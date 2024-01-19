In March 2020, a group of citizen journalists hailing from various parts of the United States came together for a unique purpose - to conduct an in-depth investigation into the notorious Ukrainian criminal billionaire Igor Kolomoisky.

Clade X was a 2018 tabletop exercise to simulate a Nipah virus outbreak.

Some “experts” are estimating that up to 50 million could be killed by the next “Disease X”, WHO’s placeholder for the next unknown, new, novel cause of the next pandemic.

The primary objective of this investigation was to anticipate and prevent any potential interference or disruptions that Kolomoisky and his associates might orchestrate through Azov operations during the 2020 Presidential Campaign in the United States.

Robert F. Kennedy, in his recent book, “Wuhan Coverup”, mentioned Ron Fouchier and the Erasmus Lab 46 times as key actors in Gain of Function research for bioagents controlled by NATO.

The Potomac Group team of volunteer citizen journalists gathered to collect and analyze information from multiple sources, using a variety of tools and techniques to ensure that their findings were accurate and reliable.

The objective of this group of citizen journalists, self-styled as the “Potomac Group”, was endeavoring to identify and neutralize any potential threats posed by Kolomoisky and his Azov operatives, and we focused in on Kolomoisky’s potential use of bioagents in the Hong Kong protests of late 2019.

At the gathering of citizen journalists on the Potomac, we observed the live announcement of the CoronaVirus Task Force by President Donald Trump. It was an important moment as the world was grappling with the pandemic, and the Task Force was expected to play a crucial role in managing the situation.

During the announcement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a statement that caught our attention. He said, "We are in a Live Exercise here", which left many of us wondering what he meant by that. It was an unusual choice of words, and we were curious to know more.

As we continued to watch, we heard Trump's response to Pompeo's statement. He said, "And you should have told me." This exchange added to our confusion and led to more questions about what was happening behind the scenes. Everything unfolding seemed to be a military operation happening in a whirl of confusion to bum-rush a set of emergency powers into effect.

Little did we know that Rick Bright had already ordered hundreds of thousands of doses of Remdesivir in January 2020 in an obvious trial of military technology. Overall, the Potomac Group fact-finding charrette was an eventful gathering, with many emergency authorization developments taking place.

You can clearly see Peter Daszak connects the WHO R&D Blueprint with USAID PREDICT and Disease X with hashtags before the Live Exercise of CoronaVirus begins in September of 2019.

Our Potomac Group was grateful to have witnessed and reported how the WHO R&D Blueprint, USAID PREDICT, and Disease X were so closely connected, together as a group, which enabled our Potomac Group in understanding to decode this breaking, chaotic CoronaVirus situation.

Our Potomac Group would out the critical document from the WHO called the R&D Blueprint which would unlock the key to the first “Disease X” being greenlighted as a live exercise in America. We not only found the originating document for the anticipated “Disease X” outbreak but also the requests for proposals for the “DARPA ADEPT” vaccine platform in the summer of 2019.

The World Health Organization's Research and Development Blueprint is a strategic plan that identifies potential Disease X outbreaks that may occur in the future. This plan was developed by a team of experts, including Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust, and Virginia Benassi, a senior scientist at the WHO. Both of these individuals played a critical role in shaping the blueprint and providing insights on how to prepare for potential outbreaks of previously unknown diseases.

Their expertise and contributions have been instrumental in ensuring that the world is ostensibly better equipped to handle emerging infectious diseases. In actual fact, it read like a military clockwork plan of controlled exercises to effectuate a series of lockdowns and concessions of human rights.

Not only was the Potomac Group able to identify the key predictive document of the upcoming Disease X, the CoronaVirus, but also the key WHO NATO committees in control of WHO policy - the SAGE Committee and the Secretariat. The Potomac Group also probably predicted the next four Disease X outbreaks after that, based on the metadata of the Committee members.

The Director of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has now confirmed that our Potomac was indeed correct that the CoronaVirus outbreak was the first “Disease X” at the recent Davos gathering of the World Economic Forum. In his question-and-answer period, Tedros also speaks of an impeding Disease X, yet another anticipated worldwide pandemic.

