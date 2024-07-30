In Garrett Graff’s masterpiece book, “Raven Rock,” he outlines how Vice President Dick Cheney essentially created a new Government that would go into effect if the Constitution was suspended before 9/11.

https://www.amazon.com/Raven-Rock-Governments-Secret-Itself-While/dp/1476735409

Cheney then briefly suspended the Constitution on 9/11 with future Director of the Secret Service Kimberley Cheatle. One of the first things Cheney did was suspend the US Government agreement to abide by the Bioweapons Convention (BWC) of 1975.

https://disarmament.unoda.org/biological-weapons/

The predicate Cheney cited for suspending the BWC Convention was that Anthrax was found in the wreckage of Flight 93 near Windber, Pennsylvania. The investigator who concluded that Anthrax was probably on Flight 93 was Officer Tony Guy.

Twenty-three years later, Sheriff Tony Guy would be the Butler County Sheriff who would look the other way from his Command Post overlooking the American Glass Building 6 while a twenty-year-old assassin would almost take the life of Donald Trump.

Why would the idea of “Continuity of Government” be used again twenty-three years later by Cheney, Cheatle, and Guy to assassinate a President who was rolling to Nomination in a few days on his way to a second Presidency?

What is the Cheney Sanction provision for the Continuity of Government? Quite simply, Donald Trump had been determined to be a “threat to Democracy,” code words for a threat to the Continuity of Government. Stopping Donald Trump and the Threat to Democracy triggers COG’s defense measure, including assassination, which I call “The Cheny Sanction.”

In some of my books, I wrote extensively on how a Continuity of Government “Sanction,” a government-approved Executive Action for assassination, could be carried out in 2020 from a NATO ACT Command in Norfolk, Virginia.

https://www.act.nato.int/

I received death threats in February 2020 from a US State Department Officer based in Norfolk, VA, almost immediately after.

I outlined the Washington - NATO plan, which detailed if there ever was a threat to the Continuity of Government in the United States, NATO, under Article Five of the UN Charter, could be used to pose a danger to US Democracy.

I spelled out Victoria Nuland specifically as the US State Department Officer who would carry out such a “Sanction” if there ever was a “threat to Democracy.” In other words, “The Cheney Sanction.”

In March 2020, I wrote that the NATO ACT Command carried out the CoronaVirus “Live Exercise” because President Donald Trump was deemed to be a “threat to Democracy.” Even after the assassination attempt, President Biden is still saying “Donald Trump Is A Threat To Democracy”, the magic incantation that invokes Article Five and The Cheney Sanction.

https://www.nationalreview.com/news/biden-labels-trump-threat-to-democracy-after-urging-americans-to-tone-down-heated-rhetoric/

I predicted if Trump ran again, two potential Cheney Sanctions might be employed against him - assassination or H5N1. Isn’t this precisely what happened?

In other words, the Cheney Sanction is still in play because Trump is still a threat to democracy, but Biden regrets saying it out loud.

https://apnews.com/article/biden-trump-nato-election-a6521773d23bd79637590fdb6526b57c

Despite specifically warning Trump about an assassination before the Republican Convention with General Michael Flynn taking the place of Trump, our researchers redoubled our assassination warnings at the NATO Summit on July 9th about the Washington - NATO plan and the COG Article Five invocation.

Those warnings were both ignored.

Now, the assassination Sanction has occurred. We can only wait for another attempt on this Sanction now, or we can research the Dark Hand that ordered the Cheney Sanction. There is no other choice.