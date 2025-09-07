Part One: Opening in a Dream Sequence - Epstein Brokering Old Soviet Bioagents And Vaccines To Bill Gates

Good morning, everybody. Let’s start with the Epstein-Gates dream. Because sometimes the truth about Epstein’s real connection to Bill Gates only gets through when you first present it as a dream, or a movie, or a fable. But the movie is still playing out only a day ago in the White House with Gates pitching AI vaccines with Mark Zuckerberg.

I told people years ago that Jeffrey Epstein was mixed up with Bill Gates and the development of vaccines. And back then, that sounded like pure fantasy—like I was talking about some Cold War dystopian novel—a dream. Epstein brokering Russian vaccines and countermeasures to Gates and Paul Allen, which could never be real.

But here we are. The UK is on emergency test alert just as I begin my livestream. Richard Dearlove and Christopher Steele’s prank for our journalism group outing Trump Russia? Bill Gates at the White House with Trump. Gates, Zuckerberg, and Tim Cook are each offering $600 billion to pump into “AI vaccines” right before your eyes at the White House, a day ago.

And Jeff Epstein, who was supposed to be just a man getting $200 massages and hiring $200 a massage handmaidens at his Florida mansion, turns out to be the broker of Soviet bioweapons and countermeasures into Seattle’s tech corridors.

Dreams have a way of turning into tomorrow’s headlines - “Epstein Rinses Old Soviet Bioagents Through Gates Foundation”. I personally witnessed the formation of the Gates Foundation in 2000 and the impact of the vaccine research that emerged from the University of Washington and Lake Union’s startups, which created a slew of millionaires in Seattle.

The dream was this: the “Corona Man Cometh.” The book I wrote five years ago outlined the idea that Epstein and Gates were part of a global pipeline of former Soviet agents, known as “OCONUS Lure,” infiltrating new biotech front companies.

At the time, people laughed. They said, “George, you must be joking. Epstein’s just a pervert on a private island.” But dreams—especially the ones you dismiss that are true —have a funny way of waking you up.

Part Two: The Corona Man Cometh

When I published The Corona Man Cometh, the idea that Epstein could be tied to Coronavirus and mRNA vaccines was a big stretch to most people. To them, Epstein was nothing more than tabloid fodder. They never saw him as an intelligence cut-out or a Mossad bagman laundering Soviet technology vaccine into Microsoft’s orbit.

But the metadata was there. You could trace the threads: Epstein paying for young PhD women to study at Ivy League schools. Gates is suddenly pouring billions into the Gates Foundation in Seattle and GAVI in Geneva, the clearinghouse for vaccine finance. Soviet scientists quietly exfiltrated from Zagreb, Belgrade, and Moscow into Seattle, Lake Union, and Redmond with metadata footprints.

Netflix, Vicki Ward, and James Patterson told you Epstein was about “$200 massages.” But the real story was about $200 billion in Soviet bioweapons and countermeasures being rinsed and repackaged as “next-gen” mRNA vaccines. When I first said it, it was “crazy talk.” Now it’s written into history. PhDs minted in Moscow are harder to verify than those from Harvard.

Part Three: Metadata vs. Narrative

Citizen journalism runs on metadata, not narrative. Narratives are what the DOJ and FBI hand out. The rip-and-read scripts. The ready-made “Smith-Mundt” storylines meant to hypnotize.

Metadata, on the other hand, is the phone record, the email timestamp, the blood spatter, the CODIS match. Metadata is the lockpick that breaks the case. We followed the Russian OCONUS Lures right to their front doorstep in Long Island.

When we exposed Mueller’s Trump-Russia frame job, it wasn’t by arguing narrative against narrative. It was by showing the metadata. Umbrage hacking tools planted by Crowdstrike. A Pakistan spy ring wiring money out of the DNC. The Amalgamated Bank laundering campaign cash. You can’t argue against timestamps and transfers.

