I am not trying to claim credit for Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens’ denouncement of US Senate Candidate El Sayed, but we did paint the choice of Hate vs. Education for her quite clearly in Michigan.

/video/1?s=46

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens, in a dramatic YouTube video, denounces US Senate Candidate El-Sayed the day before the Election, endorsing Republican Candidate Mike Rogers.

Aaron Adler, my business associate in Lambertville at our Neighborhood News Journalism School, who I affectionately call the SuperJew, is a lifelong friend of Congresswoman Stevens. She was a founding sponsor of Neighborhood News. Aaron’s parents and many Jewish families like Aaron’s who were potentially victims of El-Sayed-inspired hate crime obviously were weighing heavily on her mind.

And I do believe Aaron’s advocacy, speaking out against anti-Semitic hatred, got through to Haley Stevens. Aaron’s parents live not far from Temple Beth Israel, which was bombed in the Northwest suburbs of Detroit. You may remember I went to El Sayed Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on October 7th to ask them where the “Jihad against Michigan Jews” was going to start.

You may remember I went to Dearborn to the location where Huma Abedin’s mother wrote a Jihadist publication during the Halloween Candy Poisoning Case last year.

We went directly to the door of the house in Dearborn, Michigan, with the Blood Flag of Antifa and the Black Flag of Death to make our presence known.

Congresswoman Steven unprecedented denouncement of Candidate El-Sayed is unheard of in the Democratic Party. It just isn’t done in a party run by the Chicago Mob. But Haley needed to create distance between herself and El Sayed, and close the gap with Jewish families like Aaron Adler’s in Detroit.

But Haley Stevens did show that moment of courage. Was it because I went to El Sayed’s headquarters on October 7th, the second anniversary of the massacre, and said, “If you are going to start Jihad on Michigan, let it start here.” I offered a Carhartt shirt as my only protection, alone in El Sayed Headquarters.

By George Webb

On the morning before Election Day, I keep coming back to Haley Stevens. I have spent years driving toward places where somebody would prefer that a reporter stay away. Campaign headquarters. Courthouses. Shipping terminals. Nuclear facilities.

We keep visiting a Dearborn neighborhood where frightening criminal conspiracies have put peace-loving people in fear. The recurring question is whether somebody will stand in public and accept responsibility for what they believe. Stevens has now put that question directly in front of Michigan, choosing Education over Hate.

On November 1, she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed. That endorsement is documented in current reporting, and it matches the statement played in my broadcast. I regard her willingness to break with her party as an act of political courage. That is my judgment about her decision. Readers can disagree with her choice while still recognizing that she made it publicly, knowing that friends, colleagues, and political allies would respond.

The passage that stayed with me was her insistence that she remained a Democrat while making this particular choice. She was drawing a line within her own political life. In my view, that is the point where convictions become visible. A party affiliation is easy to announce when everybody around you agrees. A conscience becomes more interesting when following it creates an argument with people whose approval you once relied upon.

I want to tell this story through the places I discussed in the broadcast. The route includes explicit recollections of visits, several locations whose addresses I did not specify, and an opening song that names a wider geography. I will keep those distinctions clear. The links throughout this piece lead into my own archive. They document my published reporting and themes; they are not one hundred independent confirmations of every allegation I have made.

If you are an epidemiologist who puts pins in a map, don’t lie to people and say you are a doctor. Don’t tell people you see patients if all you ever did was concoct measles stories about Amish villages. El Sayed wanted to arrest Michiganders for using their vacation homes and boat to escape the Lockdown. (The News Van picture here has been stylized by SI. We have no sat dish on our News Van with over 200,000 and a blue book value under $1,000.)

Related archive: Start Here: Roadmap To Deep State Takedown · The Danger Of Being First And Correct · Courage More Than Penmanship In A Battleground State · Swing State Studios: A Newsroom You Can Walk Into · Summary of “Deep State Mate” · What If There Was a Deep State?

Michigan: where the argument becomes personal

Michigan is where this account begins politically. I described Haley’s early support for our Neighborhood News effort and her longstanding connection with Aaron Adler. What matters here is that I see Haley Stevens as a person with a history in this community, not simply a name appearing on a campaign graphic the day before an election.

