardware for the Sentinel upgrade, and flying nuclear-capable bombers on scripted attack runs, you get a lot of “special security teams” rotating through. That is the perfect cover for foreign “partners”—Egyptian, Israeli, or otherwise—to be embedded in the convoy without raising eyebrows.

Part 6 – Global Thunder and Sanctioned Speech

Global Thunder 26, like its predecessors, is sold as routine readiness: unarmed ICBM launches from Vandenberg, message traffic drills, bomber sorties, all “not a response to current world events.” Malmstrom Air Force Base+3New York Post+3New York Post+3

The press dutifully runs the photos of plumes over the Pacific and quotes from generals about safe, secure, effective deterrence. Beneath that, there’s a legal reality nobody in cable news wants to talk about: during an acknowledged period of heightened nuclear readiness, speech that “interferes with or endangers” nuclear operations can be treated as a wartime offense, not a First Amendment debate. The Henry Ford “you’ll hang on Tuesday if you keep trading with the enemy” story may not show up in the New York Times, but the underlying logic is alive and well.

So when a visiting speaker, a podcast host, or a social-media influencer gets too close to the movement of warheads, the contractors running the convoy security have a different rulebook than your county sheriff. The missile-wing security write-ups stress that these airmen train constantly for “realistic scenarios” and respond aggressively to perceived threats; they are conditioned to see themselves as the last line of defense for the republic’s most sensitive weapons. minutemanmissile.com+1

In that environment, the jump from “this person is disrupting operations” to “this person is a sanctioned target” isn’t as big as most civilians think. That’s what I mean by “sanctioned speech”: you don’t get sued, you get erased.

Part 7 – ROTC Cinematography and the Roof Narrative

Now bring it back to Utah and the killing of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. The only two viral videos that define the public narrative—the one of a figure sprinting off the roof after the shot, and the one of a prone shooter in textbook firing position—didn’t come from campus security or the police.

According to Candace’s own show, they came from ROTC personnel and a military shooting instructor, passed through multiple intermediaries before Cash Patel ever saw them. That’s exactly how an influence operation works: the metadata is laundered, the source is obscured, but the images are seeded everywhere at once. Hill Air Force Base+1

The crucial thing about those clips isn’t just what they show; it’s what they omit. Nobody sees a rifle being assembled on the roof, no one sees a fence being climbed, and no one sees a crowd reacting in real time to the supposed rooftop shooter. We get one clean exit shot—the kind of 82nd-Airborne combat roll you learn at Fort Benning, not in a backyard air-soft game—and a neatly framed prone-position still that could have been filmed the day before as part of a “sniper awareness” drill during National Security Week. New York Post+1

When your only evidence comes from a training-film crew attached to ROTC, on the same week that NATO and Air Force Global Strike Command are running sniper and convoy exercises, you’re not watching raw news; you’re watching a cut of a school play that has been repurposed as reality.

Part 8 – Fort Belvoir, Biodefense, and Operation Blackjack

If this were just about one dead speaker and one threatened commentator, I’d chalk it up to a local cover-up and move on. But the pattern goes back to Fort Belvoir and the bio-defense side of the house. Fort Belvoir is a hub for Defense Threat Reduction Agency and other units that trace their lineage straight back to the Armed Forces Special Weapons Project—the people who guarded the nuclear program and later added biological and chemical threats to their portfolio. minutemanmissile.com+1

When two Black medical professionals, one tied into White House nursing and another involved in screening returning athletes after the Wuhan games, are shot in their front yard near that post, you’re looking at the same security culture deciding who is allowed to talk about live-agent exercises and who isn’t.

The COVID era only sharpened that edge. The same nuclear-security mindset got ported into pandemic response, from continuity-of-government bunkers to “whole-of-government” surveillance of anyone questioning the origin story. DTRA’s own historical materials brag about evolving from nuclear custody to WMD defense, and the press dutifully repeats the “threat reduction” framing whenever a new lab upgrade or overseas project is announced. Wikipedia+2Malmstrom Air Force Base+2

My contention—based on years of following the contracts, the patents, and the funerals—is that Operation Blackjack is the domestic spin-off: a Phoenix-style program built on Palantir-grade data fusion, meant to identify and, if necessary, neutralize “bio-security threats” that are often just journalists and whistleblowers saying the wrong thing at the wrong time.