It’s the same with bioagents. They can tell you “this is just a natural spillover event” until they’re blue in the face. But the metadata—the DARPA contracts, the GAVI patent numbers, the Lake Union lab footprints—shows the opposite. Narrative crumbles in the face of metadata.

Part Four: December 9th Coup Attempt

December 9th, 2016. Remember that date. Just two days after Pearl Harbor’s anniversary, Brennan, Comey, McCabe, and Podesta hatched a coup against a sitting president-elect. That was the Pearl Harbor of American democracy. A day that will live in infamy.

Instead of bombs falling on Honolulu, it was dossiers, leaks, FISA warrants, and false intercepts raining down on Trump Tower. The London Blitz in digital form. They wanted the American people to believe Trump was a Russian agent, and the coup was their method.

Citizen journalists fought that blitz with metadata. We showed the false encryption, the man-in-the-middle at Alfa Bank, and the Crowdstrike Umbrage tool. We traced the operatives. And by doing that, we knocked down Trump-Russia like an anti-aircraft gun firing into the fog. That’s why I went to Washington. Not to fight narrative with narrative, but to defend democracy with metadata.

Part Five: Lake Union & Microsoft

Seattle. Lake Union. That’s where the real story sits. In the mid-90s, I was working across the street from Microsoft in Redmond. Debugging code at Gates’ estate. Meeting with Paul Allen’s people. My world was the high-tech frontier: software, startups, biotech.

Everything would be stolen from Allen by Gates that wasn’t bolted to the floor, including research from all his philanthropic Institutes.

But while I was riding seaplanes across Lake Union, so were the Russians. They were docking on that same water, bringing with them investments tied to old Soviet bioweapons. Paul Allen, dying of cancer, poured billions into Fred Hutch and brain science.

Bill Gates funneled money into vaccines. Dr. Leroy Hood built predictive protein tests. All of them were targets for infiltration.

After Dr. Leroy Hood cracked the Human Genome and its secrets, it was easy pickings for spies to export the answers to private genome projects like the Winder Cancer Moonshot of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and his CIA investor pals.

I asked the question no one wanted to ask: why are Russian investors all over Lake Union in the 90s? Human Genome Project perhaps? Fall of the Soviet Union and its bioagents stockpile perhaps?

Why are Soviet scientists suddenly working shoulder to shoulder with Microsoft alumni? The answer: Epstein was brokering. Nikolic from Zagreb was translating. And Gates and Allen were the buyers, but Allen was not aware of the Gates subterfuge.

Part Six: Epstein as Broker

Here’s how it worked. Epstein needed lures—OCONUS lures—to bring scientists into Trump Tower, Sloan Kettering, and Seattle. So he groomed women like Melanie Walker as a fashion runway model first, then a PhD.

This title has it backwards. Melanie Walker lives at Epstein Stone Fortress and worked as a model in New York while she completed her medical education. Epstein introduced Walker to Gates.

She lived at the Epstein mansion, studied on Epstein’s dime, and by 1992 was being introduced to Trump at the Plaza. Later, she’d surface as Chief Science Advisor to the Gates Foundation, and then as WEF’s science czar.

Behind her was Nikolic, the Serbo-Croatian conduit. He had tested Soviet bioagents in the Balkan wars. He knew the countermeasures. He could move Soviet IP into Western labs. Epstein paired Nikolic’s technical knowledge with Walker’s PhD cover and Gates’ billions. I never called Nikolic a Kosovo War criminal, but I will just hold that as insurance.

GAVI in Geneva became the funnel. Aerosolized Ebola, anthrax, Zika—all paired with shiny new “countermeasure” vaccines. Epstein was never just about sex. He was the broker for the most dangerous transfer of bioweapons since Operation Paperclip.

Part Seven: DARPA ADEPT & mRNA

DARPA ADEPT was the Pentagon’s cover name for mRNA. They’d been working on aerosolized delivery systems since the Cold War.

Spray anthrax from a drone. Release Zika with mosquitoes. Test countermeasures in Bosnia or Kosovo, where Slavic genomes were plentiful.

Now pair that with CRISPR gene editing. Pair it with AI folding algorithms like DeepMind’s AlphaFold. Suddenly, the old Soviet agents aren’t dusty relics. They’re profitable again. Change a lock here, change a key there, and you’ve got a patentable new “vaccine.”

That’s why Gates, Zuckerberg, and Cook sat down and pledged $600 billion apiece. You don’t invest nearly $2 trillion unless you expect at least $10 trillion in return. And the return isn’t from preventing disease. It’s from creating controlled outbreaks, then selling the countermeasure already sitting on the shelf. That’s DARPA ADEPT, that’s Moderna, that’s the game.

Part Eight: Casework Overlay – Idaho Four & Canfield Four

Why do I keep hammering metadata? Because the same reasoning that solves geopolitics solves local crime scenes. Look at the Idaho Four murders. Instead of chasing rumors, I asked one question: how did blood from the victims end up in Nicholas Mowitch’s son’s apartment and car? That’s called transfer DNA. Metadata.

Diagram not to scale. The diagram illustrates that, at the five DNA collection points from the actual crime scene, the unknown male's blood DNA does not match that of Brian Kohberger.

Same with the Canfield Four fire and murders. Travis Decker 1) dropped his semi-auto weapon, 2&3) used a motorcycle or an e-bike for his escape with fires as a cover. If you follow the fire plumes and the motorcycle trailheads, you can predict exactly where he dumps the bike into a GMC Acadia 4) to get through the police blockade with a kindergarten teacher 5).

Once Decker is beyond the police blockade in the GM Acadia, that ends the life of Serena.

Sure enough, kindergarten teacher Serena Harrison turns up murdered at the exact trailhead we predicted once passed the police blockade. That’s metadata.

It’s the same with Epstein, Gates, and Soviet bioweapons. Don’t follow the narrative of $200 massages. Follow the metadata of patents, foundations, laboratories, and intermediaries. That’s how you solve the case.

Part Nine: Citizen Journalism as Defense

We’re in a London Blitz of disinformation. Only this time, the bombs are digital, the narratives pre-packaged. The only defense is citizen journalism. Our global network of researchers—Frau Hodel in Germany, Simon in Eastern Europe, Melania’s Warriors—supplies the metadata mainstream media ignores.

Narrative is cheap. Metadata takes shoe leather. You have to go to Zagreb and see the Tesla statue. You have to walk the banks of the Moscow River where Mark Rich cut the deal. You have to sit outside Gates’ estate in Redmond. That’s why I burn shoe leather. Because metadata comes from being there.

Marc Rich has a long history with Mossad compromise operations.

Marc Rich and Rupert Murdoch’s background and Mossad entertainment moguls remind me of Lex Wexner and Jeff Epstein’s prominent status in modelling. The odd combination of entertainment, oil, natural gas, uranium, and other strategic war metals, and the world’s top models all seem to come together with the Mossad Mega Group moguls.

Citizen journalism is a force multiplier. It’s pennies on the trillions. While Gates and Zuckerberg chase $10 trillion in AI vaccines, we expose them with laptops, livestreams, and Substacks. That’s asymmetry. That’s why we win.

Part Ten: Closing Loop – Odysseus Returns

I want to close with Odysseus. James Joyce tried to give us the diminished man, wandering from whorehouse to whorehouse in Dublin. But the original Odysseus was the heroic man, overcoming trials, outsmarting monsters, returning home stronger.

We are in our own Odyssey. The Lotus Eaters are the opiates. The Sirens are the mainstream media narratives. The Cyclops is the surveillance state. And our Odysseus is the citizen journalist, tied to the mast of metadata, refusing to be seduced by propaganda.

That’s the story. That’s why I walked into Washington in 2017. That’s why I wrote The Corona Man Cometh. That’s why I track Epstein not as a sex trafficker but as the broker of Soviet bioweapons. Because this is our Pearl Harbor. December 9th, 2016. A day that will live in infamy. And only citizen journalism will defend democracy in the age of metadata.