Related archive: Swing State Studios: A Newsroom You Can Walk Into · Two Schools of Thought · Less Tragedy, More Hope — Day 3

Dearborn: the campaign headquarters

I said that we went to El-Sayed’s headquarters on October 7. That is a concrete event where we took our questions about El-Sayed’s “Michigan Jihad”. The visit belongs in my travel record (with six other citizen journalists waiting in the nearby news van), because I described going there, and it belongs in the political story because I wanted an answer from people involved in the campaign.

The SI here won’t let me portray what I really asked in Dearborn at El Sayed’s HQ: “Where are the bombs going to be?”

In the broadcast, I used challenging language because I used challenging language in person. The enduring journalistic value of a visit, however, is the question asked, the answer received, and the record preserved.

That standard makes Stevens’s intervention stronger. Her statement identified political disagreements and the campaign’s treatment of her. Those matters can be examined. Going to the headquarters and speaking out from inside a party are different acts, but both put a person’s name next to a position.

Related archive: Courage More Than Penmanship In A Battleground State · Swing State Studios: A Newsroom You Can Walk Into · From Lake Erie to the Courthouse

Dearborn: the newspaper and the sidewalk

I also recalled visiting The Arab American News. A newspaper office is a particularly revealing place to take questions about public influence because the people inside make decisions about which voices receive attention. My broadcast linked that visit with earlier investigations involving Huma Abedin and her family.

A second Dearborn recollection concerned a residential sidewalk after what I described as a Halloween candy poisoning scare. I spoke about Antifa Blood and Death flags and the atmosphere around the property. I did not provide an address in this transcript. I therefore preserve the location at the neighborhood level rather than adding identifying details about a private household.

These two Dearborn stops carry the same practical lesson. A reporter should leave a place with more usable information than he brought into it. Photographs, an interview, a dated public statement, or an official incident report can advance the work, but not if the residents are bent on the Blood Flag and the Black Flag of Death.

Related archive: Courage More Than Penmanship In A Battleground State · Two Schools of Thought · Swing State Studios: A Newsroom You Can Walk Into

The temple and the northwest suburbs

The transcript includes a visit to a place I called Temple Beth Israel, in the context of an alleged attack and the northwest Detroit suburbs. I need to preserve that recollection, and I do so here with witnesses, photographs, and videos.

What I was trying to convey was the importance of showing up where people feel threatened. Religious communities deserve security, accurate reporting, and the opportunity to describe their own experience. Visiting a synagogue should deepen a reporter’s understanding of its members.

This is another reason I return to Stevens’s words about Michigan. Public disagreement has consequences for neighbors who will continue living beside one another after campaign signs disappear. I admire a politician who states a moral objection openly.

Related archive: Two Schools of Thought · Courage More Than Penmanship In A Battleground State · Less Tragedy, More Hope — Day 3

Saline: the infrastructure behind the campaign

Saline enters my account through a data center. I said we were there before the candidates made it part of their own discussion. The larger significance is that a data center connects local land use to questions people often assume belong only in Washington or Silicon Valley.

Electricity has to reach the building. Equipment has to be transported. Local officials have to consider permits, roads, water, taxes, and public services. The benefits and burdens can land on different groups of residents.

My broader energy argument, which I call The Big Squeeze, grows out of the shift from fossil fuels to uranium, the new energy of the elites. Saline is a place where an abstract discussion about computation becomes a question about somebody’s utility system and neighborhood. Governor Candidate Jocelyn Benson’s husband’s company built the Saline Data Center; he cut the ribbon, and then she denied any knowledge of it in the Governor’s Debate.

Related archive: Rocking Chairs Vs. Palantir - We Win · Ehud Barak, Les Wexner, And Jeff Epstein Were Godfathers Of Palantir · Clicks and Triggers—Nuclear Triggers, That Is · The Rothschild Effect - We Replace You With Someone Who Isn’t A Whistleblower · The Last Moments Of The AI Whistleblower - Suchir Balaji

Piketon: returning to the nuclear reservation

Piketon, Ohio, is one of the clearest recurring destinations in the broadcast. I described multiple citizen journalism gatherings there and repeated visits connected with uranium, transport, and local sources. This is not a passing name on a map. It is a place to which I say we returned because the questions about material, ownership, and movement remained unresolved.

My archive preserves proof points and evidence about uranium diversion. That evidence should be read alongside the exact industrial history and the relevant shipment records. A visit to a facility establishes that I went there numerous times.

