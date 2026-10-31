The Big Squeeze - Part One

From Piketon to the Strait of Hormuz: following the fuel, the financing, and the promise of a replacement energy system.

By George Webb | The Hollywood Retorter

I call it the Big Squeeze because the pressure reaches people long before they can see the machinery applying it. A trucker sees the diesel price. A family sees the grocery receipt. A small business sees the delivery surcharge. Somewhere farther up the chain, another company is negotiating the fuel contract, the financing agreement, or the electricity supply that will determine what everybody else pays next.

My question is who occupies those positions, how they acquired them, and whether an emergency makes their position stronger.

In this broadcast, I returned to an argument I have been developing for roughly a decade: energy power resides in the bottlenecks.

In my book, Less Tragedy, More Hope, I outline how the Rothschild banking interests created a shipping turnstile at the Suez Canal, undermining the original project architects at the critical breakpoint to control world shipping and, eventually, the oil energy markets.

Control a necessary route, an industrial process, a financing channel, or a difficult replacement component, and you can influence people who never signed a contract with you. They encounter your leverage in their ordinary cost of living.

In my month of protesting the WHO Health Invasion Treaty in Geneva, I had time to visit the House of Rothschild banking house to talk about the Big Squeeze below the office of Jeff Epstein’s patron there.

I connected that argument to my earlier Piketon reporting, the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment, small modular reactors, and the electricity demands of computing infrastructure. I also used Tom Cruise’s Digger as a cultural lens. The movie supplied the foreground. My investigation concerns the machinery behind it.

I first warned of the Rothschild Big Squeeze in uranium at the Piketon, Ohio Nuclear Reservation in June of 2017, with missing weapons-grade uranium there being sent to Iran for the Iran Nuclear deal. This weapons-grade uranium would later be used to threaten the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

This first installment organizes that broadcast into a reporting framework. Some connections are documented industrial facts. Others are my interpretations, allegations, or predictions. Keeping those categories visible gives readers a way to test the argument instead of merely accepting its momentum.

The price tag at the end of the supply chain

Start with something you can touch. The chair beneath you, the food in your refrigerator, the materials in your home: transportation helped put them there. Somewhere in that journey, somebody purchased fuel. A ship, train, truck, delivery van, or piece of farm equipment converted energy into movement.

I covered the Rhoden Murders, whose trucking company incurred many overweight tickets shipping uranium to the Piketon Nuclear Reservation. The Wagner family, who slaughtered the Rhoden Family, was also involved in shipping uranium in Piketon (with the occasional cylinder of uranium being emptied before it got to Piketon). I tracked the murderer who helped the Wagners before his murder in Erie, PA.

That is why I keep returning to diesel. It connects the abstract energy debate to the practical business of living. When a carrier’s operating costs rise, the carrier has choices: absorb the increase, pass some of it along, reduce service, renegotiate, or stop operating. Each choice has consequences for the next person in the chain.

I wrote the Ishmael Option about Henry Kissinger engineering the first OPEC Oil Crisis with Marc Rich.

In the broadcast, I spoke too broadly when I suggested that doubling fuel prices would double everything else. Fuel is one component of a final price. Wages, rents, debt, taxes, materials, competition, and profit margins also matter. A doubling at the pump does not mechanically double the grocery bill.

We have closely followed Rothschild proxies who have dealt in stolen uranium like Dymitry Firtash.

But the absence of a simple multiplier does not make the pressure imaginary. A household already stretched by rent and medical expenses can be pushed into crisis by increases much smaller than a doubling. A business can survive an expensive week and fail after an expensive year.

I want the accounting behind those experiences. Which increases reflect fuel costs? Which reflect shortages elsewhere? Which surcharges remain after the underlying cost falls? The squeeze becomes measurable when we compare invoices over time and trace the difference to someone’s revenue. One thing is for sure - of the 70% of restaurants put out of business by the Great Reset, the last 30% are holding on by a thread with diesel at over $8 a gallon.

Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Cafe will probably survive the squeeze, though.

Why the old oil crisis stays with me

I remember the political atmosphere created by energy scarcity. The station sign becomes a public bulletin board. People discuss prices in checkout lines. A problem that looked international suddenly occupies the family budget. Whoever offers a convincing explanation gains an audience.

