Our Citizen Journalist group called out the Corona military Live Exercise in March 2020 as it was happening.

Mike Pompeo of the US State Department confirmed our reporting the following day at the Coronavirus national press conference, stating, “We are in a Live Exercise.”

We even create a movie on how NATO viruses were flown to the Wuhan Lab from th Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana in its counterpart in Western Canada.

Our Citizen Journalists, in addition to calling out the greatest assault on civil rights in modern memory with the Coronavirus Live Exercise, have also campaigned diligently for human rights. Here I am in Central Park in New York in 2017 campaigning for journalists' track and trace phone data to be considered separately from criminals with violent felony histories.

https://youtube.com/live/rZLqHH12GqE

At the time of this landmark case, which treated citizen journalists like criminals who had committed violent felonies, we were also cracking the Awan Spy Ring, which was eavesdropping on the most important committees in the US Congress.

In 2018, George Webb wrote Awan Minutes To Midnight about Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Adam Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi’s spy ring in Congress.

The irony was not lost on me that the DNC had one set of rules to be ignored for eavesdropping in Congress while new rules to muzzle Citizen Journalists were being proposed. We were the only Washington, DC, press organization to take this spy ring head-on, and I went on a 32-state campaign to file a class action lawsuit against the perpetrators in Congress.

Here I am in Milwaukee with two of the Citizen Journalists who host me.

I have been doing Citizen Journalism for 25 years since I moved to New York City after 9/11, arriving there on the first anniversary in 2002.

For the last decade, we have also tried to develop other citizen journalists with our news-gathering symposiums called Charrette, which average a dozen people and a dozen days of validation and verification of our reporting.

And we are just getting started.