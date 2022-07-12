Is the new biological tag and trace technology using nanoparticles giving away the presence of Russian Generals, leading to their easy targeting by missile and drones in Ukraine?

While in Paris at the European Space Agency, I accused Pietro Benassi, Head of Italian Intelligence, of using the constellation of ESA satellites to provide long-range missile and guided munitions support for Ukraine’s new HIMARS missiles and possibly for the Harpoon missile attack on the Russian flagship Moskva earlier in the Ukraine War.

I had gone to Salisbury, England to predict the sales of long-range, Harpoon “land to sea” missiles that could, with the help of Pietro Benassi’s spy satellites at the European Space Agency, be easily reconfigured to strike land targets in Russia or strategic targets like the Kerch Bridge in Crimea.

Of course, this “over the horizon” missile support by the European Space Agency’s spy satellites was not known at the time by the Russians, and hence this lead to the sinking of the Moskva. In retaliation for the sinking of the Moskva, the Russians destroyed the European Space Agency-funded Artem Rocket plant in Kiev a few weeks later.

Now, a new series of super-accurate decapitation strikes on Russian Generals in the field in Ukraine and some of my own personal interface with a Ukrainian arms buyer in Central France convinces me I was right the European Space Agency is the hidden intelligence partner to Ukraine’s long-range missile guidance. I believe a US Navy/European Space Agency technology called nanodots is being used to “light up” targets for satellite surveillance for Ukrainian missile systems, making their accuracy every more deadly.

I have been following the use of nanodots for satellite surveillance of crowd movement since 2009 when I had the opportunity to meet two high level Interpol officers handling a Romanian refugee crisis. Bottom line - nanodots can be sprayed on a crowd to track each individual’s movements.

My fundamental theory was simple - the same nanodot technology that had been in use by NATO and ESA since 9/11 to track terrorist was now being used in Wuhan to track the spread of CoronaVirus to justify surveillance of regular citizen with wartime tracking tools.

For those not familiar with the original CNN fact twisting of my original reporting on pandemic surveillance, here is a recap.

Our fact-finding group on the Potomac in March 2020 looked into the Chinese Foreign Minister’s claim that the US delegation to the 2019 Wuhan Military Games brought the CoronaVirus to China.

The “Atom Bomb Explosion” Animation At The 2019 Wuhan Military Games Turned Heads.

We fact-checked which athletes on the US military team were in fact US State Department employees, and we found only one Dutch cyclist that did in fact exhibit CoronaVirus symptoms and had previous trips to China. I characterized this Dutch athlete. who became a naturalized US citizen after the Military Games, as “Patient Zero”, indicating her status as a victim.

Journalist George Webb Fact Checked Only US State Department Athletes, Casting The First Potential Victim As “Patient Zero”. Previous Visits To China As Far Back As 2016 By The Dutch National Athlete To China Were Confirmed Before Reporting This.

Later the US State Department did in fact confirm the initial breakout (first cluster) of the CoronaVirus was indeed at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games. An Australian journalist named Sharri Markson in her book and documentary “What Really Happened In Wuhan” confirmed reports of the 2019 Wuhan Military Games being the initial breakout (first cluster) of CoronaVirus with US State Department officials.

David Asher and Mike Pompeo both confirmed the initial cluster of CoronaVirus was the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

In an attempt to vindicate the US Military team, I did allow for the possibility that only the Dutch National’s DEVICES were taken to China in 2016, 2017, and 2019, not the necessarily Dutch National herself. I did speculate the Dutch National’s husband may have been a part of a US State Department/US Air Force program that used NASA and European Space Agency satellites to track the spread of pandemics. This satellite technology had been adapted from a program to track terrorists called Operation Blackjack.

Journalist George Webb presented the Dutch National’s devices going to China in 2016, 2017, and 2018 as a possible pandemic tracking program by the US State Department and the US Air Force in his broadcasts of March and April 2020.

I did note at the time that the Dutch National husband’s father worked in a group at Hansom Air Force Base in Massachusetts that was involved in multi-tiered surveillance systems from space and a woman with his mother’s last name, one Virginia Benassi, was getting all the vaccine bids for the World Health Organization and the Wellcome Trust. I could also place this same Virginia Benassi doing the training for the WHO of the Wuhan Virology Lab in China in August and September of 2019.

Further research indicated that this WHO Virginia Benassi also received all the bids for a novel virus breakout in China in 2009. Additional research led to finding this WHO Virginia Benassi also received all the vaccine bids for Zika virus and almost all the hemorrhagic fever viruses in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Virginia Benassi doing the training of the Wuhan Institute of Virology Lab before the outbreak of CoronaVirus in Wuhan and receiving all the CoronaVirus bids was the “smoking gun” that prompted more research into the “Benassi Connections”.