Related archive: George Webb Uranium Starter Pack - The Five Best Articles (Of 140 videos and articles) · Who Is Deep Uranium? - George Webb ‘s Intelligence Network · Still Validated After All These Years

The trucking trail around Piketon

The broadcast also recalled following trucking businesses associated with the Wagner and Rhoden names. I connected that inquiry with the terrible murders in southern Ohio. A responsible reconstruction must distinguish the criminal case, the businesses’ actual operations, and any independently documented movement of nuclear material.

I described obtaining overweight tickets. Such records could matter in a transport investigation.

Related archive: George Webb Uranium Starter Pack - The Five Best Articles (Of 140 videos and articles) · Who Is Deep Uranium? - George Webb ‘s Intelligence Network · Still Validated After All These Years

Miami University and the childhood home

I recalled seeing Vivek Ramaswamy speak at Miami University in Ohio. The broadcast gave an approximate timeframe, but it did not supply an event program or a recording date. I should therefore leave the chronology open until the original material is matched.

I also referred to footage of myself standing outside my childhood home. I did not name the street or city in this passage. Returning to that image mattered because it located the investigation in a personal history longer than the latest campaign. The person holding the camera has a background, a family, and a reason for caring about the communities through which he travels.

Related archive: New Book - Chasing The Signal · Chasing The Signal - Chapter Two · Chasing The Signal - Chapter Six

Cleveland: the barber, the murder scene, and the funeral

Cleveland appears through several distinct recollections. I said that I interviewed a barber connected with the man I called Stevie Steve, visited the location of the Facebook murder, and attended the victim’s funeral. The murder scene and funeral belong to my account of reporting on Cleveland’s east side.

My broadcast made supported claims about additional killings and a connection to the Piketon inquiry. This retrospective does not establish those claims as facts.

What remains valuable is the effort to get beyond a circulating video and encounter the human consequences. A victim has a life that precedes the headline. The location has a neighborhood around it. The people affected deserve an account that remembers those realities. Showing up can be courageous, but the quality of the reporting depends on what the reporter does after arriving.

Related archive: Investigative Analysis — Metadata Doesn’t Mourn · Lone Gunman Story Alive And Well In America · Why I Wrote “Knockin’ on Assassins’ Doors”

Baltimore: where a paper trail meets a port

I explicitly recalled going to the Baltimore dockyards two or three times to follow a ship associated with Transport Logistics International. I also discussed bills of lading and the people involved in transport. Here, the distinction between a physical visit and a documentary inference becomes especially important.

The transcript names a vessel approximately as Aquilla, but the exact name, registration, and voyage should be resolved from the underlying material. Similarly, the discussion of people pictured on a bridge should not be rewritten as proof that I personally boarded that ship.

Ports make national policy tangible. A diplomatic announcement may be written in general terms, while a shipping record needs a sender, recipient, and description of material. My interest lies in putting those levels together. Baltimore is therefore both a destination in my travels and an invitation to examine the paperwork that would substantiate the route I proposed.

Related archive: George Webb Uranium Starter Pack - The Five Best Articles (Of 140 videos and articles) · Who Is Deep Uranium? - George Webb ‘s Intelligence Network · George Webb’s Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part One

Worthington Cylinder and the Columbus area

I recalled talking with people who made the cylinders used in the transport chain and referred to Worthington Cylinder near Columbus. The spoken passage moves quickly between Piketon, photographs, and the manufacturing location. A finished itinerary should retain that uncertainty about the exact facility rather than merge all those references into a single address.

The underlying reporting idea is straightforward. A specialized container can lead to specifications, purchase orders, inspection requirements, and the names of companies that handle it. Manufacturing is not merely background scenery for an energy story. It can provide a way to test whether a proposed transport account is physically and commercially plausible.

Related archive: George Webb Uranium Starter Pack - The Five Best Articles (Of 140 videos and articles) · Clicks and Triggers—Nuclear Triggers, That Is · Still Validated After All These Years

Shippingport and the BWXT interviews

Shippingport, Pennsylvania, appears as another repeated destination. I recalled three or four citizen journalism gatherings there. I described it loosely as the first nuclear facility; that phrase is too broad for a precise historical account. What matters to this travel summary is the repeated attention we paid to a place associated with the development of civilian nuclear power.

