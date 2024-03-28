In the latest escalation of the Russia-Ukraine NATO proxy war, President Macron of France has decided to send a contingent of 2,000 soldiers to Romania near the Ukrainian border. The Russian Ministry of Defense has made this claim since the 19th of March this year. Many NATO and DoD Generals have recommended this insertion of NATO troops to “unstick” the situation in Ukraine.

Of course, this raised the specter of invoking UN Charter Article Five for “collective defense”, stating that an attack against one NATO member’s force is an attack against all.

France most recently has been accused of moving NATO forces into Ukraine, making the “French Escalation” the latest flashpoint in the Ukraine War to escalate into a wider conflict.

Several military analysts have chosen this tipping point of the conflict in Ukraine of directly involving NATO troops on the battlefield as the “no turning back” pathway to World War III.

Some military analysts and commenters, like former US weapons inspector in Iraq Scott Ritter, have said this will initiate automatic escalation to nuclear war. Mr. Ritter’s background as a WMD weapons investigator in Iraq gives him special qualifications to make such a claim. He has appeared with Judge Napolitano recently to emphasize this nuclear threat, and he has written a memorandum to the Biden Administration warning them of the dangers on the ground involvement of NATO troops in Ukraine.

I have a different take on the Ukraine situation from my trip to the Ukraine border near Lviv in 2020 and my subsequent trip to France in the summer of 2022, when I dealt directly with a Ukrainian arms buyer who was purchasing weapons for the Ukraine conflict. The Ukrainian weapons buyer I met in Cosne, France was purchasing intermediate-range missiles then in July of 2022, and he wanted to purchase even longer-range missiles for the Ukraine war from France.

I have a different take on the missile business and the missile war in Ukraine. I hypothesized the bankers actually want to finance both sides for their missiles in a gradually incremental form of missile warfare to maximize profits, not end the world with nuclear annihilation.

I introduced a concept in 2017 called the Rothschild Teeter Totter in which bankers that are financing both sides of the war choose to carefully and incrementally give each side a temporary tactical advantage, causing the other side to invest massive resources in regaining the small marginal advantage.

The best advantage of this strategy was demonstrated in the Cold War with what is known as the “missile gap.” A calculated amount of fear is heaped on one side of a conflict that they are “falling behind” in the Space Race or the Missile Race to spur entirely payouts of more national treasure to finance missile operations.

The CIA decided to create the public impression in the United States during the late 1950s and early 1960s that the Soviets were ahead of the US in the category of long-range missiles to stimulate more orders for the US defense industry. Movies like the 1962 Dr. Strangelove poked fun at the term “missile gap” with the prospect of nuclear annihilation with a “mine shaft gap” in popular culture. CIA even turned around this phrase from 1962 about CIA to hang it on both Trump and Putin in 2018.

The CIA used the missile gap argument to oppose President Kennedy‘s initial overtures to reduce the number of long-range nuclear missiles. This strategy also turned out to be tremendously profitable for ICBM companies like Convair and General Atomics. Interestingly, the CEO of Convair, IB Hale, was a sniper for the FBI.

IB Hale had two sons, Robert Allen Hale, who, along with his brother, was also trained to be a sniper. This sniper family turns out to be incredibly important in the future path of the missile business in America from the JFK assassination on.

The JFK assassination gives us a clear demonstration that there are big dollars to be made in the aviation and missile business, and assassination is a viable option to protect that revenue stream.

Robert Allen Hale shot the daughter of Governor John Connolly of Texas in the back of the head with a shotgun, and was involved with compromise activities luring President Kennedy with a California woman named Judith Campbell.

My point is nuclear escalation makes no sense for the people making missiles. You basically fire off existing missile inventory with no additional sales, and you befoul the world with a nuclear contaminated wasteland.

It makes much more sense if you’re a company like General Atomics to actually give your last generation technology to the enemy for them to develop a credible threat that will spur the sales of your current technology. Now, interestingly enough, a man named Ken Hale, with a top-secret clearance of the US State department, has threatened to “Waco” and “Jonestown” my entire family because I talk about things like the “missile gap” being used today to stimulate missile sales.

I provide these numerous death threats in text messages to CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan who instead made up a story that I wished harm on an armed diplomatic security services officer reporting to the head of NATO.

Ken Hale was actually born in Dallas in 1960 around the time. Robert Allen Hale was siring his fifteen children in Dallas, so he is potentially the son of Robert Allen Hale and the grandson of IB Hale. Which makes the point that incremental missile sales is how you make money in the missile business taking advantage of a missile gap, not an all out strike. And the missile business is a blood sport.

But I went directly to France and stayed at the hotel of a Ukrainian missile buyer, and had breakfast with his bodyguards family and the bodyguard the next morning, and then breakfast with the Ukrainian missile buyer himself. Out of his own mouth, he said that he was purchasing intermediate range missiles, and was trying longer range missiles to be deployed to reach further into Russia to disturb supply chain for the Russian military machine. Here is the video I did on the topic in July 2020.

I see the deployments in Romania as exactly that step in the gradually escalating incremental missile war. That’s how you make money in the missile business, not from all out strikes. I think this is the Rothschild teeter totter tipping the missile tipping the balance once again to release huge amounts of fear on both sides of the missile conflict, not an actual legitimate threat of nuclear war.