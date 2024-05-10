The orders are now “Shoot To Kill” in NEOM in Saudi Arabia, the place I have speculated will be the “New Home” of Gaza refugees. The fundamental premise of the Braverman prophecy that I wrote in 2016 and 2017 was that there would be an ethnic cleansing in Gaza to complete the Ben Gurion Canal.

The “new home” in NEOM” for Gaza refugees would greatly resemble the original removal of Palestinians from the West Bank of Jordan in the first displacement, called the Nakba.

I have laconically stated that “if you have seen one Nakba, you’ve seen them all”. tragically this prophecy has come to pass and a clockwork like precision with the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, and now the ethnic cleansing of NEOM to make way for the new refugees.

The new home for the guys are refugees in Neome has been dramatically scaled backfrom hundreds of kilometers long in a Disney hotel like configuration to just a few kilometers now, but as predicted the underlying pipeline across Arabia is still well underway.

The only difference between the new and the old TransArabian pipeline is a left turn at the Saudi Arabian border to avoid involving other Arab nations on the pipeline, with the key understanding that this pipeline would connect into a pipeline by the new Ben Canal in Israel. And yes, this does make Saudi Arabia and Israel partners in a new pipeline project.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-launches-27-bln-rail-expansion-eyes-future-link-saudi-arabia-2023-07-30/

This topic of course os incredibly sensitive because of the current ethnic cleansing in Gaza, but my research indicates covert plans are proceeding. only time will tell if the current Ben Gurion Canal clockwork continues.

Abi Braverman plan was actually perfecting a Passover virus to ethnically cleanse the key routes along the Arab pipelines and Canal.