Part 9 – Palantir, Stadium Domes, and the Egyptian Jets

Once you understand Operation Blackjack, the Egyptian Dassault jets shadowing Erica Kirk to more than seventy Turning Point–style events stop looking like an odd diplomatic courtesy and start looking like an ISR wing of a domestic Phoenix program. These planes are officially part of bilateral training and counter-terrorism cooperation, sometimes parking at bases tied into Global Strike Command exercises and nuclear-convoy rehearsals. Wikipedia+2Malmstrom Air Force Base+2

Equip them with modern ELINT suites and suddenly every stadium speech, every campus rally, every megachurch event becomes a data-vacuuming node: phones mapped, license plates tagged, facial-recognition grids built in real time from the air.

Mainstream outlets already celebrate the rollout of counter-drone systems and “domes” over NFL and college games, framed as necessary defenses against rogue quad-copters or hypothetical terror plots. Newsweek+1

What they don’t emphasize is how those same systems plug directly into Palantir-style platforms that unify social-media data, geolocation pings, and financial records. When a Golden Dome radar tracks a drone, it can just as easily track you in the bleachers; when a fusion center in Wilmington or Omaha correlates credit-card swipes near a rally with faces under a stadium dome, it’s building a targeting list.

That’s why those Egyptian jets always seem to stop in Wilmington, Delaware—Biden’s backyard and an early hub for fusion-center experiments long before Palantir became a Silicon Valley buzzword.

Part 10 – Why Candace Is Really in the Crosshairs

So when Candace Owens is told, “They want to kill you because you joked about Brigitte Macron’s jaw,” I hear misdirection. France has been living with Habsburg-jaw jokes since the Bourbons; nobody sent a Foreign Legion kill team after James Jesus Angleton for reading the royal genealogy back in the day.

The thing that actually threatens the bankers and the NATO planners is not memes about the First Lady—it’s the risk that someone with a large audience will accidentally or deliberately kick over the surveillance system being exported from the Ukraine battlefield to American campuses and stadiums.

Macron’s Rothschild pedigree and his government’s deep investment in Ukraine’s war economy are matters of public record; that’s where the real motive lives. Wikipedia+3Encyclopedia Britannica+3Mediapart+3

Charlie Kirk’s murder, in my reading, wasn’t about his theology or his polling; it was about timing. He was taken off the board at the precise moment when Hill and Minot were rotating through a sensitive phase of their Sentinel upgrades and Global Thunder drills, and when stadium-level Palantir deployments were about to roll out under the friendly banner of “counter-sniper” and “counter-drone” safety. Newsweek+4Minot Air Force Base+4Wikipedia+4

Candace is in danger not because she misgendered a European politician’s spouse, but because she’s circling around the same metadata: the Egyptian flights, the ROTC camera crews, the nuclear-convoy exercises, and the bankers who need this war—and the surveillance architecture it justifies—to last for twenty years.

My job, as I see it, isn’t to anoint myself as the sole keeper of the truth; it’s to put my miles and my dead friends on the table and say, “Here’s the pattern I see; please pressure-test it.” The mainstream press will continue to quote generals about deterrence and profile Macron as a charismatic centrist who once did a stint at Rothschild; that’s their lane. Encyclopedia Britannica+2Wikipedia+2

Our lane, the citizen-journalist lane, is to look at the patches on the sleeves at Hill AFB, the training films coming out of ROTC suites, the obituaries out of Fort Belvoir, and the flight logs into Wilmington and Omaha—and to warn people like Candace before they end up as another “tragic one-off” in a news cycle that never mentions Global Thunder, Palantir, or the bank that financed Napoleon.