Ukrainian Billionaire oligarchs Victor Pinchuk and Igor Kolomoisky have been the subject of Journalist George Webb’s reporting for years.

My last report from Palais Wilson and Quai Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland was steps away from Ukrainian Billionaire’s luxury apartment at Quai Wilson, but that was just the start of the Kolomoisky multimillion-dollar properties accumulated by the Kolomosikey family here in Geneva.

Journalist George Webb at Palais Wilson, home of the first League of Nations.

Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky’s luxury Geneva apartment is located on Quai Wilson next to Palais Wilson.

Just behind me is the luxury apartment of Kolomoisky’s sister, Larisa Chertok, who acts as Igor’s business manager here in Switzerland since he is under investigation here for corruption and organized crime activities.

I also visited Kolomoisky’s summer hideaway to the north of Geneva near Evian, and his sister Larisa also has a luxury home in Anieres on the French side of Lake Geneva.

Journalist George Webb nears Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky’s summer home near Evian, France.

I also had a chance to visit Kolomoisky’s yacht harbor that Larisa keeps for him near Pont Mont Blanc for meetings on the French side of Lake Geneva.

Of course, while walking down Rue Rothschild, I thought of Gregoire Chertok, the prolific Rothschild banker for Macron here in France, wondering if he was any relation to Vladimir Chertok, the husband of Larisa Chertok.

Everyone where I walked with a broken foot, it seemed I was stumbling over yet another Rothschild property given to some international organization like the World Health Organization, and I just couldn’t help but wonder that each “Secretariat” in these international organizations was the Rothschild banking “insider chair” to how billions we going to be spent by governments worldwide.

Journalist George Webb called the huge chair outside the World Health Assembly proceedings in Geneva “Kolomoisky’s Secretariat Chair”, implying he was the direct beneficiary of vaccine bids and expenditures at the WHO.

Long-time followers of my YouTube channel and Twitter accounts will not I called out these illegal activities and these ill-gotten gains by the Ukrainian Billionaires long before they were sanctioned by the US State Department or under investigation by the Russian Government.

You can see from the extensive investigation of Kolomoisky by the Russian Government above that began in 2019 that Kolomoisky’s only alternative was to provoke a war in Ukraine to save his assets. But, just in case, Kolomoisky has chosen to park his $5 billion in stolen PrivatBank assets here in Geneva and the surrounds.

As you can see above, the French and Swiss press caught on to Kolomoisky long after our channel exposed his dealings in Ukraine and Africa. The Swiss press doesn’t have a lot of confidence in the investigation here into Kolomoisky, to say the least.

Well, no matter, our research channel will keep going right to the source to expose the real reasons for the War in Ukraine and the organized crime dealings of Kolomoisky, from Ohio steel mills to luxury homes on Lake Geneva.