1) Setting the stage: the institutions, the map, and the method

From the first day I arrived at Utah Valley University, I thought Tyler Robinson entered and exited the kill zone in a straight line.

The “Straight Line” route has the advantages of an unoccupied building with lots of unfamiliar laborers coming and going all day, wooded cover for entry and escape, and an elevated view for an accomplice waiting to drive the shooter away.

The “Straight Line” theory also had the evidence on its side. The surveillance clips showed one of the escaping shooters going in that direction, and a Mauser 30.06 was found in the bushes there. Why wasn’t the “Straight Line” theory that I proposed on my first day in Orem the theory heard by the American people? That’s when the psy-ops started, cutting the video footage just after one shooter crosses Campus Drive.

I work a case by mapping people to places and clocks to cameras. Here, the geographic heart is Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem: its parking structures, a pedestrian tunnel, stair towers, and nearby residential streets with numbered grids like “800 West” that every Utahn recognizes.

UVU is real, large, mapped, and camera’d up — public campus maps show tunnels, garages, and wayfinding, which I use to sanity-check any claimed “walks.” Utah Valley University+1

Tyler also crosses between ROTC and the Center for National Security Studies (CNSS) — an academic program preparing students for careers linked to national security at UVU, which many call out more directly as the “CIA Building”. I joked about the plane across the street from CNSS as being the David Ferrie/Lee Harvey Oswald trainer.

Tyler’s mental rehearsal would be run off Losee Center roof, execute 82n Airborne combat roll off roof, cross Campus Drive, gun drop at “RTOC remodeled barracks”, run up hill get in Grey Charger.

I made a video on the road above where the shooter dropped the gun and where Ermiya of Armed Queers waited in the Grey Dodge Challenger.

That fact matters only because the locale blends academics with a security culture, not because it proves anyone’s guilt; it does, however, tell you why “security” language and personnel are common on and around campus. Utah Valley University+1. These agencies deal in psy ops and cover stories, and the psy ops and cover stories start as soon as the shooter crosses Campus Drive. I made a video of this crossing, the part the FBI left out in telling the story.

I also grounded the political cast. Utah’s current governor is Spencer Cox; he’s a staple in the background of nearly every Utah security conversation just because he’s the chief executive. Phil Lyman is a well-known Utah politician whose federal pardon in 2020 made statewide headlines; knowing who he is matters when his name pops up in local property references. Again, I made a video of where the distractions from the “Straight Line Theory” begin, where the psy ops start taking over the narrative.

I’m not making a legal claim about Trevor Cox or Phil Lyman — I’m setting context. Wikipedia+1. I hate to say it, but the psy ops that start as soon as the shooter crosses the road look like Trevor Cox smearing Phil Lyman.

Methodologically, when I say “psy-op” I’m using the Pentagon’s own vocabulary of influence operations — actions shaped to create perceptions and shift behavior. That doesn’t mean U.S. forces ran anything here; it’s a technical term for a tactic I believe I’m seeing: a decoy route on Phil Lyman’s 800 West (the “white rabbit”) that pulls attention away from a more direct ingress/egress. goarmysof.army.mil+1

Finally, because I keep asking for “all the rooftop cameras” and “every phone,” I should translate the jargon. There is no magic “data fence”; what investigators actually use are geofence warrants — court orders that compel companies (often Google) to cough up anonymized location traces within a time-box, then let police unmask narrowed IDs.

I’m pressing for the civilian analog: consenting parties pool their phone video and pings — a crowdsourced, privacy-respecting mosaic — while public records requests pry loose university footage where the law allows. mjlst.lib.umn.edu+1

2) What’s confirmed in the broad public record — and what isn’t

Before any hypothesis, here’s what mainstream outlets have put in print since the event. National reporting states that Turning Point USA’s founder, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated in Utah, and that a suspect named Tyler Robinson has been charged, with prosecutors asserting he acted alone. These details are from wire-service and major-media coverage, which I read not as gospel but as the public square’s baseline. Where I depart is where the route-mapping contradicts a lone-actor simplicity. Reuters+1