The Potomac Group had called out the Ukrainian criminal organization of Lev Parnas and Igor Kolomoisky as potentially staging a superspreader event in November of 2019 in Hong Kong.

I had called out the IP addresses of Ukrainian crime gang runner Lev Parnas, with his four Top Secret Clearances, as being the most likely runner for the Kolomoisky and his bioagents in China. Later, we found the IP of addresses of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman on the upper Yangtze River in the summer of 2019 at a time when bioagent exercises were occurring at the World Police and Fire Games.

The State sponsorship and air cover being provided by MSNBC and Rachel Maddow now for Lev Parnas is especially suspicious now as Trump is sweeping Primaries in the GOP elections. I presented evidence of Lev Parnas having access to highly refined Anthrax in Boca Raton, Florida in late 2001 at the time of the murder of Robert Stevens, a murder which the FBI was never able to link to Bruce Ivins or a letter from Princeton, New Jersey. Parnas’ metadata is so closely associated with previous Disease X outbreaks, I have taken the liberty of calling him “Mr. Disease X”.

The fact that Parnas has wheedled himself to get close to Trump is also troubling, and we want to highlight this Mr. Disease X to the Trump Campaign before the primary season gets in full flight.

The fact the DNC has used Parnas in the past for Impeachment attempts of Trump also gives us pause, again with air cover provided by Rachel Maddow. The NATO-China joint venture under US State Department oversight was called USAID PREDICT, and various members of the USAID PREDICT program were not shy about posting to social media about the supposed bat origins of the CoronaVirus.

The first CoronaVirus patient in Thailand named Supaporn posed for bat collection pictures in addition to posing with a Disease X T-shirt in the Fall of 2019.

As we did in 2021, Neighborhood News is again calling out operatives that pushed the CoronaVirus Disease X narrative, and we expect Disease X2 to come from the same quarters. DNC insiders like Matt Pottinger, Yen Pottinger, and Jeremy Farrar, all seem to again be uniquely positioned to foist the Disease X2 narrative on the people of the world with Jeremy Farrar now becoming the number two man at the WHO.

In March 2020, we predicted a NATO takeover of the WHO, transferring the World Health Assembly (WHA) into the World Health Authority under the command and control of NATO.

We identified key US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services personnel reporting to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO at the first Wuhan Military Games of 2019 which many believe was the first CoronaVirus SuperSpreader event.

We believed in March of 2020 that NATO was taking control of the World Health Organization to turn it into a Command and Control organization for World Government versus a World Assembly, and we still believe the Disease X pandemics are the best way to show the military is best suited to handle these worldwide emergencies. Through operations like Operation Warp Speed, the military is showcased versus civilian organizations, leading to an abdication of control by civilian governments.

Interestingly, as our broadcasts acquit Trump from January 6th events, now the DNC is trying to turn January 6th into a WMD event, upping the ante for Trump’s incarceration at the March 4th Insurrection Trial beginning in Washington, DC. In my experience, the DNC always accuses someone else of bombing them when they are about to “bomb or bioagent” that target.

We do not put it past Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan to take Trump into custody for a “perp walk” photo on March 4th in Washington. I have appeared twice before Judge Chutkan, once as an intervenor in the spy ring trial of a Debbie Wasserman Schultz aide and a second time when I was suing the DNC. Judge Chutkan is hardcore DNC, so expect anything on the first day of that trial.

My cohost believes the DNC may be coming at Trump with another CoronaVirus from China, while I believe the next Disease X will be H5N1 from the Erasmus Lab. We shall see.

Paul Cottrell and Alex Jones have pointed out the new Bill Gates secret Ebola lab in Colorado as a potential source of the next Disease X.

Journalist George Webb has implicated convicted Ukrainian crime felon Lev Parnas as a person of interest in the hand delivered anthrax attacks that arrived in Lantana and Boca Raton during the 9/11 Anthrax attacks.