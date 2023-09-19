With the recent Tim Ballard reports coming out about how the CIA did not run a child trafficking sting operation at all as depicted in the movie Sounds of Freedom, people may remember me reporting about Ballard’s seven years ago calling out the fraud.

Instead, the CIA and Department of Homeland Security were using the excuse of child trafficking stings to run compromise operations on the political opponents of Mitt Romney and Cofer Black of the CIA.

I reported seven years ago that Ballard OUR (operation, underground railroad) was nothing of the sort, but rather a compromise operation to further the likes of billionaires Carlos Slim and Frank Giustra along with all their other CIA cronies.

Just this summer, church groups were lining up around the block to go on mass to see Sounds of Freedom to promote this complete CIA false narrative about Ballard as some sort of hero.

Because I was so alone in my reporting about Ballard and have turned out to be 100% correct about the operation researchers and followers of might’ve asked me to remind him of all the things that I have predicted over the last seven years.

if I had to boil it down to one word, I would say Ukraine. If I would be pressed to summarize it in two words, I would say Ukraine and ratlines. if I had three words, I would say Ukraine, Ratlines, and Kolomoisky.

Who could’ve known in May 2017 that this tangle of US state department Blackberrys would lead to so many exposes on CIA ratlines, diverted uranium, bioweapons, drugs, viruses, vaccines, and political overthrows. Well, I knew because a long time Biden advisor over four decades told me so in most of the world still doesn’t believe me, even though I produced physical evidence.

Who could’ve predicted the same ex-CIA Director, John Brennan, who that put the spy team into the White House from the first days of the Trump administration would also be one of the key better factors for cancer vaccine research? Well, if you listen to our early broadcast in 2016 about dying core, you would’ve already made that conclusion back then.

I will return to this article with updates of videos I’ve done six and seven years ago to update those stories, in addition to reporting when the validation and verification comes in from other sources as well.

I’m especially proud of how we identified that the DNC was using NATO for funneling all of its kickbacks through contrived wars and overthrows to feather than nests of the NC candidates when they needed money in the fundraising political season.

The DNC miss makers, like Adam Schiff continue to spend their weapons brokers has Trump associates to this day, and no one seems to be able to see through the façade.

well, once you have the DNC playbook, it’s a very easy team to read. We will keep providing you the play-by-play on a daily basis with all the experience and insight that we’ve gained from the research over the last seven years check back here for updates on the big wins from our research efforts.

We reported on how Maria Butina was used for compromise operations in Washington, DC, and ended up having a relationship with John D Rockefeller IV in addition to several other wealthy men.

Our channel also chased Robert Mueller’s family’s long history of involvement with every enriched uranium, from being involved into a company called US enrichment, to his father collecting rare metals that were used in nuclear fuel rods.

We went to the small town of Piketon, Ohio in June of 2017 to find out why the uranium was it getting to the nuclear materials reservation there.

A program called “megatons to megawatts” seem to have a hitch. The highly enriched uranium fron the old Russian nuclear missile program was stopping in Ukraine for 10 years or so, as it was depleted for variou, uses around the world before it finally made its trip home to Ohio.

Even more unbelievably, Bob Mueller himself seem to be one of the primary beneficiaries of the delay of the uranium getting to Piketon for a decade.

We ran down all the companies in the nuclear submarine arsenal uranium chain, including BWXT, complete with factory visits in Ohio, and we covered covert operations like Operation Sapphire, and Libya, where Qaddafi‘s highly enriched uranium was recovered, but then lost on its return to Oak Ridge national laboratory.

We ran down all the transportation companies in the nuclear fuel chain including Transport Logistics for both their trucking, and their ships at sea.

We even looked at the Russian operatives that the FBI had signed on as informants that were in the Mueller report, and we told the rest of the story of how the operative’s were used in both bioagents and nuclear materials, movement around the United States.

And I have done all this reporting about uranium in 2016 and 2017 for the most part. My full understanding of how the same department of energy clearances were being used for the transportation of movement of bioagents was going to be the big revelation that my research partner Task force provided for me in 2017.

NOTES -

Bob Mueller’s US Enrichment changed their name to Centrus in Piketon, Ohio, where I researched missing uranium from the Megatons to Megawatts program. I believed much of the uranium was used by the State Department for a new Marshall plan in the Middle East to four Arab kingdoms, and the uranium was doled out by General Michael Flynn.

The same encrypted Blackberry network, which did infiltration operations into the 2016 presidential campaign was used for this US State Department uranium dealing which included the Russians, Ambassador Kislyak and Mike Flynn.

Bud McFarlane of the Iran Conta scandal, was also involved in the Centrus company, brokering uranium to the middle eastern countries for the new nuclear Marshall Plan for the Middle East.

I attended every day of the Mike Flynn trial in Washington DC and also the trial of Flynn’s business partner, Bijian Kian and his trial in Northern Virginia. Kian orchestrated, a counterbalancing sale of enriched uranium to the government of a run for their nuclear enrichment program.

I was later informed after my Biden advisor meeting of May of 2017 that the exact same encrypted Blackberry network was used for bioagents in Ukraine in the city of Odessa at the BSL-4 lab there.

More unbelievably, Representative Adam Schiff had a balloon platform company which could deliver bioagents from the air in a surreptitiously manner with a Ukrainian billionaire name Pasternak. The name was changed from Aeroscraft to a simply Aeros, but the company and the partnership still exists in 2023..