Why I obsess over campus wayfinding is simple: physical feasibility. If there’s an ROTC presence affiliated with UVU (there is, via BYU Detachment 855 for Air Force/Space Force; UVU also lists Army ROTC on campus), then uniforms, drills, and stair-tower “muscle memory” are part of the local texture. In a contested narrative, that texture can be misused for a “lone gunman” story — or indicate a practiced route. My shoe-leather pass checks what’s physically plausible. BYU Marriott+2BYU Marriott+2

And because I mention “TMZ video” as part of a decoy: TMZ is a real, high-traffic entertainment news shop that lives on quick-turn clips; that’s not a smear, just context for why a flashy “limp-walk” on a public street would surface there fast. The mere existence of TMZ tells you nothing about authenticity — only that a camera facing a public right-of-way can make an image famous in hours. Wikipedia+1

3) Why I call it a “white rabbit”: the long way around vs. the short hop

Walk the map with me. The shortest path from the ROTC area to the tunnel/stairwell looks like a quick diagonal — a “short leg” of a right triangle. The claimed “Mauser limp” route, by contrast, takes the long leg down a numbered street, then the hypotenuse back toward the cameras. That’s inefficient if you’re carrying a weapon and racing a clock, but highly efficient if you’re trying to seed a viral narrative with multiple camera hits near particular properties. That pattern — choose the long, camera-dense route when a short, camera-sparse route exists — is classic diversion tradecraft. Utah Valley University+1

The skepticism isn’t just stylistic. In my footage walks, the grid distances and slopes make it obvious the short route is faster and less exposed. Utah’s grid addressing (e.g., “800 West”) makes route comparisons concrete; you don’t need me to “mystify” it. With the campus PDF calling out “Tunnel” and major lots, you can sketch time-on-feet for each segment and see the decoy’s inefficiency. Utah Valley University+1

4) Cameras, geofences, and why a “TMZ loop” would be valuable to a team

A real team wanting cover for a real shooter’s entry/exit would value producible third-party footage that points public attention elsewhere. That’s where doorbells and “neighbors” apps come in. Amazon’s Ring ecosystem — after several policy zigzags — has been a funnel for police requests and public-safety posts, alternately loosened and tightened since 2024 and, controversially, loosened again in 2025 with Axon integrations. The net net: footage from consumer cameras can be surfaced quickly and widely. If you wanted to “paint” a path in public, you’d walk past them. Tom’s Guide+3AP News+3The Guardian+3

Ring, for its part, runs a law-enforcement request process and publishes reports on demands. I raise this because it shows how fast a decoy route could be “laundered” into official attention — and how community-sourced video can become the story itself, whether or not it points to the true escape. None of that proves manipulation; it proves the incentive to manipulate exists. Ring+1

On phones: a proper geofence warrant can hoover up anonymized pings for a perimeter, then unmask device IDs — a powerful but controversial dragnet. I’m pressing, instead, for voluntary pooling of phone videos from attendees; it’s slower but respects civil liberties and avoids contaminated “dragnets” that have drawn legal fire nationwide. mjlst.lib.umn.edu+1

5) What I think the “true route” looks like — and why

My working model has the true entry and exit as the short, direct path through (or skirting) an abandoned/renovation house just off the campus edge — fast to melt into a waiting car. The “TMZ loop” on the long leg serves as a public decoy. Why do I think that? Because everything about a real exfil favors speed, cover, and pre-positioned wheels. The long limp down a camera canyon is theater; the short beeline is tradecraft. That’s not romantic — it’s geometry and seconds. Utah Valley University+1

When I say “waiting car,” I’m not conjuring a movie chase. I’m noting how real-world teams stage cars just beyond the CCTV cone, then change clothes in motion. The alleged early-morning Dodge Challenger “hit” that locals talked about fits the pattern of a staged pick-up more than a foot escape through a camera gauntlet. The point isn’t the brand; it’s the pre-positioning. (Production counts for Challengers and other trivia are irrelevant here; the tactic is what matters.) Utah Valley University

6) Why Discord, texts, and “confederates” matter to timelines — with caveats

You’ve heard me reference Discord messages tied to a putative confederate named Ermiya. Let me be clinical. Discord is a mainstream communications platform used by millions, from gaming to activism; it supports servers, DMs, and voice chats. It has also been in the news for moderation and, very recently, a third-party support provider’s data breach that exposed limited user information and a small number of uploaded ID images. That’s not proof of anything about our case; it’s a reminder that any digital breadcrumb we cite must be authenticated, or we’re shadow-boxing. Wikipedia+2The Verge+2

If investigators have warranted access to Discord content, that will either corroborate or refute the idea of a pre-planned rendezvous with a driver. Discord’s global growth — and use in political mobilization from Morocco to Nepal — is exactly why it shows up in so many case files: ubiquitous tools become ubiquitous evidence. Again: ubiquity is not guilt; it’s just likely where coordination would occur if it occurred at all. Le Monde.fr

7) What anatomy tells us (and what it doesn’t) about ballistic angles

You’ve heard me talk through a cervical-to-thoracic path: C2 through C7 to T1. Here is what’s safe to say with mainstream medicine: the cervical spine is seven vertebrae (C2–C7); T1 is the first thoracic vertebra; and the transition from C7 to T1 is a well-described anatomical hinge. If a bullet path described by competent autopsy traversed that sequence on a downward angle, it would argue for a specific shooter elevation and azimuth — not a front-on, level shot. None of that, however, is dispositive without the official autopsy and ballistics in the record. NCBI+2Medscape+2

T1’s morphology and the C-spine’s unique motion envelopes are well characterized; that’s why angle-of-entrance debates are so fierce. But until we see the projectile, striation match, and wound path documentation, any “C2→T1” sketch is, at best, a hypothesis to be tested — not a verdict to be tweeted. I push for the documents precisely so we can stop arguing anatomy in the dark. NCBI+1

8) Records, rights, and what I’ve formally asked for

Because UVU is a public institution, I’ve been pursuing records under Utah’s GRAMA statute — different from federal FOIA, but similar in spirit. I’ve asked for rooftop camera footage and clearly marked campus cameras covering the tunnel/stair corridors. GRAMA has timelines and appeal steps; if you hit “extraordinary circumstances,” it can take longer, but the statute sets the guardrails. I cite this so we keep our expectations tethered to actual law. Utah Legislature

Separate from GRAMA, there’s the policy layer: universities regulate surveillance systems and access. The University of Utah (different campus, same state) illustrates the kind of policy boilerplate that often exists — purpose, scope, retention, and access rules. UVU will have its own versions. These policies are why some video is hard to get without a precise, narrowly tailored, lawful request. Regulations Library

And if people ask, “Why not grab doorbell clips from neighbors?” — remember Ring’s constantly shifting interfaces with police, and the privacy fights that come with them. If a homeowner wants to share with journalists or defense counsel, that’s their choice; compelled production belongs in a courtroom. That’s how we keep evidence clean enough to stand up later. AP News+1

9) Why the ROTC backdrop and “security culture” keep showing up in my notes

Let me be clear: the presence of ROTC on or near UVU does not implicate ROTC. But it explains why a practiced, military-style route — short, covered, stair-savvy — is plausible in this environment. BYU’s Detachment 855 covers UVU Air Force/Space Force ROTC cadets; UVU also lists Army ROTC contact points on its site. That’s the landscape: uniforms, drills, stair towers. If a decoy wants to feel “credible,” it borrows that texture — black jacket, rigid limp, lots of cameras — while the real exit takes the fast line. BYU Marriott+2Utah Valley University Academic Catalog+2

Layer on Turning Point USA’s big-brand footprint in campus politics — a youth-oriented conservative nonprofit with a huge media halo — and you appreciate why the optics of a long, performative “TMZ walk” would be irresistible to whoever wants to define the narrative first. The organization’s size and visibility make any incident instantly national. That is a reason to guard our evidentiary standards, not relax them. FOX 32 Chicago+1

