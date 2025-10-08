George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carolm's avatar
carolm
36m

Nice work matching your theory with the protocol required to make the evidence worthy of court. One thing that occurs to me is that a a diversion team would be well aware of geo-fencing, and can easily hand off phones or devices, and include bikes and skateboards to confuse the timeline and video proof. Their paths can cross with precision to confuse with intention. I love the photo of the team standing on the table. Too bad about the resolution and lack of time-stamp. Those would be key to IDing all the players on that one table at the same time to unravel those sorts of tactics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture