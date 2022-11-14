In the horrific Dallas Air Show mid-air collision on November 12th, 2022, the two planes involved in the crash were both hangared at a small airport in Conroe, Texas. In this article, I will explain why I immediately feared Gregg Phillips, a contractor for True the Vote, may have been the victim along with two other FBI informants that had met frequently at the Conroe Airport.

Journalist George Webb went to Houston To Cover The Temporary Jailing Of Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips and came away with a story about the Koch Brothers’ new business in bioagents.

On November 9th, 2022, I had just finished a week of reporting about the jailing of True The Vote President Catherine Engelbrecht with contractor Gregg Phillips in Conroe, Texas. All the expectations I had about the story being about election integrity were completely wrong. Actually, all the FBI informants in the story pointed to the Koch Brothers and their move from oil and gas to biological agents.

Peter Duke and George Webb discuss Billionaire Fred Eshelman and his long participation in the Virus Vaccine Game with bioagent testing in Haiti and Central America.

Journalist George Webb covered the week that Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips were in jail every day from the Houston Courthouse where their detention was ordered.

On Veterans Day, November 11th, I flew to Los Angeles to cover the other side of the story True the Vote story to cover the arraignment of the CEO of the company that had put Engelbrecht and Phillips in jail, Konnech, Inc. It seemed Konnech was mysteriously involved with vaccines as well, sending genomes to China of US Veterans from the cradle of Emergent BioSolutions of Anthrax Vaccine fame in Lansing, Michigan. I was not a stranger to covering US Servicemen's medical records going to China. I covered the Chinese Consulate fire in Houston the year before.

Journalist George Webb had evidence that the Chinese Consulate fire in Houston may have covered up a medical records transfer operation of US Servicemens’ medical records being sent to China.

The CEO of Konnech, Eugene Yu, was mysteriously released in a rush procedure the day before in a proceeding that was not recorded on the Los Angeles Country docket, leaking only to the New York Times and Washington Post. I, of course, was more interested in his wife, Donna Wang, a biochemist working on nanotechnology like “organ on a chip”. Konnech just seemed to be a front for an Emergent Biosolutions Anthrax Vax company to send US Servicemen’s records to their China joint venture partner in Nanjing.

Everywhere I tried to find an election story, the story kept leading to vaccines in China, and the US State Department’s USAID’s PREDICT Program.

Donna Wang seems to be the linchpin for a joint venture between USAID PREDICT and China.

Konnech’s true purpose seemed to be sending Emergent Biosolutions Anthrax Vaccine records of US Servicemen to China, not voting systems. All the drama with Gregg Phillips and Catherine Englebrecht seemed very phony and staged, and the metadata of the story just kept screaming bioagent joint venture in China.

Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips of True The Vote and CoverMe were released from Conroe, Texas GEO Group-managed detention facility in Conroe, Texas on November 7th, 2022.

The more I looked into Gregg Phillips, it seemed he was using the State Prisons of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana as vaccine testing programs. There was a long history of this in Deep South with none other than Bill Clinton getting his start in Arkansas as the Attorney General testing on the State penetetiary prisoners of Arkansas.

I had already been in Los Angles the previous week covering the Konnech side of the case by myself, and now I was gathering with a group of six researchers coming from all over the United States to help research the True The Vote - Konnech Story. On the Friday before Saturday’s plane crash, we had been researching Gregg Phillips's odd connections with the prison in Conroe, Texas with a private prison company called GEO Group.

Gregg Phillips was curiously held in a detention facility by the GEO Group, a company he had close ties with in several States with the privatization of prisons in America.

In a stunning coincidence, Gregg Phillips's “Koch Brothers Fun and Games” airport was the home base of the two aircraft that had been hangared there.

My earlier research on Gregg Phillips was focused on a Dallas meeting of three FBI Informants in a hotel in January 2021, and the odd connection of the group to launching political candidates and operations out of the little town of Conroe, Texas through a Koch Brothers SuperPac called Americans For Prosperity. Just before the pandemic, Americans For Prosperity had curiously reversed on backing Trump and decided to flip to supporting Democratic candidates.