Finally, some have asked about Vivek Ramaswamy being at a TPUSA-branded function in Bozeman and echoing “Lexington & Concord/Valley Forge” rhetoric. He’s a known national figure (biotech founder, 2024 GOP presidential candidate, now chasing Ohio’s governorship), and he’s drawn to the same imagery I used: citizen resolve, shared sacrifice. It’s worth noting because rhetoric frames what footage audiences expect to see — lone madman or coordinated team — before the forensics land. Wikipedia+2Encyclopedia Britannica+2

10) My working timeline and the “Ermiya car” hypothesis — plus the next constructive steps

Here’s where my field notes land today (subject to change with documents):

Entry. A practiced mover favors the short diagonal from the ROTC side to the tunnel/stairs. The long “limp-loop” down 800 West looks born to be seen — exactly what you’d do to place your decoy on ring cams and, eventually, TMZ. I view that loop as a psy-op in the generic, doctrinal sense: a staged influence action to distract from the true ingress. Utah Valley University+1

Exit. The fastest exfil is the mirror image: back through the same short diagonal, or a near-parallel line that skirts a renovation/abandoned house and reaches a waiting car. Witness chatter about a Dodge Challenger in the morning is consistent with staging — not proof — and a name, Ermiya, tied to Discord messages would fit the confederate role if authenticated. Because Discord is mainstream and widely used, a lawful disclosure (or defense discovery) could verify or bury this branch of the tree. Utah Valley University+1

Ballistics. Until we see the autopsy and projectile striation match, any “C2→T1” angle diagram is a hypothesis. The anatomy says such a downward, posterior-to-anterior trajectory is anatomically coherent; only the official report can fix the entry/exit, yaw, and fragment path. That’s exactly why TPUSA/UVU footage and the autopsy are the shortest line to truth. NCBI+1

Records & ethics. I’ve filed for rooftop and fixed-camera footage under Utah GRAMA and I encourage any attendee with relevant video to share voluntarily with counsel of choice — defense, press, or both. If law enforcement seeks bulk device data, that’s a geofence warrant question — a live national controversy. My consistent position: heavy dragnets should meet exacting judicial scrutiny; citizen sharing should be voluntary, consent-based, and documented. Utah Legislature+1

Media literacy. TMZ being fast does not make the long limp true; Ring’s law-enforcement pipelines being real does not make every doorbell clip probative. But those pipelines do explain how a decoy can harden into “the story” before the real route is even requested via records law. Keep that in mind when a loop seems designed to be filmed twice. Tom’s Guide+1

Closing: what I’d ask, and what I’ll keep doing

If you’ve followed my work, you know my bias: short, direct, covered routes are the fingerprints of a pro; long, performative, camera-dense routes are the fingerprints of a narrative. The UVU map and tunnel labels make the geometry unavoidable. The academic security backdrop and the ROTC texture explain why a short line is plausible; none of that convicts anyone. It just puts the burden of proof back where it belongs: on footage, on phone mosaics, and on the medical examiner’s report — not on viral loops. Utah Valley University

So here are my constructive asks consistent with mainstream law and practice:

UVU: expedite lawful release (or at least on-premise inspection under GRAMA) of rooftop and fixed-camera views covering the tunnel/stair corridors in the relevant window. That’s a statutes-bound request, not a stunt. Utah Legislature Attendees: voluntarily share relevant phone video with trusted counsel or press repositories; avoid chain-of-custody breaks. Resist pressure to dump phone location histories into warrantless dragnets. mjlst.lib.umn.edu Any homeowner with relevant doorbell footage: your choice rules. Be aware of the evolving Ring–law enforcement interfaces; you can share directly, or hold for subpoenas. Privacy protections exist for good reasons. AP News+1

And my standing commitment to you: I’ll keep walking the short lines, questioning the long ones, and marking every claim with the best open-record anchors we can find. That’s not cynicism; it’s how a community of researchers turns a fog-of-war media storm into something a jury — and the public — can actually trust.

(Context sources cited throughout for institutions, laws, definitions, and technology; case-specific factual assertions remain subject to documentary confirmation and the judicial record.)