The broadcast also mentions interviews concerning BWXT and the nuclear supply chain for submarines and aircraft carriers. It does not specify the interview venue. I therefore include BWXT as a reported interview assignment with an unresolved location, rather than inventing a factory visit. The research question concerns how specialized industrial capabilities connect civilian energy and military procurement.

These are fields in which terminology has consequences. Fuel production, enrichment, reactor construction, and component manufacturing describe different activities. A company’s presence in one part of the chain does not mean it controls the whole system. My travel has repeatedly pushed me toward the same useful discipline: find the actual function performed at the actual place, then follow the records to the next participant.

Related archive: George Webb Uranium Starter Pack - The Five Best Articles (Of 140 videos and articles) · Clicks and Triggers—Nuclear Triggers, That Is · The George Webb Investigates Case File

San Diego: General Atomics

I said that we went to General Atomics in San Diego. The broadcast connected that visit with drones and described encounters I regarded as attempts to intimidate or obstruct our work. Those accounts should remain attributed to me unless corroborating material is presented. The fact of a reporting visit and the explanation for an unpleasant encounter are separate propositions.

San Diego matters in this narrative because it brings advanced technology into a visible industrial setting. Defense capabilities are made through contracts, engineering, manufacturing, testing, and maintenance. Each stage leaves different records and involves different people. A reporter who begins with a dramatic claim about a weapon should eventually be able to explain which organization did what.

I have never thought that asking questions about powerful contractors should be reserved for people with institutional credentials. Citizens help pay for these systems. They have a legitimate interest in how they work and how they are governed. That interest is best served by persistent, specific questions that an engineer, official, or company representative can actually answer.

Related archive: The George Webb Investigates Case File · The Real Chinatown: Gold, Uranium, and the Chicago Mob’s Land Grab · Netflix “Octopus Murders” Miss The CIA Snake

General Dynamics: keeping the sites straight

The broadcast described visits connected with General Dynamics and investigations involving the Hale family. It did not provide a list of facilities or addresses. I cannot turn the phrase about visiting its various involvements into a verified tour of every corporate site. What the transcript supports is a recollection of fieldwork connected with that subject.

General Dynamics and General Atomics must also remain distinct. Similar names are not evidence of identical ownership, personnel, or responsibility. When I connect corporate history to an individual, I need employment records and dates. When I connect that individual to an event, I need a further evidentiary step. Geography helps organize the work, but it cannot supply the missing relationship by itself.

My Hollywood investigations provide related reading for this part of the route. They explore the overlap I have suspected among entertainment, security, property, and political influence. The useful question for the reader is where a documented relationship ends and an interpretation begins. I want the archive to make that boundary easier to inspect.

Related archive: The Real Chinatown: Gold, Uranium, and the Chicago Mob’s Land Grab · Introduction To George Webb’s OPERATION HOLLYWOOD · Comprehensive Summary Of CIA In Hollywood - Echoes Of Laurel Canyon

Greenbelt: the courtroom as a reporting station

Greenbelt, Maryland, is one of the most specific courtroom locations in the transcript. I recalled attending proceedings involving Mark Lambert and listening to testimony from Rodney Fisk’s widow. I also remembered speaking with Lambert outside the proceedings. Those recollections explain why the court became central to my investigation of transport, intermediaries, and uranium-related business.

I used the shorthand Uranium One trial in the broadcast. A publishable court account should identify the actual case and charges rather than let that label absorb every nuclear controversy. Courtroom testimony has a particular status: it is evidence presented in a proceeding, subject to the rules and record of that proceeding. It should be quoted or summarized with attention to what was actually said and decided.

The scene I remember is the effort to keep up. A witness finishes. A lawyer leaves. A conversation becomes possible in the hallway. The reporter has to decide what to pursue next. The value of being present is the opportunity to observe and ask, followed by the obligation to check the transcript before memory hardens into a claim.

Related archive: George Webb Uranium Starter Pack - The Five Best Articles (Of 140 videos and articles) · Who Is Deep Uranium? - George Webb ‘s Intelligence Network · From Lake Erie to the Courthouse

Washington: the other courtroom and the longer beat

I also recalled covering Roger Stone’s trial and trying to move between assignments while keeping in touch with Brian Lloyd, whom I described as part of the defense effort. My spoken account blurred the locations when it referred to the two courtrooms together. I should not carry that ambiguity into a precise travel history. The Greenbelt recollection and the Washington reporting belong in distinct geographic entries.

