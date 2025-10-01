Tyler Robinson’s Center for Anticipatory Intelligence was bombed yesterday at Utah State University.

We stood on that same spot the previous Friday, five days before, and said Tyler Robinson’s Armed Queers would bomb and shoot up free speech, and we explained the “trans rights” motive was just a cover to eliminate campus resistance to the Ukraine War.

Part I: The Doorbell Narrative vs “Things That Go Boom”

I began yesterday’s podcast before the Utah State bombing with the contrast: mainstream media is pushing the narrative that Tyler Robinson was “just wiring doorbells” — an innocuous, domestic technical job, at Dixie Tech and in a ten-month electrical apprentice wiring program at Wilde Electric.

George Webb in Salt Lake City, two days after Charlie Kirk's murder, said Tyler Robinson used his ROTC shooting and bomb making training to train fake “trans rights” groups like Armed Queers to attack free speech against the Ukraine War.

But from Day One, I framed it differently: if Tyler were only wiring doorbells, you’d expect to see real evidence of that — wires, houses, contracts, work sites. Instead, the metadata, imagery, associations, and weapons in the pictures point to something much more serious — “things that go boom.”

The “doorbell” story at “Wilde Electric” apprenticeship is a cover. It’s meant to downplay any notion that this is a paramilitary, weapons-oriented, insurrectionist conspiracy.

But I have shown Tyler’s images of rocket launchers, anti-tank weapons, bombs, and connections to demolition training, the “doorbell narrative” collapses under scrutiny. That’s the “Doorbell Deception” - the deception of the “doorbell” cover and the hidden reality of weapons, explosives, military training.

Tyler’s academic profile — the 99th top top percentile in calculus, presumed capability in technical fields — is inconsistent with “flunking out wiring doorbells.” This discrepancy is meant to raise questions: Did the “doorbell job” ever really exist? Or is it a red herring to conceal the more threatening truth?

Part II: From Dixie Tech to International Guard Connections

Our researchers have mapped a broader institutional tapestry. We trace connections between Tyler, his family (the “Robinsons”/“AsOfv family”), and Utah military institutions — particularly Utah’s National Guard, ROTC, and training facilities (e.g. around Salt Lake City, Hill Air Force Base).

Tyler’s frequent attendance at “National Guard events,” crossover training, or proximity to guard armories demonstrates his ROTC training, and ROTC is now being utilized on our nation’s campuses to suppress Ukraine War protests.

Tyler’s trajectory was not a narrow wiring internship but embedded in militarized training circuits. Tyler’s mother has an uncle, “Mikey” or “Uncle Mike,” who helped coordinate Tyler's eight-year program of these connections.

We have identified a Mike Robinson with extensive contacts to the terrorist Azov Brigade with connections to radio networks (Radio Free Ukraine) and remembrance groups (Fallen Cossacks). This “family network” has deep ties to militarized operations.

Dixie Tech (or similar local technical institutions) may themselves be fronts — not malicious inherently, but used as cover for other operations. Not every ROTC prep technical school is compromised, but in this specific case, the narrative is being used to mislead.

Part III: The Demolition Ranch Thread

When I say “Demolition Ranch,” I’m not talking about a YouTube channel, I’m talking about a real place where people learn shaped charges, breaching, and sabotage. The Robinson metadata points me there: anti-tank launchers, rockets, big ordnance, familiarization with platforms you don’t rent for a Saturday hobby.

Demolition is a discipline. You ladder up: small charges, medium charges, bridges and span supports, real-world targets. It’s the same logic Hemingway wrote about—the demolition expert is the crown jewel because he can halt an army with a single bridge. Everything I see around Tyler looks like that ladder.

Part IV: Armed Queers, Day One

From Day One I said it: Tyler Robinson leads a team under the trans-rights banner Armed Queers. The identity language is the smokescreen; the capability is weapons, explosives, and team tactics. You train a cell under a progressive shield, you get campus access, you recruit from ROTC, and you build a paramilitary you can deny later.