That lead me to postulate whether Gregg Phillips and his two other FBI Informants in the Dallas Hotel room in August 2021, all closely associated with Americans For Prosperity, might be a Republican shill organization, fraudulently taking money from Republican donors.

David Koch, now deceased, and his surviving brother Charlie amassed a $64 Billion fortune in the oil and gas business in Houston and Dallas, Texas. The Koch Brothers Americans For Prosperity traditionally backed Republicans, but oddly switched to Democrats before the outbreak of the CoronaVirus pandemic in 2019.

The Koch Brothers and Gregg Phillips had launched the political career of US Representative Debbie Lesko from the small town of Conroe, Texas, where she was living in a mobile home, near the airport.

Arizona US Representative Debbie Lesko had her political career launched by Gregg Phillips with Koch Brothers Americans For Prosperity backing from a mobile home in Conroe, Texas.

The close distance between the Gregg Phillips GEO Group Prison in Conroe and the Koch Brother’s “Fun And Games” Airport had led me to speculate before the Dallas Air Crash that is would be a great place to outfit a mercenary army next to a ready supply of volunteer prisoners on the US Mexico border.

The close proximity of Gregg Phillips GEO Group private prison to the Koch Brother “Fun And Games” airport had led Journalist George Webb to speculate this would be a great location to outfit a mercenary army before the Dallas Air Crash.

What led me to speculate about mercenary armies being mustered from GEO Group prisons? Gregg Phillips, a self-confessed FBI Informant, had named confirmed one Michael Hasson in the now famous Dallas hotel meeting of 2021. His father, Seamus Hasson, has also been named in the Court transcripts as the “third man”. Seamus’ long reputation of “divine intervention” in foreign elections on behalf of the Koch Brothers with his Becket Fund is legendary in Texas.

Peter Strzok Sr. was involved in Catholic Family Services in Africa in many different countries including Congo, Kenya, and Tanzania.

I had covered the exploits of Seamus Hasson’s “divine interventions” in Africa and Central and South America with the exploits of various front organization Catholic charities including Catholics In Action, Catholic Family Services, Catholic Information Center, and the like.

Hence, when I heard the two planes in the Dallas Air Crash were from the small town, Conroe Airport, I immediately feared the death of Gregg Phillips, Michael Hasson, and Seamus Hasson of the Dallas hotel room of FBI Informant fame. We still have not heard from them since their names were mentioned in the Konnech vs True the Vote Court proceedings or the air crash.

(At email limit length - more will be added after the initial email).

Journalist George Webb’s immediate reaction on air with the “The Duke Report” when hearing about the tragic Dallas Air Crash was to express concern for Gregg Phillips, Michael Hasson, and Seamus Hasson as possible passengers on the vintage B-17 as VIP passengers.

Koch Brothers surviving brother Charlie Koch sees opportunities for his oil and gas wealth in Texas to be reinvested in private prisons, especially for immigrant populations.

While Gregg Phillips's connections to GEO Group prisons is direct, Chalie Koch’s investments in private prisons may be through Blackrock Investments which in turn invests in GEO Group.

The Biden Administration recently stepped into supporting GEO Group in a lawsuit to maintain private prisons for illegal immigrants returning to the United States with mandatory five-year terms.

Gregg Phillips’ GEO Group is heavily invested in immigrant-only prisons.

The Commemorative Air Force in Conroe, Texas does extensive fundraising, appealing to veterans and the families of veterans. The Dallas Air Crash occurred the day after Veteran’s Day.

The Commemorative Air Force in Boca Raton, Florida began as the Confederate Air Force in Mercedes, Texas

.The Confederate Air Force was founded on the Rio Grande River in Rio Grande, Texas in 1962.

The Kingcobra P-63 involved in the mid-air collision on November 12th, 2022 was an original member of the Confederate Air Force in Mercedes, Texas.

Journalist George Webb has covered Yale graduates like Paul Erikson and their movie producer partners like Jack Abramoff that have been associated with “South of the Border” activities since 2016. Paul Erikson led a massive rally of Promise Keepers on the Mall in Washington, DC.

I must admit, I see some similarities between Gregg Phillips and Paul Erikson as political operatives in Washington, DC becoming involved with “South of the Border” activities.