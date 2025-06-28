All the EU and NATO leaders thought they were losing in Ukraine up until about three weeks ago, and then they realized, with new adaptive post-training of their AI drones, they were now winning against Russia.

The NATO leaders even made Prince Willem taller than Donald Trump for the celebration photo. One thing is for certain now. The NATO leaders know they are winning with their new, smarter drones. And NATO has turned the war around with a simple concept that costs nearly nothing - Adaptive Post-Training.

Adaptive post-training is changing everything - including the war in Ukraine.

Blackwater CEO, Erik Prince, has correctly predicted the “Black Swan” event change that has occurred with all warfare because of the new AI drone warfare in Ukraine. I contend the key differentiating factor in educating those drones was the adaptive post-training provided by OpenAI in late November of 2024.

That adaptive post-training source code, proprietary to OpenAI, just happened to be on a hard drive that was stolen during the murder of adaptive post-training expert, Suchir Balaji. Deep Seek, an AI competitor, also leapfrogged the AI market of billionaires at the same time.

Larry Summers, the same person who stole the FaceBook for Mark Zuckerburg at Harvard, was added to the OpenAI Board in a coup of Sam Altman a few months before. Whether it was the adaptive post-training source code that trained the Scale AI drones in Ukraine or not, the war has now swung in favor of Ukraine dramatically because of drone warfare. Here is the summary of my recent livestream on the topic.

1. Dawn of the Idea-Wins Age

Webb opens with JFK’s axiom—“victory has a thousand fathers”—then declares the June 2025 NATO’s “Gangrene Summit” (named after Queen Maxima’s limegreen dress) the hinge of history. Why? Because, like the alphabet or movable type, a weightless idea—adaptive post-training AI—suddenly flipped Ukraine’s war from quagmire to rout.

The giddy selfie of Rut­te, Macron, and Queen Máxima’s chartreuse beacon isn’t fashion; it’s metadata: elites broadcasting that they’ve boarded the next Gutenberg press, while tanks, trenches, and trillion-dollar arsenals just became yesterday’s cuneiform.

2. Free Ideas Beat Costly Hardware

Webb hammers the pattern: alphabets, movable type, the printing press, the internet—none required rare earths or petrodollars, just a conceptual rewire.

Adaptive post-training belongs on that list. It turns dumb, data-bloated neural nets into self-grading prodigies, exactly as moveable type turned scribes into printers. Winners pivot to the new semantics; losers double-down on obsolete kit and call it strategy.

3. Scale AI: Today’s Caxton Press

Enter Eric Schmidt’s spin-out Scale AI and wunderkind Alex Wang. By injecting cheap human yes/no clicks into drone video, they taught silicon to recognise tanks the way a toddler learns “fruit.”

On January 7th of this year, Webb wrote that Alexander Wang had been given the Suchir Balaji adaptive post training source code to reprocess the Scale AI dronecams for the Ukraine War.

Six sluggish months of labeling morphed overnight into kill-streak certainty—an asymptotic uptick Webb likens to a stock chart after inside news. Ukraine’s swarming quad-copters became flying printing presses, spewing lethal footnotes across Russian armour.

4. Drone Blitzkrieg, Trench Déjà-Vu

Webb riffs on Jack Trout and Al Ries: battlefield is mindshare. Just as Blitzkrieg made WWI trenches suicidal, AI-guided drones make Soviet-era armour rolling coffins.

https://www.amazon.com/Marketing-Warfare-Anniversary-Authors-Annotated/dp/0071460829/ref=asc_df_0071460829?mcid=10d4c6df59883a0e98d2f01bab2eff68&hvocijid=16661239507124639204-0071460829-&hvexpln=73&tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=721245378154&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=16661239507124639204&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9029625&hvtargid=pla-2281435177378&psc=1

Artillery, infantry, even piloted jets are legacy infrastructure—expensive cathedrals in an age of 3-D-printed chapels. Commanders who still budget for steel rather than silicon are, in Webb’s phrase, “learning 5,000 pictograms while the Venetians mint alphabets.”

5. The Inflection-Point Selfie

Why the lime-green dress? Branding. Máxima’s bio-weapon-tainted lineage aside, the colour ensures historians flag the photo like Gutenberg’s first folio. It marks the instant NATO vaults from 2 % defence spending reluctance to 5 % enthusiasm—not because Trump brow-beat them, but because ROI is suddenly guaranteed.