The mission? Silence conservative voices—Charlie Kirk, TPUSA—and set a deterrent example. Don’t take my word for it—take the photos, the flags, the range days. You don’t recruit “doorbell techs” with AT-launchers and belt-feds. You recruit shock troops.

Part V: The Charlie Kirk Killing Isn’t a Lone Gunman

I never bought the lone-shooter line. From the first hour I said “team” and I’ve stuck with it. Remember, we are waiting in St. George for Tyler’s plane the day of the Charlie Kirk shooting. Where’s the transparent autopsy? Where’s the bullet chain of custody? Why the recanting around key statements? Why do critical witnesses and family vanish?

Lone gunman stories thrive on silence and missing paper trails. Team operations leave logistics: vehicles, comms, handlers, safe houses. That’s what I’ve chased from Provo to St. George. I’m not armchairing this from a studio. I’m burning shoe leather in Utah because the scene says “cell,” not “kid who flunked doorbells.”

Part VI: Metadata, Mothers, Flags, and Patches

People get mad when I say “fully automatic mom,” but look at the photos. That’s heavy hardware she’s holding. The patches and badges—Fallen Cossacks, unit eagles, shields—aren’t cosplay; they’re fingerprints.

When I see family portraits with crew-served weapons and anti-armor tubes, I don’t think doorbells; I think logistics, procurement, and training cadence. Then the family goes dark or out of the country. Normal families in a capital murder case don’t evaporate. Operative families do—especially when someone upstairs is managing the narrative.

Part VII: Utah Contra—Guns for Drugs, Same Old Playbook

I’ve covered Fast and Furious for years. Guns go south, drugs come north. Same playbook pops up here—only this time, the leakage point is Guard armories and post-deployment inventories.

You run a conflict (Kosovo, Ukraine), bring units home, bleed weapons into private channels, and the cartels reconcile the ledger with narcotics. In Utah, the nodes line up: ranges, armories, “ranches,” and kids who aren’t soldering doorbell wires; they’re crimping det cord. It’s an ecosystem, not an anecdote. Call it “Utah Contra” if you like. The pattern’s the point.

Part VIII: The Handcuff Call and Recants

Explain to me how a murder suspect’s dad negotiates a surrender window and “no handcuffs” with a county sheriff. Explain the long, friendly phone call. How is Tyler not booked into the Washington County Jail when he is arrested for murder in St. George? (We say ATF buddies who are now US Marshals took Tyler to Utah County Jail in Provo under armed escort).

Explain recanted statements, explain the leisurely turn-in after golf, explain how the country’s most wanted political murder suspect walks in without bracelets. That’s not normal. That’s institutional smoothing. A countertop guy can’t swing that deal.

Somebody with a badge background or special standing can. When stories start changing after the fact, I don’t hear truth emerging; I hear a script getting edited.

Part IX: Where Are the Big Voices?

I’ve asked this out loud: where are the conservative heavyweights? Where’s the manpower, the subpoenas, the wire rooms, the squads? If Charlie Kirk is your friend and your figurehead, why isn’t there a drumbeat for the autopsy, ballistic reconstructions, and the van-to-jet-to-ranch timeline?

Don’t send me press releases; send me agents and a convoy to the demolition site. I’m one guy with a small team and a tank of gas. If I can get here, Cash and Dan can get here—with tools I don’t have. Don’t tell me to calm down about doorbells while I’m staring at launchers.

Part X: The Warning

So here’s my warning, and I don’t gild it: if a cell like Armed Queers is trained up on demolition and assassination, the next targets are obvious—Trump, Pete, Kash, anyone visible on the right. “Doorbell service” is the smiley-face sticker they wear on the way to your front porch.

You don’t stop this by tweeting; you stop it by finding the ranch, flipping the logistics chain, and hauling the kit out of the lockers. I’ve said “team” since Day One and “Tyler as team lead” since Day One. The longer we let the doorbell bedtime story run, the more teams graduate. Find the ranch, roll it up, and the narrative finally has to tell the truth. Until then, I’ll keep burning shoe leather in Utah.