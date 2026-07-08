Burned Book Vignettes

Vignette One: Kissinger’s Scientists

A vignette is the reason we read books.

A book may contain hundreds of pages of chronology, dialogue, travel, personalities, and logistics, but somewhere inside is a small diamond—a realization that changes how the reader sees the world. That single insight is the vignette. It is the takeaway that remains long after the details fade.

The purpose of Burned Book Vignettes is to reverse the traditional process.

Instead of asking readers to travel through hundreds of pages before reaching the conclusion, I begin with the conclusion itself—the insight that, in my view, justified the investigation. The surrounding evidence, chronology, interviews, and documents belong in the larger books from which these vignettes are drawn.

The first vignette concerns the movement of scientific talent during the Cold War and afterward.

Following the collapse of hostile regimes, the United States recruited scientists and engineers from former adversaries. After World War II this included German scientists through well-documented government programs. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russian scientists likewise found opportunities in American universities, laboratories, and private industry through a variety of academic, commercial, and governmental exchanges.

During my investigations in Seattle and on Lake Union, while working around organizations involved in genetics, cancer research, and biotechnology, I became interested in how international scientific collaboration intersected with national security concerns, especially in the regards of Henry Kissinger's activities with Bill Gates.

I observed an extraordinary concentration of talent surrounding institutions such as the Institute for Systems Biology, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the University of Washington, and technology companies backed by leaders from Microsoft’s ecosystem.

George Webb on Lake Union in 2005, which he calls Lake Styx for human genome's machinations of Henry Kissinger, Bill Gates, and Paul Allen.

To me, the central question was never whether international collaboration existed—it plainly did—but whether intelligence services from multiple countries also viewed these scientific communities as strategically valuable. Scientific breakthroughs involving DNA sequencing, cancer biology, virology, and computational biology represented some of the most valuable intellectual property on Earth.

Years later, the COVID-19 pandemic focused worldwide attention on the furin cleavage site in SARS-CoV-2. Debate over its significance became one of the defining scientific controversies of the pandemic, drawing attention to gain-of-function research, virus evolution, laboratory safety, and global biosecurity.

Whether naturally occurring or experimentally introduced in any particular case remains the subject of continuing scientific debate, but the controversy illustrated how a single molecular feature could become central to international discussion.

Looking back, I found myself reconsidering what I had witnessed years earlier around Seattle’s biotechnology community. I wondered whether some of the scientific relationships I had observed were connected to broader geopolitical competition over genetics, biotechnology, and public health.

This vignette is not the final answer. It is the question that sent me searching.

The larger investigation follows that trail.