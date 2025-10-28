Part 1 — The Digital Fog and Turkey Tom’s Theater

The first wave of Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs romance chat messages hit on Discord—screenshots without provenance, chat logs cropped like ransom notes. Stilted Victorian romance novel language flowed between the two “lovers” like bad Shakespeare that would make “C” movie script doctors blush. Gone are simple pieces of evidence like photos of Tyler with his girlfriend.

Tyler pictured here with the square jawed Ermiya Fanaeian of Armed Queers fame. We covered all the messages in this livestream.