So the Dutch National’s husband was involved with a Pentagon program to track pandemics from satellites and his mother’s name was being used to train all the Wuhan staff and to collect all the CoronaVirus vaccine bids. That’s an investigative reporter’s smoking gun - “following the money”, so I had a good reason to look further into the “Benassi Connections”.

Any time one and only one person is getting US government-funded agency bids like the World Health Organization, that constitutes a “smoking gun” in the investigative reporting game.

A quick look into the Benassi connections found that Pietro Benassi of the European Space Agency (and later head of Italian Intelligence) did indeed appear to have dedicated European space assets to terrorist and pandemic tracking. Pandemics make terrorists “come out of the cave”, so the coupling of this research made sense to me.

Journalist George Webb has made many visits to Pietro Benassi’s European Space Agency in Paris.

The NASA and European Space Agency's use of the Hubble Space Telescope for military surveillance purposes quickly came under scrutiny, offering stunning resolutions not available with normal spy satellites. The Hubble has to be only spun 180 degrees in space to be turned into the most formidable spy satellite of all time.

The Hubble Space Telescope can be simply spun 180 degrees in space to make the world's foremost resolution spy satellite.

Other Benassi spy satellite connections quickly came to the fore other than Pietro Benassi, the Head of Italian Intelligence. Giuseppe Benassi, Head Of NATO intelligence and NATO procurement (again the smoking gun combiination), also quickly emerged from the research. Guiseppe Benassi had apparently been involved in getting terrorists to “come out of the cave” in Libya and Syria with SARS and MERS viruses, closely related viruses to SARS-COV-2.

Pietro and I both crossed paths in the recent G7 Summit in Bavaria, kind of.

Hunter Biden’s laptops and Blackberry also has some Hubble space telescope traffic just as a matter of interest.

There are a lot of NASA Benassis in this story for biosurveillance. My deceased research partner Task Force described a satellite surveillance system very similar to Enrico Benassi’s nanodot, quantum dot program in Russia and in Italy.

Apparently, Task Force’s nearby Livermore National Laboratory was involved with “bioagent sniffer” type of research that aligns tightly with Antonio Benassi’s “Wyse Sniffer” research.

Charles Lieber at Harvard in conjunction with 1000 Talents students from the Wuhan Lab and nearby university appeared to work on a miniaturized version of this project.

The WHO Smoking Guns - China 2009, Zika 2016

Why Virginia Benassi's Everywhere At Once Life Gave Me Pause

George Webb

Feb 7, 2021

In my April 2020 interview with Donie O’Sullivan with CNN, I showed the whiteboard from our meeting of ten fact-checkers from eighteen days of in-person meetings at a beach house on the Potomac River near Washington, DC.

I was following encrypted Blackberrys that had been given to the Bidens for their visits to energy deals in Ukraine, Russia, and China. The war technology for the Afghanistan War was strangely being passed from a Democratic Congresswoman’s aide to a Ukrainian operative named Nataliia Sova. We even had a thumb drive going to the Pakistani “Minister of Health” directly from Awan’s father in the US Congress.

The Biden Blackberry trail led to Ukraine and a company called Burisma with a CIA operative named Cofer Black and a Ukrainian Billionaire called Igor Kolomoisky. I thought this Pakistan to Ukraine connection was a bioagents “backchannel” to Igor Kolomoisky.

I filmed and streamed the call, so CNN this interview is in the record for the review. I pointed out at the beginning of the broadcast that the subject of our investigation was a Ukrainian billionaire with mercenary armies in Ukraine, Georgia, and perhaps other former Soviet satellite states, potentially using bioweapons to “tag and trace” protestors in Hong Kong at about the time of the CoronaVirus outbreak in China.

Nowhere on the whiteboard is there a picture of any Benassi, and you can clearly see me pointing to Kolomoisky as the key subject of investigation in the upper right corner of the whiteboard. I have foreknowledge of one Benassi from one researcher from Oregon who was studying a lab leak from Ft. Detrick, Maryland, and the Director of the lab named Sina Bavari.

Sina Bavari had written a virus/vaccine blueprint with a woman named Virginia Benassi at the World Health Organization. Our researchers were focusing on four joint ventures that Mr. Bavari had with the Wuhan Institute of Virology through the One Thousand Talent Program, but we had not connected any coauthors of the WHO Blueprint with these Wuhan joint ventures.

Our Potomac Group was aware of the arrest of a Harvard professor involved with the One Thousand Talents Program, and many in our group believed Sina Bavari would be the next name to hit the news with his Wuhan Institute of Virology joint ventures at the University of Nebraska. Again, Virginia Benassi was only a co-author of the WHO Blueprint with Sina Bavari at the beginning of our seminar on the Potomac, and not subjects to our investigations.

We had no idea that a University of Florida professor in the One Thousand Talents Program had fled to China in August of 2019 at the beginning of the first reports of outbreaks of CoronaVirus. We only questioned why Sina Bavari’s OneThousand Talents postdocs were being allowed into the United States after President Donald Trump had imposed a travel ban from China at the end of January 2020.

But things would quickly change in our seminar after a White House reporter brought a story to us from the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman saying the United States had used a “delegation of military athletes” to bring the CoronaVirus to China. There was corroborating evidence from a Tawainese scientist saying the only place all five strains of CoronaVirus had appeared was the United States in the Virginia area while China only had three strains.

Perhaps this I gave into confirmation bias at this moment, but I had been investigating an agency out of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia called the Defense Threat Reduction Agency that seems to be sprinkling viruses around the world as an excuse for building offensive bioweapon capability around the old Soviet Union using US State Department encrypted phones and couriers from the Diplomatic Security Services.

You guessed it - the first google search of US State Department personnel at the Wuhan Military Games in October 2019 led directly to an Armed Diplomatic Security Services officer who also was working at the Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital. The last name was distinctive, Benassi. A quick google search by our researcher Carol from Oregon led straight to Virginia Benassi of the WHO, coauthor of the WHO Blueprint with Sina Bavari.

Immediately we saw Virginia appear at the outbreak of a novel virus in China in 2009 that caused similar symptoms as CoronaVirus.

She also seemed to appear at the outbreak of Zika in the small Dutch island of Bonaire in February of 2016. That was two for two. When I learned the US State Department DSS officer was married to a man whose mother was named Virginia, it all started seeming too cozy. After all, Bonaire is a pretty small island.

When we researched Howard, we saw he had a background at Hanscom Air Force Base whose “Platform Group” has had a long history in the delivery of bioweapons. All incredibly coincidental information - after all, Bonaire was a really, really remote Dutch island, and that was an awful lot of Zika and WHO for one island. Still, our fact-checkers thought we should only report on the athletes which fit the accusation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. I know reveal this information here because we are about to go to Court, and CNN has given me no choice in their intransigence in not moving toward a settlement in my defamation case. I reported only information the Benassis had published about themselves on LinkedIn, never their address and the DSS Officer’s picture only in goggles behind a helmet (her published LinkedIn picture). Even after the Chinese Global Times confirmed I was correct with my information (apparently US athletes were tested at the Tiajen Airport before leaving Wuhan, I always presented the US State Department DSS Officer as a victim.

I must admit in retrospect that when I saw that Virginia Benassi was also getting all the bids for Ebola and CoronaVirus in addition to Zika for the WHO at the benassiv@who.int, I wanted to scream “Virginia Benassi is getting all the Sina Bavari bids for Zika, Ebola, and Corona at WHO!”. But I suppressed my urge to editorialize our findings, and our research group stuck to only a matter-of-fact reporting of the published facts. I do at times feel guilty that I have not published all of the supporting family information, but that would have been outside of the bounds of “the American delegation”. Since these events occurred, the outstanding black doctor who did these blood tests at Fort Belvoir on US athletes going to the Wuhan Military Games was murdered in his front yard in Virginia along with his Army nurse wife. Want to talk about guilt for not publishing everything? I wrote a book about the murders to try to assuage some of the guilt.

I’ve had another attorney friend who worked with vaccine injured soldiers from Ft. Belvoir who has died suddenly since this whole story began, so I am hesitant to publish many more details of that relationship because I hope there are whistleblowers of the “virus vaccine game” at DTRA and Ft. Belvoir still out there.

I don’t believe the Benassis in the US have done anything wrong, and I have never wished harm on them in any way. CNN confederates have already admitted to hacking my email and hacking my Twitter account of 40,000 followers. They have also admitted to being instrumental in the destruction of my YouTube channel with over 105,000 subscribers and my Patreon financial support channel. But I do call for them to come forward and say more about what they know about NATO’s and Ft. Belvoir’s involvement in this “virus vaccine game”. They say Bonaire is for affairs, and I guess I won’t soon forget my “Bonaire Affair”.