That memory informs my repeated references to the 1973 oil shock. The State Department’s historical account describes an Arab oil embargo, production reductions, and a price surge that first doubled and then quadrupled oil prices. It also describes a complex setting involving war, monetary changes, production capacity, and negotiations between states and companies.

That history is more complicated than my shorthand about one individual engineering the entire crisis. Henry Kissinger belongs in an examination of American diplomacy during that period. His importance does not, by itself, establish that he secretly directed the embargo or every commercial outcome that followed.

When I say “Kissinger Two” or “OPEC Two,” I am naming the pattern I want investigated: a supply shock that changes both economic conditions and the range of policies people will accept. The analogy cannot identify today’s participants without today’s records.

Kissinger may be dead now, but his Rothschild plan is still happening before our eyes right now.

The historical assignment is to compare the events carefully. What was scarce? Who restricted supply? Who had spare capacity? Who received increased revenue? Which emergency measures became permanent institutions? Those questions preserve the usefulness of history without turning repetition into proof of a single continuing command structure.

The turnstile at Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz occupies the center of my map because geography can concentrate leverage. A shipping passage can become a commercial pressure point even when the people affected live thousands of miles away. Threats to movement can influence decisions before a vessel is physically stopped.

In the broadcast, I pictured a turnstile. That image expresses a hypothesis about extracting value from dependence. It is not a finding that a private banking family owns the strait or collects a literal toll there. Sovereignty, maritime law, military capability, insurance, and commercial contracts are different sources of influence.

I also need to distinguish a complete closure from delayed shipping, selective interference, higher insurance costs, or expectations of future disruption. Those conditions can produce different market effects. Calling every one of them a blockade obscures the mechanism I am supposed to explain.

The supplied transcript does not contain shipping logs, verified toll records, insurance quotations, or operational orders establishing the specific arrangement I alleged. Those records belong at the beginning of the next investigation.

I would ask carriers which routes they used, insurers what changed in their pricing, and buyers what they paid for delivered fuel. Then I would compare those answers with dated military and diplomatic events. A map shows where pressure could be applied. The documents establish whether it was applied, by whom, and with what effect.

A beneficiary is the beginning of a question

My strongest suspicion is that some interests could benefit from both the old energy system and the construction of its replacement. They might receive higher returns during a hydrocarbon squeeze while holding positions in enrichment, reactor development, electricity contracts, or the computing customers seeking reliable power.

That possibility deserves scrutiny. It does not automatically demonstrate coordination. Large investors hold diversified portfolios. A gain in one position can coincide with losses elsewhere. A company can prepare for a shortage without having caused it. A government can subsidize an alternative because it fears vulnerability rather than because it has joined a hidden plan.

The question becomes sharper when the investor’s decisions are placed on a calendar. What did the investor acquire before the disruption? What risks were disclosed? What conversations occurred with officials? What exclusive rights were negotiated? Which customers lost alternatives afterward?

I want a chain of decisions, not a collection of people who appear wealthy enough to fit the theory. Ownership, lending, advice, political access, and operational control should each have their own label. A banker advising on a transaction does not necessarily own the resulting asset.

Follow the benefit, certainly. Then follow the authority. If I claim that a beneficiary helped create the emergency, I need evidence of that additional act. Profit can identify a reporting lead. It cannot carry the entire accusation on its own.

Why I went back to Piketon

Piketon, Ohio, has been a recurring location in my reporting because enrichment capacity is a strategic asset. My earlier source accounts raised allegations about nuclear material, the former Soviet arsenal, and possible diversion. I discussed those allegations again in this broadcast because they shaped the questions I took into later energy stories.

Those visits and publications establish the continuity of my interest. They do not independently establish every claim made by a source. A source’s access, firsthand knowledge, supporting documents, and possible motives all need examination. An interesting account becomes stronger when it survives that process.

I also need to keep historical programs separate. Megatons to Megawatts concerned downblending Russian weapons uranium for civilian fuel. The Uranium One controversy concerns a different corporate and regulatory history. Conflating their names makes it harder to trace a particular quantity of material through an actual transaction.

For a diversion allegation, I want the starting inventory, enrichment assay, shipment documentation, authorization, receiving record, and reconciliation. If one facility expected material and did not receive it, where do the records say it went? Was the expectation accurate? Was a contract changed? Was there an authorized alternative destination?

That is the assignment I want readers to hear beneath my urgency. Piketon is a place on the map where records can be sought. It should not become a verbal shortcut that makes a missing chain of custody appear complete.

