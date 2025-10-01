George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kath's avatar
Kath
3h

I admire your dedication and effort. I sure hope it pays off in time to solve this situation and prevent the ones planned if it doesn't. Please stay safe either way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
carolm's avatar
carolm
27m

George, you are way better at pre-predicting sponsored organized crime teams than AI. Your new gum shoes must be worn out already. When the crimes rhyme, they are easy to pre-predict. Humans are better than machines, because they have access to sniffing out the truth. Humans can smell when something stinks to high heaven, unlike AI who was programed by programmers who could look the other way in order to pay their bills. When the police break all their time-worn protocol, you know something is wrong with the big picture. We now know SS Otto Skorzeney, and his long down-line of "Phoenix programs" trained the assassin teams with Spetsnaz special forces tactics on both sides of conflicts all over the world. They played the hearts and minds to get to blood oaths using psychological manipulation. They are paid by the masters of economic warfare. Fortunately, the playbook is now becoming obvious to those who look.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture