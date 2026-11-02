George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
3h

George , you've got this Midnight Freight Train moving in high-gear - - in the morning light the opponents to Truth won't know where to start to slow things down - just too much weight , too much momentum for them to have a chance. ......... .........blessings my friend

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