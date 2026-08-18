The DNA Is Catching Up: My September 11 “Tyler And Team” Hypothesis Revisited

What the emerging forensic record supports—and what remains to be proved.

On September 11, 2025, while most of America was being presented with the emerging story of a lone suspect named Tyler Robinson, I began asking a different question:

What if we weren’t looking at Tyler alone? What if we were looking at Tyler and a team?

That distinction has driven my investigation ever since.

Weeks later, in my September 27 Substack article, See The Team, See The Murder, I argued that endlessly debating a single figure at the Utah Valley University amphitheater wasn’t going to solve the murder of Charlie Kirk.

I wrote that I wanted to begin on the safest ground available: Kirk had been shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. From there, the job was to reconstruct people, movements, evidence and relationships rather than force everything into a predetermined narrative.

See The Team, See The Murder⁠ (George Webb⁠)

That distinction matters even more now.

The Rifle Becomes a Forensic Witness

The most important development is not another blurry surveillance image.

It is DNA.

The publicly reported prosecution evidence says Tyler Robinson’s DNA was found on the rifle’s trigger, elsewhere on the rifle, on the fired cartridge casing, on two unfired cartridges and on the towel used to wrap the rifle. (PolitiFact⁠)

That is significant evidence connecting Robinson to the weapon.

But it does not, by itself, tell us the entire history of who possessed, transported, prepared or handled that weapon.

And that is precisely where my September 11 hypothesis becomes worth revisiting.

THE ORIGINAL QUESTION

Was Tyler Robinson the only person handling the rifle?

My investigation has consistently focused on reconstructing the human network surrounding the physical evidence rather than assuming that identifying one person’s DNA necessarily identifies every person who may have interacted with an object.

A firearm can potentially carry a history of handling.

That history should be investigated.

THE TRIGGER

The trigger is especially important because prosecutors reportedly say Robinson’s DNA was recovered there.

That is real evidence.

It establishes a forensic connection between Robinson and a particularly significant portion of the rifle. (PolitiFact⁠)

What it does not automatically establish is when he touched it, how many times he touched it, or whether anyone else subsequently handled the same surfaces.

Those are separate forensic questions.

TOUCH ONE

My working reconstruction begins with:

TOUCH ONE — TYLER ROBINSON

That portion now has substantial support insofar as the publicly described evidence places Robinson’s DNA on the trigger and elsewhere on the rifle.

The prosecution therefore has something considerably stronger than a surveillance-image resemblance connecting Robinson to the weapon.

It has biological evidence.

TOUCH TWO THROUGH TOUCH SEVEN

This morning I created a series of visual investigative slides illustrating the next question.

They depict Tyler as Touch One, followed by six hypothetical additional handlers:

Touch Two.

Touch Three.

Touch Four.

Touch Five.

Touch Six.

Touch Seven.

These graphics are investigative models—not laboratory reports.

That distinction is critical.

I am not claiming that the publicly available forensic record presently proves six additional people touched the trigger after Robinson. I am illustrating the hypothesis that should now be tested against the complete DNA and latent-print evidence.

If laboratory reports ultimately establish multiple distinct contributors on the trigger, trigger guard or associated rifle components, then the obvious next questions become:

Who are they?

Where did they touch the rifle?

Can their profiles be identified?

And can forensic science reliably establish anything about the order in which those deposits occurred?

DNA DOESN’T PROVIDE A TIMESTAMP

This is where an investigation has to resist getting ahead of its evidence.

DNA can associate a biological profile with an object. Latent fingerprints can sometimes associate a particular person with a surface.

But neither ordinarily functions like a surveillance-camera timestamp.

Degradation can be affected by surface characteristics, heat, moisture, sunlight, cleaning, handling and numerous other variables. Consequently, a weaker or more degraded DNA sample cannot simply be translated into:

“This person touched it first.”

That proposition would require considerably more forensic support.

So my slides showing progressively numbered touches should be understood as a timeline hypothesis to test, not a laboratory-established chronology.

AN IMPORTANT BALLISTICS COMPLICATION

There is another reason the physical evidence deserves careful examination.

According to reporting based on 2026 court filings, an ATF comparison involving a bullet-jacket fragment recovered during Kirk’s autopsy and the recovered rifle produced an “inconclusive” result.

That does not mean the rifle was excluded.

Forensic experts explained that an inconclusive result means there wasn’t enough information on the fragment to determine whether that particular rifle fired it. Additional comparative testing was reportedly underway. (PolitiFact⁠)

This is precisely why evidence should be separated into categories rather than blended into one sweeping conclusion.

DNA asks who may have handled something.

Ballistics asks whether a projectile can be associated with a firearm.

Video asks where people were.

Timestamps ask when.

Each piece has to stand on its own before the pieces can responsibly be assembled.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2025 REVISITED

So where does that leave my September 11, 2025 “Tyler and Team” hypothesis?

Part of it has gained meaningful forensic support.

Tyler Robinson is not connected to the rifle merely through an allegation or a photograph. According to the prosecution evidence described publicly, his DNA was recovered from the trigger and multiple other rifle-related items. (PolitiFact⁠)

That makes the rifle an important forensic anchor.

But the larger “and Team” portion remains an investigative hypothesis unless and until laboratory records establish additional contributors and other evidence connects those contributors to relevant events.

That’s the line I want to draw clearly.

The new evidence doesn’t end the investigation.

It makes the next questions more important.

Release the complete DNA laboratory reports.

Release the mixture interpretations.

Release the latent-print examinations.

Identify every reportable contributor, if there are multiple contributors.

Show precisely which surfaces produced which profiles.

Then compare those results with the surveillance timeline, vehicle movements, communications and witness evidence.

Nearly a year after I first started asking whether investigators were looking at one person or a network of people, the physical evidence gives us a much better place to ask that question.

Follow the rifle.

Follow the DNA.

Follow every identifiable hand that touched the evidence.

Because truth leaves a trace.

— George Webb