Webb outlines Queen Maxima’s father’s dark history as Henry Kissinger’s Poisoner in Chief in the South American overthrows of the 1970s, including Argentina and Chile. Queen Maxima’s father wasn’t invited to his daughter’s wedding with Prince Willem, a close consort of Henry Kissinger, due to his troubled, smoky history with bioagents in South America. Hence, Webb’s declaration of Queen Maxima’s celebratory lime-green AI drone dress, “Gangrene”.

Owning a slice of post-war Russian oil fields looks plausible when your drones enjoy god-mode, and Euro-elites are lining up for shares in the next Genie Energie to dismantle Russia's mineral and oil assets, according to Webb.

6. Adaptive Post-Training Explained

Traditional AI trains once and freezes. Adaptive post-training lets the model keep learning after deployment, grading its own output with minimal human taps. Think of movable type plates rearranged mid-print to fix typos on the fly. For warfare, every mission returns terabytes of video; Scale AI’s click-farm tags convert that deluge into ever-sharper heuristics.

Soon the human is supervisory soap-bubble, not pilot. Edge-detection finds a single unnatural line in foliage, zooms, spirals, confirms, and fires—all while streaming fresh training data home. Feedback loop becomes Moebius strip; opponents stuck in linear OODA loops lose by definition. Webb traces adaptive post-training for informing Israel’s air force over hostile Iran with missile launcher kills as well.

7. Markets, Media, and the Avis Lesson

Webb detours to 1960s Avis—“We’re #2, We Try Harder”—to show mindshare beats footprint. Scale AI pulled the same judo: outsiders to the defence-industrial club, they reframed victory as software iteration, not force structure.

Webb traces Larry Summers' involvement in the OpenAI Board meeting to the release of the adaptive post-training secret sauce to Scale AI, and in turn, now, Meta.

Investors who once queued for GPU farms now chase annotation pipelines. Advertising, journalism, medicine—any domain with pattern recognition is next. Your X-ray? Your term sheet? Adaptive post-training will eat it.

8. The Great Obsolescence

Accept the new thought and prosper, says Webb; deny it and perish. NATO armour graveyards echo 1916’s Somme.

Webb credits his for boss at Sun Microsystems, Eric Schmidt, with the making of the youngest Billionaire in history, Alex Wang of Scale AI. Webb continues that the controlled burn of the Pacific Palisades is the future of low-intensity warfare, as planned by the Rand Corporation, utilizing Dragon Drones to precisely place potassium permanganate Dragon Balls on houses deemed doomed for destruction.

Webb theorizes about an American Gladio augmented with thousands of fire breathing drones to “shape the battlefield” of human movements during civil insurrection.

Commercially, every sunk cost before November 2024—mainframes, server barns, even certain LLM stacks—is a Motel 6 toilet compared to the Columbia River vista of self-improving models. The only scarcity now is conceptual agility.

Webb cites the graphite pile at Hanford as now essentially condensed to the size of a beachball for a suitcase-sized nuclear device, changing all politics and human history with one suitcase threat.

9. Geopolitical Dominoes

With Russian armour deprecated, Kyiv’s victory is priced in, Webb insists. Iran’s clerics just watched Israel run adaptive-AI playbooks over their launchers; cue an IRGC junta willing to trade uranium pipelines for AI partnerships.

Gaza may morph into “the new Houston,” energy HQ for a drone-policed Silk Road. Meanwhile, Western think-tanks scramble to retrofit white papers, pretending they foresaw the shift.

10. Choose Your View—River or Toilet

Webb closes at Hanford, birthplace of the plutonium bomb: same dirt, choice of lenses. Stare at an unwashed motel bowl and the world is decay; lift your gaze and see the Columbia, testament to cerebral power changing destiny.

The mighty Columbia River flows by, a testament to a river of human innovation. Adaptive post-training is that mental pivot—free, abstract, irrevocable. Like alphabet and internet, it democratises force; like printing press, it terrifies incumbents. Your move: cling to rusting doctrines or march in the victory parade of idea-wins. History, Webb chuckles, is siding with the clickstream.