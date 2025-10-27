George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PJ Simpson's avatar
PJ Simpson
6h

Please don’t stop investigating. You are a trusted source of facts in a sea of garbage!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Deb's avatar
Deb
4h

Always! Fences built to code always outlast the test of time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture