George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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P_Tudsbury
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George, you've called out major developments and named names. You told us about the ballot reinterpretation by OTPOR (if that's spelled right). Patrick Byrne tells us what he did with that knowledge, in his talk. Charles Kovess, Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics. Someone gave me the link. https://rumble.com/v7cbjfk-patrick-byrne.html | Patrick Byrne covers election rigging - Jul 4 2026.

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