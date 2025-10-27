The Charlie Kirk investigation has pivoted from investigative journalists FOIAing CCTV cams and burning shoe leather along perp walks to Temu trinkets and Magic Cards.

Temu is a Chinese bauble vendor that sells inexpensive trinkets and other discounted merchandise.

The investigation has moved away from forensic evidence and critical evidence about the ingress and egress of the killer or killers. Forensics, which show the bullet going through the back of the head of Charlie Kirk through his C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, and lodging in his T1 process, are now considered conspiracy theories.

Forensics dictate the shot that killed Charlie Kirk was above and to the right. But forensics, perp walks, and FOIAs for video evidence have left the investigation. The investigation now is all about a YouTuber named “Turkey Tom” producing Discord messages about Temu trinkets and Magic Cards.

To all of us investigators who spent weeks on the ground burning shoe leather in Orem getting the public the best video or perp walks and recording camera locations, it seems like a journey from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Those who have followed our research a long time may remember the Q Movement being introduce after we folded the Podesta Group and mothballed the Clinton Global Initiative after our Eric Braverman and DNC lawsuit.

The Podesta Group liquidated their offices in Washington, DC the day after CEO Kim Fritts was served. The Clinton Global Initiative was soon to follow, firing CEO Eric Braverman and mothballing the Foundation.

The Pakistani Spy Ring that was employed by DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was sent packing back to Pakistan. Then Q happened.

The Charlie Kirk investigation now seems to be following the same pattern: sublime news gathering followed by ridiculous, non-sequitur messages.

The “Turkey Tom” Discord messages seem to be the new “Q Drops”. If you remember, the Q Drops ended with a HBO documentary with an old homosexual driving in a Kia with a Malaysian twenty-something male love interest with a midget thrown in for good measure.

It appears the sublime Charlie Kirk investigation of shoe leather, perp walk videos, camera identification/geolocation, and FOIAs for CCTV is now deserving of a Q Op misdirection with Tema trinkets and Magic Cards and homosexual fantasy love. Now we will just wait for the midget.

See my previous Substack on this psy op we have seen to divide the Right and attempt to trigger Civil War with PATCON 2.

We will just keep doing the real work on the investigation here at the Charlie Kirk news gathering charrette.

Here is the summary of the livestream I did on this topic this morning.

Part 1 — The Only Way Out Is Through (Cameras)

I start every day on this story the same way: with a map, a pen, and a list of camera angles I haven’t verified yet—municipal poles, library domes, traffic intersections, school perimeters, and anything near drop boxes or utility right-of-ways. If you can’t draw the lanes of sight, you can’t draw the truth.

That’s why my first stop isn’t a podcast; it’s records law—the machinery that lets a citizen obtain what the state already knows. At the federal level that’s FOIA; inside Utah it’s GRAMA; and the difference between rumor and evidence is whether you file them. FOIA.gov+1

GRAMA is straightforward on paper—public unless exempt—ten business days is the standard response window; real life’s messier, which is why I file clean, specific requests for fixed camera locations, retention schedules, and any incident pulls between Sept. 1 and Sept. 11. It’s tedious—like digging a post hole—but it’s the only thing that holds the fence when the winds pick up. Utah Department of Transportation

People sometimes ask, “Why not just crowd-source videos?” Because a crowdsourced clip points to a lens; the records request proves it was there, for how long, and who has custody. That chain-of-custody logic is the spine of everything I do, and it’s the part that never trends on social media—until it does. police.slc.gov

Part 2 — Drawing the Utah Grid (Orem → Provo → Spanish Fork → Cedar City → St. George)

My Utah grid begins where the facts are: Orem (scene), then outward to Provo, Spanish Fork, Cedar City, and St. George for ingress/egress and overnight movements. In each jurisdiction, I FOIA/GRAMA four buckets: fixed municipal cameras, mobile LPR/Flock deployments (if any), pole-mounted traffic cams, and facility CCTV (libraries, civic centers, parking decks). The ask is simple: locations, angles, retention, and any pulls on the relevant dates. That structure forces a record—and records force an honest map. Utah Legislature+1

The skeptics always surface here: “Will Doorbell video ever materialize?” That’s a different lane: private footage, voluntarily shared, often via police “requests” to Ring users. Partnerships have proliferated, been curbed, and now are morphing again—Ring says it cut certain tools in 2023, but fresh reporting shows new linkages with law-enforcement-adjacent camera networks like Flock. This whole space shifts under your feet, which is why you never build a case on PR; you build it on documents and the device that captured the pixels. WBUR+2TechCrunch+2

Spanish Fork matters for a second reason: training and exercises change how cities posture for surveillance. Whether it’s blue-team drills or DHS-style “hometown security” frameworks, the practical effect is the same—more lenses in more places. That’s not a conspiracy; it’s an environment—and an investigator either maps it or gets lost inside it. Utah Department of Transportation

Part 3 — Re-Walking the Route Beats Re-Tweeting the Rumor

The most reliable tool I carry isn’t a telephoto; it’s a pair of boots. You walk what you think the perpetrator walked, at the time of day they likely walked it, and you log cameras that your desk research didn’t catch—apartment vestibules, parish domes, eaves at strip-malls, and the nose-down spheres that guard loading bays. That “ground truth” ethic is the shared language of serious investigators—from GIJN’s geolocation methodology to Bellingcat-style satellite corroboration. The platform might change; the posture doesn’t. GIJN+1

On these re-walks, I treat intersections like witness stands: what can this lens actually see at 12:18 p.m.? At 12:24? Where does glare kill the frame? What signpost occludes the sidewalk? It’s not romantic work, but it’s where alibis go to die—and where time-of-travel estimates grow up into affidavits. Environmental Justice Foundation

Even when I harvest OSINT—social posts, transit timetables, satellite shadow lengths—I write down the coordinates I intend to disconfirm in person. The shopworn rule holds: if a dot on a map claims to be the truth, the sidewalk has a right of cross-examination. GIJN

Part 4 — What Happened After Sept. 10 (and What Didn’t)

The public record since the shooting gives us scaffolding: the manhunt, the rifle recovery, the charging timeline, and the questions prosecutors still can’t answer about motive and planning. The dates are precise and the sourcing is sober—useful for checking every wild claim that arrives later. That’s why I index all my GRAMAs against the clock in those wires: when was “X” supposedly sent, said, or seized? If the clock disagrees, the story’s on perjury watch. Reuters+1

Reuters’ reporting on the first appearances, the charging posture, and the state’s talk of penalties provides an official skeleton; PBS’ post-incident explainers round out the tissue. These aren’t gossip columns; they’re reference points. Whenever the discourse tries to sprint past them, I slow it back down to the docket. Reuters+2Reuters+2

When a campus announces an independent security review after a high-profile killing, that’s not narrative—it’s process. I log who’s doing the review, what periods of data they’ll hold, and how quickly footage ages off the system. It’s remarkable how many “mysteries” turn into scheduling conflicts with retention policies. AP News

Part 5 — The Discord Detour (Why I Don’t Build Cases on Chat Logs)

Then came the Discord detour—screenshots, snippets, and selective quoting, all begging to carry the whole freight of motive. I treat that stuff like I treat any digital confession: tentative until chain-of-custody is clear and the timeline mates with the camera grid. We’ve seen Discord connected to leaks and violent subcultures before; we’ve also seen the platform emphasize enforcement and takedowns. Those two realities can both be true—which is exactly why I don’t let either of them substitute for forensics. ABC News+1

Mainstream outlets have reported claims about Discord chats in this case—some saying messages existed, others stressing that there’s no evidence of “planning” on-platform. What matters to me is not the ideology of a platform but whether a timestamped message can be triangulated with a timestamped lens. If they rhyme, we keep going; if they bicker, we walk the route again. CBS News+1

And the broader point is older than this story: online gaming and adjacent spaces have real extremism problems, per experts and studies; but “problematic pockets” is not the same thing as proof in a particular homicide. Investigations are not vibes; they are vectors—and vectors either intersect or they don’t. ABC News+1

Part 6 — Ring, Flock, and the Temptation of Easy Evidence

A word on doorbells and LPRs: Ring’s posture with police has changed over time, but police-adjacent networks are creatively finding new ways to ask for pixels. The latest reporting about Ring teaming with Flock should make any investigator cautious: there’s more data in more places than ever—but also more complexity in the terms under which it’s shared. If you’re not reading the policy footnotes, you’re not reading the story. WBUR+1

For me, the “easy evidence” temptation is deadliest when time is short. A detective knocks, a portal pings, a clip pours in—and if you don’t write down where that lens lives and how long it keeps, your case becomes a highlight reel without provenance. That’s how rumors mature into documentaries that age badly. American Civil Liberties Union

So yes: I’ll canvas doorbells, but I always pair them with municipal requests, traffic control inventories, and retention maps. If the same moment appears in two independent systems under two custodians, I start to believe. You should too. police.slc.gov

