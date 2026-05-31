The George Webb Investigates Universe

By George Webb

People often ask me:

“George, how do all these stories connect?”

The answer is simple.

Because they were never separate stories to begin with.

For instance, the JFK Assassination is not a standalone event. It starts with the Chicago Mob taking over Hollywood, developing Marilyn Monroe and others as political lures for both JFK and RFK, and the story goes on after both assassinations.

What I have spent the last ten years building is not a collection of isolated investigations. It is an integrated web of investigations. A living map. A universe of interconnected people, operations, institutions, logistics networks, intelligence cutouts, defense contractors, media fronts, biotech corridors, political influence operations, and organized crime structures that all overlap in ways most traditional journalism never even attempts to examine.

For instance, the CoronaVirus military Live Exercise didn’t just pop up out of the ground. There is a long history of the US military developing bioagents and countermeasure vaccines, and we cover the full flight of that arrow.

Most reporters look for headlines.

I look for infrastructure.

I spent decades in Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach before becoming a full-time investigative journalist. That background shaped the way I see the world. Engineers look for systems. We look for architecture. We look for the network underneath the network.

So when I investigate a story, I am not just asking:

“What happened?”

I am asking:

Who funded it?

Who transported it?

Who secured it?

Who benefited from it?

Who provided media cover?

Who owned the servers?

Who owned the aircraft?

Who owned the patents?

Who controlled the narrative afterward?

That is the difference between traditional journalism and the George Webb Universe.

The George Webb Universe is not built around events.

It is built around recurring networks.

Everything Is Metadata

One of the first things people notice about my investigations is the obsession with metadata.

Flights.

Timelines.

License plates.

Property records.

Conference appearances.

Social media posts.

Aircraft transponders.

Defense contracts.

Cell phone movement.

Travel routes.

Corporate registrations.

That is because people lie.

Infrastructure usually does not.

The metadata tells the story before the talking heads ever arrive on television.

That is why you see me standing outside airports, military bases, biotech labs, courthouses, marinas, data centers, and roadside gas stations. I investigate from the field because geography matters. Logistics matter. Movement matters.

Most operations leave a footprint.

You just have to know how to read it.

The Road Is The Studio

I never wanted to become a studio journalist.

The road became my newsroom.

The highway became my editing room.

The audience rode shotgun.

Over the years I have investigated stories from Washington DC to Los Angeles, from Ukraine to Wuhan, from Fort Detrick to the Sunset Strip, from Yellowstone to Salt Lake City, from Hollywood sound stages to military flight lines.

The investigations move because the networks move.

You cannot understand the modern intelligence world sitting behind a desk.

You have to follow the roads.

You have to follow the planes.

You have to follow the ports.

You have to follow the money.

Sunset Boulevard Was Never Just Entertainment

One of the great revelations for me was understanding that Hollywood was never separate from intelligence operations.

Sunset Boulevard is not just a street.

It is a delivery system.

A psychological operations corridor.

A compromise corridor.

A media manufacturing corridor.

When I investigated Laurel Canyon, Sidney Korshak, the Chicago Outfit, military contractors, intelligence-linked entertainment operations, and the transformation of Hollywood after World War II, I realized the same networks kept appearing over and over again.

Defense money.

Media money.

Mob money.

Political money.

Intelligence money.

All flowing through the same pipelines.

Hollywood was not disconnected from Washington.

Hollywood was Washington’s amplifier.

The Defense Entertainment Complex

People understand the military-industrial complex.

Fewer people understand the Defense Entertainment Complex.

That is the intersection where defense contractors, intelligence agencies, organized crime figures, political operators, biotech companies, media corporations, social media manipulation systems, and entertainment platforms all merge into one operational ecosystem.

The modern battlefield is psychological.

Narratives are weapons.

Celebrities are delivery systems.

Algorithms are influence operations.

And most people consume all of it without realizing they are inside the system itself.

Why Biodefense Became Central

Many people discovered my work during the pandemic years, but my interest in biodefense goes back much earlier.

I kept seeing the same overlap:

Military medicine.

DARPA.

Intelligence agencies.

Private biotech firms.

University labs.

Defense contractors.

Continuity-of-government programs.

The same names kept recurring.

The same grants.

The same conferences.

The same airports.

The same contractors.

That told me biodefense was not simply about public health.

It was also about strategy.

It was about infrastructure.

It was about control.

Citizen Journalism Changed Everything

One of the things I am most proud of is helping pioneer large-scale citizen journalism.

This was never supposed to be a one-man show.

The audience became investigators too.

People began pulling records.

Checking maps.

Reviewing footage.

Analyzing metadata.

Watching timelines.

Connecting dots.

The community became decentralized intelligence gathering.

That terrified institutional media because they no longer controlled the narrative flow.

Traditional journalism became reactive.

Citizen journalism became investigative.

Why The Universe Keeps Expanding

Critics often say:

“George Webb investigates everything.”

But that misses the point entirely.

The reason the universe keeps expanding is because the networks themselves are integrated.

Once you understand how intelligence operations overlap with finance, media, biotech, Hollywood, organized crime, defense contracting, political influence, and psychological operations, you realize you are not looking at separate worlds.

You are looking at one world.

One operating system.

That is why a story in Utah may suddenly connect to a defense contractor in Virginia.

Why a Hollywood fixer connects to a weapons pipeline.

Why a biotech startup connects to a military operation.

Why a server farm in McLean matters just as much as a nightclub on Sunset Boulevard.

The same networks keep resurfacing.

I Am Still Building The Map

The George Webb Universe is unfinished.

It is still expanding.

Every investigation adds another road to the map.

Every livestream uncovers another layer.

Every field trip reveals another connection.

I do not claim to have every answer.

But I do believe modern journalism became too fragmented to see systemic power clearly anymore.

My work has always been about reconnecting the pieces.

Connecting the dots.

Following the roads.

Following the metadata.

Following the infrastructure.

Because once you see the integrated web, you cannot unsee it.