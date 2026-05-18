The Mafia in the United States virtually ran unchecked from the first Sicilian immigrants landing in New York in the late 1890’s until the RICO laws started to be enforced in the 1970s in Cleveland, Chicago, and Los Angeles, exposing the international criminal network.

The key whistleblower, Jimmy “The Weasel” Fratiano, was from my hometown, Cleveland, Ohio. The key Teamster boss who became a Federal informant was Jackie Presser, who gave my father’s partner seed money to develop the cordless phone. Of the $10,000 Teamster “seed money”, my Dad got only $200 to buy transistors.

Teamster Jackie Presser frequently came over to our house in Euclid, Ohio (he lived in nearby Lakewood), to see how my dad’s invention was coming along, bringing Hollywood stars like Douglas Fairbanks Jr. to our house to interest them in investing in the phone's production. My sister’s swooning reaction to Douglas Fairbanks Jr. is still family folklore.

I learned a lot by seeing the mob bosses up close (at my house and at Thistledown Race Track in Cleveland, where my dad’s partner would take me. My dad’s partner used me as a cover as a racetrack tout, trying to use my dad’s invention to get racing results from other tracks and place last-minute bets before the news reached the bookies.

There were lots of killings, and a lot of the bodies would get dumped in Euclid since they had a very small police force compared to Cleveland, and I used to look at the crime pictures on the bulletin boards as a kid at the Euclid Police Department, as my childhood fascination.

The Cleveland Mob was closely connected to the Chicago Outfit and the Los Angeles mob through Bugsy Segal and Lew Wasserman, who was from Cleveland, who controlled entertainment talent on the “legit side” of the business.

I learned at a young age that the way not to take down the Mafia network was for local law enforcement to arrest small-time soldiers for minor crimes. The way to beat the Mafia network was to focus on it under the new RICO laws that took effect in 1970.

A key informant, Jimmy Fratianno, or Jimmy “The Weasel” Frattiano, was key to breaking open the case, laying out the network for law enforcement. No network layout for law enforcement, no arrest. That's why my investigative focus has always been on a “network investigation” approach. And developing whistleblowers and confidential sources is the number one way to get to the network, another focus of our citizen journalists’ investigations.

The Fauci Network is no different, even though they hide behind white lab coats, and that’s a focus of our citizen journalist group since the Coronavirus military Live Exercise began. We called out the Live Exercise in March 2020, just as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was called out for the Live Exercise, and President Trump retorted in a live press conference, “And you should have told me.”

Most journalists don’t do deep-dive network analysis (my job for 35 years in high tech), they don’t go on-site, they don’t knock on doors, they don’t develop sources, and this is why investigations never go anywhere. I call it tree trimming. The tree just grows new leaves. Real investigation gets to the tap roots.

The Fauci Ring is international, with a key nexus in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, at the Erasmus Lab. That’s Fauci’s Sicily. That’s where he brings in his bioweaponeering scientists, and I spent a month between Rotterdam and Geneva, working with knowledgeable local sources in both places. Yes, we even have a music video about it.

I still remember being shouted down by Matt Tyrmond of Project Veritas on a Mario Nawfal Twitter space with 18,000 people listening, as he screamed that Jordan Walker and Pfizer were responsible for the “directed evolution” of the vaccines. I explained the weaponization of Corona and many other pathogens occurred at the Erasmus Lab with scientists like Ron Fouchier in my book, “Spray It In Dutch”.

Fauci brought in bioweapons from the Erasmus Lab to fill key positions at US labs like the Rocky Mountain in Hamilton, Montana, where I have been for the last week, including scientists Vincent Munster, a key link to recent pandemic threats. Missing Fauci’s “Sicily”, the Erasmus Lab, is like missing Sicily in a Cosa Nostra crime investigation. And missing who Fauci is bringing into US Labs to do weaponization is like not tracking Al Capone’s hitmen when they land in New York from Sicily.

Failing to track DARPA’s proposals and the scientists behind them is another mistake. Key individuals from the Erasmus Lab weaponize a full slate of pathogens, and their bioweapons are then introduced through these proposals. Vincent Munster’s key proposal is DEFUSE, and we have tracked it since Day One.

Yes, the University of North Carolina’s Ralph Baric’s PREEMPT proposal is also important for hiding telltale gene splicing to conceal weaponization, like the furin cleavage site in Coronavirus, but the real action is with the DEFUSE proposal (Fouchier mispelled in the table).

This focus on Ralph Baric reminds me of Lee Harvey Oswald, focusing on the Sixth Floor window at the Texas School Book Depository rather than the triangulation of shooters, which included Robert Allen Hale, actually firing a Mauser at JFK and not just drinking a Coke in the second-floor cafeteria.

And the Cleveland Mob and the Chicago Outfit investigations taught me, if you don’t lay out the network and get to the network, you are just tree trimming.

Right now, we have Vincent Munster at the Rocky Mountain Lab, potentially setting off not one but two pandemics to cover the original crimes of the Coronavirus Live Exercise.

When will the current Fauci investigation include issuing subpoenas to the perpetrators involved in these two events?

And a third pandemic threat, which Vincent Munster is also deeply involved in, may also already be in motion - Hantavirus. And is the reason for no subpoenas and no hearings the fact that these bioweapons are a part of a low-intensity warfare operation against the Patriot community in the United States? Are these bioweapons the “Finish” phase of a three-part “Find, Fix, and Finish” protocol for low-intensity warfare here in the US? We will stay on the story.