Part 7 — Q-Shaped Gravity and Why I Stay on the Asphalt

Every time a citizen investigation starts to work—when we get the cameras, string the timeline, and force uncomfortable disclosures—there’s a cultural gravity that tries to yank it into spectacle. We saw it during the Q-era: a media economy that prefers the rabbit hole to the records room. The best postmortems on that period caution us against chasing personalities into labyrinths; the cameras don’t care who posted; the pixels just ask to be verified. The Guardian+1

When a story veers toward spectacle, I check my own pulse first: am I sprinting toward novelty or toward a lens I haven’t yet stood under? If the answer is the former, I’ve left journalism and entered improv. The cure is humble—back to the pole map, back to the retention chart, back to the walk. GIJN

And this is not an argument against documenting online behavior—far from it. It’s an argument for pairing every “digital confession” with the unglamorous work of field verification. A message may claim a moment; a municipal sensor can prove it. That’s the adult conversation I keep trying to have. ShadowDragon

Part 8 — Temu Trinkets, Magic Cards, and Other Narrative Decoys

You’ve probably noticed the latest decoy: a sudden obsession with trinkets, collectibles, and card-game mythologies—more set dressing than evidence. I don’t adjudicate culture wars; I adjudicate timelines. And while Temu is a real e-commerce rocket with real regulatory heat on both sides of the Atlantic, that economic story doesn’t magically turn plastic keychains into forensic artifacts. We file, we map, we test; we don’t cosplay. Reuters+1

When a feed erupts with “you’ve gotta see this” objects, I ask the boring questions: Where was the object bought? Where was it photographed? Who held the camera? What does its reflection show, what does the EXIF say, who posted first? Most of those questions have answers if you slow down enough to ask them, and most of those answers are dull—which is how you know you’re getting warmer. GIJN

If this all sounds like I’m allergic to narrative candy, it’s because candy melts under cross-examination. What doesn’t melt is a numbered pole, a city work order, a software retention log, and a public record that arrives from a clerk on a schedule you didn’t set. That’s the diet that keeps you upright when the storm hits. Utah Department of Transportation

Part 9 — What the Wires Give Us, What the Wires Can’t

The straight wires give the bones: rifle recovered, images released, suspect identified, custody, charging posture, court appearances, and unresolved questions about planning. Those datelines are the sutures of the case—they close gaps you can’t close with hunches. I pin my camera grid to these updates and look for places where a pixel could intersect a claim. That’s when a theory grows up into evidence. Reuters+2ABC News+2

There’s also the fog: misidentifications, viral scapegoating, and an attention economy that turns speculation into certainty by noon. Here again, sober fact checks matter—not because they answer everything, but because they remind us that speed kills. If your case requires a share button to breathe, it’s not a case; it’s a costume. Reuters

Finally, I track what institutions do next—campus reviews, prosecutor filings, governor statements—not for politics, but for policy. Policy generates documents, and documents generate maps. If you stay long enough in the dull room, somebody always opens a file cabinet. AP News

Part 10 — Back to the Farm, Back to the Fence Line, Back to the Truth

Back here on the Michigan-Ohio line, our “charette” looks like any messy newsroom from the analog days: a wall of maps, a roster of GRAMA numbers, a burn-down list of unanswered lens locations, and a midnight watch that re-walks the same four blocks because the sun angle changed and last time the glare beat us. This is work, not theater; records, not riddles. It takes FOIA at the federal tier and GRAMA in Utah to pull the threads the right direction. It takes patience to wait out the ten-day clock and humility to accept what the pixels say when they finally arrive. FOIA.gov+1

The noise will keep trying to win—Discord screenshots and breathless headlines about the platform du jour, Ring pivots and Flock deals, trinket trees and magic decks—but the asphalt always outlasts the feed. When I finally publish a map, I want it to survive hostile reading and bad faith. That’s why I put my weight on fixed cameras, documented requests, and the oldest method in the book: walking the same sidewalk the suspect walked, until the route stops lying. The Washington Post+2WBUR+2

And if you ask what separates citizen journalism from the spectacle, I’ll give you the farmer’s answer: fences stand because someone dug the holes to code—no shortcuts, no decorations. In this work, FOIAs and GRAMAs are the post-hole diggers, the camera grid is the fence diagram, and the re-walk is the tamping rod. Put it up that way and it’ll withstand the next storm of rumor, because the posts sit in ground, not in air. Utah Department of Transportation

Appendix — The Workflow I’m Using (So Others Can Replicate)