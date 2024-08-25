The David Lee Roth of the Trump Assassination has emerged, and he is the self-proclaimed CEO of Police Radio, especially after Presidential Assassinations.

Unbelievable but true, American Glass CEO Henry Dimmick jumped on Police Radio after the Trump Assassination and started talking about suspects with backpacks.

Here is Henry Dimmick, CEO pf American Glass Research.

He also took down all the cameras at the American Glass Research Building before the Trump Assassination, the exact opposite of what you would expect if you thought hundreds of people were going to trespass on your property in the coming days.

Henry Dimmick Jr.’s mother and father met at American Glass Research

And we know Henry Dimmick made his grounds available to Thomas Crooks and Counter Sniper teams from Butler County Deputies as early as July 4th, nine days before the Trump Assassination.

We ask that Henry Dimmick be subpoenaed by the Congressional Committee to ask why he took all of his cameras down before the Trump Assassination.

We would also like to subpoena all the Beaver County Deputies that simultaneously abandoned their posts when Truml took the stage.

And we would like to subpoena the counter-sniper teams about their understanding of when Crooks appeared on the Assassination Roof.

It appears that Henry Dimmick Jr. did not exactly follow in his father’s footsteps as a research chemist. The sportscars in the AGR parking lot and the international bicycling teams testify to that.

So employees expressed dissatisfaction with the owner’s preoccupation with the AGR bicycling team.

Meanwhile, most people are wondering why this CEO of AGR is on the Police Radio after the Trump Assassination diverting attention from the guy with the gun and the huge Police Backpack to the homeless guy with a bike and a backpack.

It just appears like the infiltration into the Police and Secret Service was rampant that day with all new temporary squads that had not worked together before.

And why is the CEO of AGR on the radio saying follow the homeless guy instead of the Police Backpack?

Persons matching Mr Evans likeness can be found in Henry Dimmick’s Facebook account.

Our investigation continues whether or not Congress issues these subpoenas.