Washington, DC, was more than an occasional stop in the broadcast. I described five years on the national security beat there. That meant returning to the same institutional questions from different directions: a court case, a congressional office, a contractor, a source, or a public statement. A long beat makes repeated names easier to recognize, but recognition still has to be followed by verification.

The capital also taught me how much access influences a story. People who can enter a room easily may stop noticing who remains outside it. Independent reporting has a purpose when it brings excluded questions into the public record. That purpose does not disappear when the officials involved happen to belong to a party I currently favor.

Related archive: George Webb’s Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part One · George Webb’s Blackberrys Did Matter - Part 1 · Real J6 Series Introduction - Just Published

Georgetown and Café Milano

The broadcast referred to my Hunter Biden café graphic while discussing restaurants, access, and political business. Café Milano in Georgetown belongs to the broader illustrated reporting context, although the spoken passage itself does not give a fresh account of a visit. I include it here with that qualification rather than turn the poster into a newly witnessed meeting.

A restaurant can be relevant to an investigation because people meet there. Establishing who attended a particular dinner, what was discussed, and whether an official decision followed requires records or reliable testimony. A recognizable entrance or a photograph outside the building does not establish every transaction a reporter associates with its patrons.

The broader question remains worth asking: who can arrange an introduction, and what does that access accomplish? My concern with elite access is strongest when I can identify the participants and the decision at issue. The setting gives readers a place to picture. The documents must supply the substance.

Related archive: The Bucks Stop Here in Geneva—But for Kolomoisky and Pinchuk, the Bucks Never Stop Coming · Epstein Research Receipts Over Last Decade · We Played Epstein Chopin While The World Played Chopsticks

Florida: the meeting with Wayne Madsen

I recalled meeting Wayne Madsen in Florida to discuss remote aircraft control and the capabilities attributed to a defense company. The transcript does not identify the city or date. Florida is therefore the correct level of precision for this particular meeting, and the discussion should remain a discussion rather than evidence that any later crash resulted from the capability we considered.

A source meeting can open a promising line of inquiry. It can also introduce a technical claim that needs an engineer, patent, contract, or test record before publication. The distinction matters especially when the proposed explanation involves deaths or an attempted assassination. A dramatic possibility is not made probable merely because two people discussed it years earlier.

What this stop adds to the travel account is the willingness to compare notes in person. The next step is to preserve the account accurately, identify what the source actually knew, and seek independent material. That is how a conversation becomes reporting rather than an endlessly repeated anecdote.

Related archive: The Last Jarrah — Part Two · NCTC Roots, The House Of Hoax Bin Laden Station · The George Webb Investigates Case File

Mar-a-Lago: returning to the perimeter

Mar-a-Lago is a repeated destination in my recollection. I spoke about spending roughly a month reporting around it and about returning while major news organizations were also present. That places me in the surrounding reporting environment; it should not be expanded into a claim of unrestricted access inside the property.

I remember the importance of maintaining an independent presence where national coverage concentrates. A reporter can ask whether the public is receiving the full record without assuming that every other journalist shares a hidden agenda. The strongest challenge to a dominant account is a better documented account: a missing filing, a neglected witness, a timeline that survives scrutiny.

The broadcast speculated about a plane crash and protective systems. This travel retrospective cannot establish those theories. Nor can it establish that a television clip was manipulated simply because its images seemed strange to me. My presence around Mar-a-Lago is one part of my history. Determining the cause of an aviation accident is a separate investigation with its own evidence.

Related archive: Trump document-release article · Epstein Files - Part One - Can We Talk About The DynCorp Tail Numbers Yet? · Trump Bans CNN—But Banning Isn’t Investigating

West Palm Beach: staying with the court record

West Palm Beach appears through courthouse reporting that I associated with Epstein-related proceedings and the Mar-a-Lago controversy. I recalled attending repeatedly and seeing national media there. The particular proceedings need to be identified by docket and date before the different episodes are collapsed into a single courtroom narrative.

Repeated attendance matters because legal stories change between hearings. An argument may narrow. A document may become public. A claim that sounded decisive outside court may receive a more limited treatment inside it. The reporter who stays with the record has a chance to notice those changes and explain why they matter.

That is the part of my travel I want preserved: the effort to remain present when an assignment requires patience. There is little glamour in waiting for a hearing or checking a filing after everybody else has gone. Yet those ordinary tasks can be the difference between a story built around an impression and one that a reader can independently examine.

Related archive: Epstein Research Receipts Over Last Decade · Epstein And Maxwell - A Mossad Journey · We Played Epstein Chopin While The World Played Chopsticks

Geneva and the area near CERN

In the broadcast I pointed to an image from Europe and described myself as in or near Geneva, close to CERN. That is an approximate location, and I retain it as such. I did not say that the photograph established entry to a laboratory or participation in a CERN program.

The immediate subject was a fuel price. A roadside sign can make a global economic argument suddenly personal. Drivers do not experience an energy market as a chart alone. They experience the cost of another journey, another delivery, or another week of work. My interest in Geneva reaches into finance and international institutions, but the travel memory in this passage began with that visible household pressure.

Comparing prices across countries requires attention to currency, taxes, units, and dates. The image can begin the comparison; it cannot finish it. I want to follow the consequences of expensive energy while being careful about which mechanisms I have actually demonstrated. A powerful image becomes more useful when the numbers beneath it are equally clear.

Related archive: The Bucks Stop Here in Geneva—But for Kolomoisky and Pinchuk, the Bucks Never Stop Coming · Some Truths Are Too Big to Tell · Still Validated After All These Years

California and the square named in the transcript

California appears in my discussion of diesel prices and everyday reporting. I also said I was frequently in a place transcribed as Persian Square. The transcript does not establish whether that is the correct name, a speech error, or an automated transcription mistake. I should not silently replace it with Pershing Square or another location simply because the alternative seems plausible.

The broader California setting connects with my Hollywood reporting, but the exact square needs confirmation from the original recording. Preserving an unresolved place name is more honest than providing a confident, invented address. The same rule applies to a source’s name, a ship, or a contractor mentioned quickly during a live broadcast.

My concern in this part of the discussion was political violence and the possibility of threats. Those concerns deserve serious examination, but I cannot infer an assassination operation from being present in a public square. The useful next step is to identify a specific threat, preserve the evidence, and establish who can independently assess it.

Related archive: Introduction To George Webb’s OPERATION HOLLYWOOD · Echoes Of Laurel Canyon - Part One - CIA In Hollywood · Comprehensive Summary Of CIA In Hollywood - Echoes Of Laurel Canyon

The opening song: Rockies, Rotterdam, Hamilton, Langley, Rome

The opening song names highways near the Rockies, Rotterdam, Hamilton, Langley, and Rome. Those places belong in a complete account of the broadcast, but a lyric is not a dated itinerary. It compresses themes and memories into a musical journey. I should not turn every destination in that verse into a newly verified visit or invent scenes from a journey the spoken account does not describe.

Rotterdam connects naturally with my Dutch research themes. Hamilton remains geographically ambiguous because the song gives no country or state. Langley evokes the intelligence subject matter of the work, while Rome extends the international setting. The Rockies supply the image of a long American road. Each deserves mention, with the limits of the source left visible.

The three archive links attached here are contextual reading for all five names, not individual proof of attendance. This is how I want readers to use the music: as an invitation into the reporting, followed by the dates, locations, and records that can establish what actually happened.

Related archive: George Webb’s Royal Dutch Virus · Erasmus Blood On The Floor Connects All The Deep State Mates · Why I Wrote “No Left Turn at Albuquerque”

Fort Huachuca: a song with a longer archive behind it

Fort Huachuca also appears in the song, rendered phonetically in the transcript. Unlike an unexplained lyric alone, the archive contains a substantial body of reporting explicitly organized around the installation. That makes it possible to connect the musical reference with a documented publication history while still avoiding the invention of a new visit in this particular broadcast.

The distinction between reporting outside an installation and accessing restricted areas remains important. A camera near a gate records a location and a moment. Claims about a program, unit, or operation require additional evidence. The archive should help readers follow those steps rather than invite them to treat the presence of a military sign as confirmation of every associated theory.

Fort Huachuca illustrates the persistence behind this wider travel story. A place can remain on the reporting map for years because the questions evolve. Revisiting it should improve specificity. Which building, which contractor, which period, which record? That is how a familiar destination can continue producing useful work.