Enrichment is a process, not a magic word

The energy argument depends on understanding what enrichment does. Uranium ore is not finished reactor fuel. Mining, conversion, enrichment where required, deconversion, fabrication, transport, and reactor operation are separate industrial stages. A company may be important at one stage without controlling the entire system.

Enrichment increases the proportion of uranium-235. The distinction between low-enriched uranium and highly enriched uranium matters for both technical accuracy and the implications of an allegation. The Department of Energy defines HALEU as enrichment above five percent and below twenty percent. HALEU remains low-enriched uranium.

In the broadcast, I repeatedly used highly enriched uranium when discussing advanced-reactor fuel. That shorthand needs correction. Some advanced designs use HALEU, and many conventional power reactors use fuel enriched to around five percent or less. Reactor designs do not all require the same fuel.

A small modular reactor is also not a portable urn that can power anything wherever somebody sets it down. The playful image of a banker carrying a reactor like a kitten belongs to political art. An operating plant requires engineering, licensing, safety systems, fuel management, and infrastructure.

None of that removes the commercial importance of enrichment. It helps locate it. A scarce technical capability can constrain deployment. The reporting question is which capability is scarce, which customers depend on it, and what competing sources could realistically meet their specifications.

Urenco’s ownership has to be named accurately

I spoke in the broadcast as though Urenco were a subsidiary of a Rothschild-controlled trust. Its published ownership does not support that description. Urenco states that one third is ultimately held by the British government, one third by the Dutch government, and one third through German utilities E.ON and RWE.

That is the starting ownership record for this article. If I propose influence beyond the disclosed shareholders, I must identify a different relationship and produce evidence for it. A financial adviser, a bondholder, a political acquaintance, and a beneficial owner are not interchangeable.

The company also describes its formation in connection with the Treaty of Almelo in 1970 and incorporation in 1971. My broadcast’s sweeping account connecting Urenco itself to wartime gold operations is not established by the material assembled here. Any claim about a predecessor organization would require the predecessor’s exact identity and a documented corporate succession.

The lesson is practical. A familiar surname can become a container into which too many different allegations are poured. I want identifiable entities, dates, agreements, and responsibilities. Jewish identity, nationality, or family association cannot establish commercial control or collective culpability.

A serious challenge to concentrated energy power should survive accurate ownership information. If correcting the corporate chart destroys a particular allegation, that allegation needed correction. The broader question about dependence remains available for investigation on its own evidence.

Two places, two industrial records

The Ohio and New Mexico locations should remain distinct on the map. Centrus’s Piketon work and Urenco USA’s facility at Eunice are separate projects with separate corporate, licensing, and operating histories. A national energy story can connect them without merging them.

DOE’s account of Centrus describes a sixteen-centrifuge demonstration cascade at Piketon and production of HALEU beginning in 2023. Its later milestone account reports the delivery target of nine hundred kilograms. Those are specific facts about a project, not proof that one company possesses every enrichment capability in the world.

Urenco’s Eunice operation belongs in a separate facility file. I want its licenses, permitted enrichment levels, capacity announcements, customers, and expansion commitments. If the question is future advanced fuel, planned capacity must be distinguished from material already produced and delivered.

The same applies to my broadcast claim that dozens of American enrichment plants had been consolidated into one. That numerical history was not documented in the supplied transcript. I should not repeat it as an established count. Research sites, weapons-production complexes, operating enrichment plants, and commercial suppliers are different categories.

Count the facilities using a consistent definition. Put opening dates, closures, ownership changes, and capacity on the same chart. Then examine whether consolidation actually reduced competition or whether other suppliers and technologies changed the picture. The industrial history becomes more useful when its units are clear.

The third step: public money

The third step in my Big Squeeze scenario is subsidy. An emergency creates political urgency. Urgency helps justify public spending. A company positioned to deliver the promised alternative can then receive support for infrastructure that private customers alone might not finance.

Public support is not automatically evidence of wrongdoing. Governments subsidize strategic industries for reasons that can be stated openly: national security, resilience, employment, emissions, or the difficulty of financing early projects. The issue is whether those reasons withstand examination and whether the public receives the promised benefit.

I want to know who takes the risk and who receives the upside. Is assistance a grant, loan, guarantee, procurement commitment, or tax benefit? What performance milestones apply? Can the government recover money if the project fails? Does the recipient retain exclusive rights after taxpayers help build the market?

