Perhaps the new Settlement in Gaza proposed by Israel would be a good plan for relocating US Government Agencies to the Southern Border where they are needed. Now that BiBi Netanyahu has declared the second phase of a complete ground invasion of Gaza this morning, my predictions of seven years ago of the Braverman Prophecy with Avi Braverman and Danny Rothschild seem to be at hand.

This is no soft Declaration by Netanyahu. Netanyahu quote a “complete destruction of the enemy” passage of the Bible in a move deemed to appeal to American Christian Conservatives.

And Israel is stepping up the propaganda war to create a division between the Hamas rank and file volunteers, and the Hamas leadership at the same time.

I believe the Braverman Prophecy I have been speaking and writing about for the last sever years has begun - the splitting of Gaza to install a megapipeline to the East Med Pipeline, has begun. This Gaza split includes a Ben Gurion Canal through the Gaza to connect to the East-Med Pipeline, creating a “Southern Route” for natural gas to Europe. And this plan require a Gaza Removal and Exodus.

Some reports from the Gaza now say that up to 70% of Gaza City has evacuated to the south and are moving toward tent cities in the Sinai with humanitarian aid from the United States.

I have been told this is an impossibility and the Palestinians would never leave the Gaza Strip - they would never leave their Homeland.

I hate to remind those detractors of history - the Nakba Migration.

Again, I simply source wikipedia to provide the example and proof.

My “Braverman Prophecy” critics say Israelis enlightened now and would never consider another Nakba Migration from the Gaza. Again, the “Braverman Prophecy” critics only need to read the newspaper.

The proof that an Israeli Minister put forward a Nakba-2 Migration plan in writing yesterday was quickly dismissed as a trial balloon that the Israeli government was just considering. The critics of the “Braverman Prophecy” didn’t bother to read Wikileaks which confirmed what we said Avi Braverman’s Plan was for the Gaza.

The “Braverman Prophecy” critics, however, remain undetered, saying Hamas hardliners would never flee Gaza and would be martyred first before enduring the humiliation Nakba-2. We the critics didn’t see the ambulances trying to sneak Hamas leadership out of Gaza City yesterday. Due to intelligence errors, many innocent civilians were killed as well in the Israeli attack on the fleeing Hamas ambulances.

I have predicted that the new home that the King of Saudi Arabia, MBS, is building at the end of the Gulf of Aqaba, a settlement called Neom or possibly New Home for short, will be the final settlement point for the fleeing Palestinians of Gaza.

If uou answered a much more logical place for Gaza refugees to go would be Egypt, well, Egypt has shit the Gaza Border with a wall bigger that Israel’s.

And if you remember there was a recent war migration of 300,000 Palestinians in 1991 from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia

And Israel is not letting the young Palestinian males get comfortable in the refugee camps.

This “Braverman Prophecy”is definitely a forced migration. But a migration to where in Saudi Arabia? Neom, the New Home.

Young Palestinians from the Gaza Strip fleeing Gaza City yesterday can go on their cell phones and look at Neom, the new electronic Mecca in their new home, with its futuristic world of Arab technological excellence.

The Saudi King has even provided a virtual reality experience for would be new inhabitants of Neom, so migrants can experience their New Home before they get there.

What seemed like a dystopian nightmare enclosure only a few days ago now is looking like an oasis for Palestinians foraging for water in tent cities in the Gaza.

A green columnar oasis awaits every shell shocked Palestinian young male for an ad campaign for Neom targeted directly at the gamer mentality. What is the strategy? Move military age men out of Gaza and Israel, and put them to work on a new Trans-Arabian Pipeline. All the shining mirrors are designed as lure to tempt future Hamas recruits down the Gulf of Aqaba.

Young Palestinians gamers believe the virtual reality concoction, and they will flow down Aqaba’s waters to Neom, first in a trickle, then in a steady flow as word travels back to tent cities that good construction jobs can be had in Neom.

No Arabic technology dominance pipe dream has been spared in-promoting Neom, complete with its high speed rail to travel 100 miles in 20 minutes to so Gaza refugee disgraced of today can become SuperArabs programmers of tomorrow. In a one day float down the Gulf of Acaba, the young Hamas recruit can go from pounding the Koran and shouting “Death to Israel” to geeking out with other gamers in creating new VR games.

Still skeptical? Just watch the events and news stories over the next few months. Remember when Walt Disney built “TommorowLand” in 1955 to get aviation and rocket engineers to bring their families to a place called Orange County, California? How many American families drove all the way across the country to just visit the new wonder world. Israel is only the size of New Jersey which makes the New Home in Neom a far shorter pilgrimage. And the young Hamas are going to the Homeland of Mecca and Medina, so they can save dignity with outward shows of pilgrimage. That’s the Braverman Prophecy.

Will Avi Braverman and Danny Rothschild use CoronaThrax to clear the “martyrs”and holdouts that won’t leave Gaza City?

And then there is Mohammed Anthrax - the threat of an Israeli false flag blaming Hamas for releasing the Anthrax.

We talked about Avi Braverman and Danny Rothschild funding Hezbollah and in turn Hamas since 2000 through Hezbollah operative Al Attar who was connected directly with Pakistani Intelligence officer Imran Awan who reported directly to Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Capitol Hill in 2017.

The Awan Spy Ring that was directly connected to Al-Attar and Hezbollah also owned Awan Brothers Pharma and Animal Pharma subsidiaries in Pakistan. We unequivocally linked this group to the Pakistani 111th Intelligence Unit in Pakistan.