Related archive: Nine Years Of Reporting At Ft. Huachuca Vs. Nine Days · Ft Huachuca Candlewood - Lost And Found · Ft Huachuca Psy Ops Started With Manson And Zodiac, Not Erika Kirk · Mitch And The Missing Story - The Real Story · FED SLOP & THE METADATA WAR

Routes I discussed rather than claimed to travel

Athens, Ohio, appears as a proposed point in a shipment route. The United Arab Emirates and Iran appear as alleged destinations. New Mexico appears in the discussion of enrichment facilities. Erie, Pennsylvania, appears in the account of a suspect’s death. The Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal, South Africa, Israel, Russia, and the Gulf states belong to the geopolitical argument. The broadcast does not establish that I personally visited all those places.

The same applies to Austin and the Bahamas in the flight account, and to Canada in the description of a possible escape route. Africa enters through Aaron’s school history, not a statement that I visited the school. Keeping those categories straight prevents a travel retrospective from quietly manufacturing a larger itinerary.

My reporting ambitions may be international even when the evidence reaches me through a document or interview. A shipping record can cross an ocean without the reporter crossing it. The value of the work depends on explaining how I know what I claim to know. That transparency gives the reader a fair way to assess the proposed connections.

Related archive: The Braverman Prophecy - Part Two - The Southern Route For Gas To Europe · Part Four: There Is No Place Like Neom · Comprehensive Summary of The Braverman Prophecy · Iran Contra Friends Go To Washington · Mena To Waco To Huachuca - Drugs For Weapons

What the road asks of a reporter

Taken together, these places describe a method: go where the question can be asked, then bring the record back. Sometimes that means a courthouse. Sometimes it means a manufacturer or a newspaper office. Sometimes the most useful thing a visit produces is the realization that a claim needs to be narrowed. None of those outcomes is wasted if the reporting improves.

The archive links also show why preservation matters. Earlier work allows readers to see what I said before an event, what changed afterward, and where I may have overstated a conclusion. The disappearance of reporting material makes that comparison harder. Keeping accessible copies serves supporters and critics alike because both need a record they can inspect.

I want citizen journalists to understand courage as a practice they can sustain. Prepare the question. Know the location. Bring enough context to recognize a useful answer. Respect the people whose lives intersect the assignment. Correct errors without waiting for an opponent to force the issue. A reporting community grows stronger when those habits become ordinary.

Related archive: YouTube Just Erased Thousands of My On-Site Reporting Videos · Restore The Archive - Fauci Criminal Evidence Is Needed · Spoliation Notice For Google And YouTube Class Action · Freedom of Speech Is Like Freedom of Movement · Why I Wrote “Knockin’ on Assassins’ Doors” · Why I Wrote The Operation Lockdown Song · The Seven COVID Suicides

Returning to Haley Stevens

That brings me back to Haley. I admire her willingness to state her objection and make a consequential choice in public. Her critics have a right to argue that she made the wrong choice. El-Sayed has a right to defend his record and campaign. The public benefits when those disagreements are examined through identifiable statements and actions rather than reduced to assumptions about identity or loyalty.

I cannot measure the electoral effect of her endorsement before the votes are counted. I cannot claim our reporting singlehandedly changed three campaigns. What I can say is that I saw in her statement a quality I have tried to bring to my own work: the willingness to attach a name and a face to a difficult position.

Every place in this account returns me to that responsibility. Dearborn asks whether I will pose the question fairly. Piketon asks whether I will follow the material carefully. Greenbelt asks whether I will read the record accurately. Cleveland asks whether I will remember the people. Michigan asks whether conviction can survive disagreement. My answer is to keep showing up, keep the evidence available, and give courage enough substance to endure beyond the applause.

Related archive: Courage More Than Penmanship In A Battleground State · Swing State Studios: A Newsroom You Can Walk Into · Two Schools of Thought · Start Here: Roadmap To Deep State Takedown · The Danger Of Being First And Correct · The George Webb Investigates Case File

Editorial note: 5,000 words, excluding archive link labels and this note. The 100 Substack hyperlinks include repeated articles where several places share a reporting theme. Related archive links provide context; three independent articles documenting each visit were not found. Some articles require a subscription. Current endorsement coverage: ABC News, November 1, 2026. Travel recollections are drawn from the supplied November 2 transcript.