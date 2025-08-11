Six years ago, the final preparations were being made to conduct a “Live Exercise” in China around a “lab leak” happening at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on September 11th, 2019. Over the last few years since the Wuhan Live Exercise, our researchers have improved their ability to predict the next moves of National Resilience in executing their plan of “Directed Evolution”.

The last six years of Live Exercise have converted a whole class of Citizen Journalists into Citizen Scientists, and we are going to need every last one and more to survive and thrive for the plans they have made for us.

National Resilience tried to pin “Direct Evolution “ on Jordan Walker of Pfizer by renting huge LCD trucks in Manhattan with Jordan Walker’s picture with the words “Directed Evolution”, but we went right to the putting green of National Resilience and left our footprints many times.

“Directed Evolution,” says Jordan Walker in an undercover interview.

Jordan Walker’s face was smeared all over LCD trucks with the hashtag “DirectedEvolution”, but sadly, a simple Google search reveals the Nobel Prize for Directed Evolution went to Francis Arnold of National Resilience. This obvious PR sleight of hand began a revolution of turning citizen journalists into Citizen Scientists.

Many times, I visited the Pfizer vaccine plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and in Pearl River, New York, multiple times to prove that the mRNA vaccines were only labeled by Pfizer, but were in fact produced by National Resilience. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy confirmed this fact later during his Presidential campaign. Citizen journalists were quickly transitioning from citizen journalists to citizen scientists.

The PR fraud around Jordan Walker also being pinned with the reintroduction of remdesivir after two deadly African drug trials also inaugurated the transition of many citizen journos into the realm of citizen scientists.

Now we are told by the same CIA interests like John Brennan and In-Q-Tel, which runs National Resilience, that COVID reignites cancer.

John Brennan’s Immunity Bio frontman, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is pushing a national cancer vaccine with Anktiva, showing the reignition of cancers in America as the key driving force.

Our citizen journalists turned citizen scientists were quick to call out the COVID vaccines and Anktiva as a classic “problem - ready made solution” pattern and signature of the intelligence agencies.

Our prediction cycle is getting progressively better as citizen scientists with our researchers' prediction in 2023, when I visited the South African vaccine factory of Dr. Soon-Shiong, that the “shield for COVID” would soon follow the “sword of COVID”. Amazing, the intelligence agencies called Anktiva a “Bio-Shield”. I am not sure how our citizen scientists could have called that any better.

Our citizen scientists will keep following up on Jordan Walker, Remdesivir, National Resilience, the mRNA cancer vaccines, and the “BioShield”, even though follow-up seems to have fallen out of favor with the now defunct Project Veritas and James O’Keefe OMG group. We are convening our 53rd citizen journalist and citizen scientist news gathering event in Michigan today.

We just finished a five-day meeting led by the widow of my close friend Tony D., who died of colon cancer in 1997. Tony’s death at the age of 41 inspired me to work on a project that started at Sun Microsystems called Folding@Home, which studied how misfolded proteins could cause cancer.

My personal journey and investments over the last thirty years have included research in protein folding, joining thousands of other citizen scientists who contributed to the eventual Nobel Prize-winning Alpha-Fold open-source scientific tool. I also have invested my time and money into pancreatic cancer research since Jobs death in 2011.

Our citizen journalists/scientists continue our work in proposing scientific studies to identify, expose, and disrupt reactivated cancers like the pancreatic cancer that killed Steve Jobs.