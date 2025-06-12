As horrific as this thought experiment is, where could you make infected polio cells for polio vaccines faster, monkey kidneys, or from infected human fetuses with polio?

Putting aside the horrific Dr. Mengele aspects of using human fetal tissue for growing the polio vaccine, in any race to grow infected polio cells for the polio vaccine, a human embryo will win every time. John O’Loughlin and I recently had a friendly debate on this topic, and the research continues.

If you are trying to make the polio vaccine in the early 1950s with monkey kidney cells, even if they are infected with SV40, you are looking at only one cell division a day. If human embryos in 1952-1953, you would be looking at two to three billion cell divisions a day for a normal three-month-old fetus.

If you add to the fact that the Tuskegee doctors charged with making polio vaccine used cancerous HeLa cells, that means a twenty times faster cancerous growth rate for the human fetal cell at 40 to 60 billion cell divisions per day versus the one cell division a day for monkey kidney cells. Even if the monkey kidney cells were cancerous, that is still only twenty cell divisions per day. How do we know the Tuskegee doctors used HeLa cells? Just ask them.

I have maintained that the Tuskegee doctors were lied to and these infected polio cells were used in the “Cutter Contamination” for about seven years now, ever since I met Ed Haslem, who wrote the book, “Dr. Mary’s Monkey,” which states the Cutter Contamination came from SV40 contamination of monkey kidney cells.

I have maintained it is much more likely that the infected polio cells came from the aborted fetuses of free clinics in major US cities, and then these cells were cultured at Tuskegee.

That means if the New Orleans contaminated polio truck contained 100 contaminated SV40 cells, the Baltimore truck carrying the Henrietta Lacks HeLa cells would have TWO TRILLION contaminated cancer-causing cells!

Ed Haslem, in his book “Dr. Mary’s Monkey,” contends that the explosion of soft tissue cancers from the polio vaccine came from the monkey SV40 virus contamination. The chances are at least 20 billion times greater that the great cancer growth came instead from HeLa cell contamination, just by looking at the astronomical differences in the number of possible infected cells.

What’s more, all the people involved in polio vaccine production at Tuskegee freely and openly admit that HeLa cells were used in vaccine production. An African-American journalist has even celebrated Henrietta Lacks’ involvement with HeLa cells in the bestselling book The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. In contrast, the Cutter Contamination with SV-40 is still controversial regarding the causal link between SV-40 and cancer.

I went to New Orleans and interviewed the doctor’s son that was first into the Nazi cancer experiment at Auschwitz with Jim Garrison of JFK assassination fame. Nazis exposed pregnant women to radiation, and this is how the cancerous HeLa cell line was original created.

After Nazi death camp doctors were brought to New Orleans and other major cities with free clinics for the poor were located, these radiation experiments continued. I visited, for instance, the Charity Hospital in New Orleans, where these experiments were recreated by irradiating the fetuses of pregnant and also ovulating women.

Dr. Mary Sherman, the heroine of Ed Haslem’s book, I believe, was a sufferer of radiation poisoning in her right arm from these experiments, and was murdered to silence her knowledge of these experiments. I have personally seen the X-ray generator Dr. Mary Sherman used at the hospital.

I have stated the young, up and coming doctor at Charity Hospital, Dr. Henry Kothmann, also was murdered for being a whistleblower to these Nazi experiments being repeated.

I call my rejoinder to Ed Haslem’s theory, “Dr. Mary Maid”, with Afro-American women at that time being relegated to domestic servitude in white households. My mother was a maid for a black doctor couple in Detroit, by the way, so there is no racism in this statement. I am at the limit of this substack, but I will continue this thread on where did the great cancer epidemic came from in “The Great Cancering” series.

Cancering Castro?

Dr. Mary Sherman and Dr. Alton Oschner may have been a part of a State sanctioned program to “Cancer Castro”.

That would explain the access to Top Secret clearances for linear accelerators and no informed consent experiments.

https://archive.ph/VKynk

Ed Haslem’s explains Dr. Mary Sherman’s death as resulting from electrocution, with her body then being transported to her apartment after death, with a fire set in her apartment to cover her right arm injuries.

The Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where Dr. Mary Sherman’s high-powered, X-ray machine was located.

I put forth that the severe burning injury was an attempt to cover the radiation poisoning in her right arm from continually putting Petri dishes under the radiation source at the lab, which I viewed in New Orleans.