DOE’s enrichment programs provide actual contracts and awards to examine. They establish public investment in a fuel supply chain. They do not establish that the recipients manufactured an oil crisis to obtain the investment.

The subsidy investigation must follow the procurement record into the contract terms. Political speeches describe a future. The agreement allocates obligations in that future. I am especially interested when ordinary consumers absorb the emergency costs while the resulting assets and revenue streams remain privately controlled. That arrangement can be questioned without inventing a secret origin for every appropriation.

Why oil-rich countries might still want reactors

In the broadcast, I asked why a country rich in oil would purchase nuclear infrastructure. It is an important question, but the apparent contradiction can be overstated. A resource-producing country can want electricity diversification, industrial development, export revenue, technical capacity, or reduced dependence on burning its own saleable fuel.

The presence of oil therefore does not make a reactor agreement inherently suspicious. The agreement’s actual terms determine whether it creates a sensible investment or an expensive dependency. Financing, fuel access, operating support, waste arrangements, security, and long-term maintenance all belong in the analysis.

I referred to Michael Flynn and proposals for Middle Eastern nuclear development. Those references should lead to a separate documentary chronology rather than an assumption that every proposed reactor became an operating plant. A proposal, lobbying effort, memorandum, approved sale, completed facility, and commercial delivery are different milestones.

I want the participants and authorizations attached to each milestone. Who represented the vendor? Which government office considered the project? What disclosures were required? Which company expected revenue, and from which part of the project?

That approach also gives the customer country agency. Its officials may be negotiating their own interests, making mistakes, or pursuing advantages unrelated to my preferred explanation. A global map is more accurate when it contains multiple decision makers instead of one imagined hand moving every piece.

Data centers change the demand question

The computing branch of my argument begins with an ordinary requirement: machines need electricity. A data center seeking dependable power can become a major customer for utilities, generators, transmission projects, and proposed nuclear suppliers. That demand can influence which investments attract capital.

But the phrase “Palantir data centers” needs a specific referent. I cannot establish ownership of a facility simply because it processes information or serves a defense customer. The property owner, operator, tenant, cloud provider, software vendor, and government customer may all be different entities.

The broadcast grouped those roles together too quickly. To investigate a particular site, I want its ownership record, power agreement, planning approval, tenants, and relevant procurement documents. If a named company supplies software, what does its contract actually authorize? Where does the data reside? Who can access it?

A reactor provides energy. It does not automatically confer access to communications, personal records, or military targeting systems. Those capabilities require additional infrastructure, permissions, data, software, and operators. Each connection has to be established.

My concern is the possibility that dependence can accumulate across layers: electricity, computing, software, and access. That is a testable institutional question. It becomes less testable when I label the whole stack with the name of the most recognizable company and assume the label explains the contracts beneath it.

The switch will happen at different speeds

My broadcast pictured a dramatic transition from oil dependence to uranium dependence. The real transition, if it develops, will be uneven. Electricity generation, freight transport, aviation, shipping, industrial heat, and chemical feedstocks cannot all substitute for petroleum in the same way or on the same schedule.

Even abundant nuclear electricity would not instantly change the fuel required by an existing diesel truck. Replacing equipment takes money. Charging or other supporting infrastructure takes time. A household cannot respond to an international crisis by buying a new energy system that afternoon.

This unevenness may be where the squeeze becomes most consequential. Large industrial customers could negotiate long-term supply while smaller customers remain exposed to volatile prices. A business able to finance replacement equipment could gain an advantage over a competitor trapped with older machinery and expensive fuel.

That outcome could occur without one coordinated worldwide switch. It could emerge from many decisions made under pressure. Investigating those decisions still matters, because public policy can distribute the costs and benefits differently.

I want to examine the people stranded between systems. Who cannot afford to convert? Which regions lack alternatives? Are subsidies going toward broad access or primarily toward already powerful customers? Energy policy should be judged partly by whether the public can make the transition it is being instructed to accept, rather than simply endure the price of remaining behind.

Digger puts the oilman in the foreground

The film discussion gives this installment its Hollywood Retorter frame. In my viewing account, Tom Cruise gives an excellent performance as an oilman whose confidence outruns his judgment. I compared the performance to a mixture of wildcatter ambition and the catastrophic exuberance associated with Slim Pickens in Dr. Strangelove.

That is criticism, not a claim about the filmmakers’ documented intentions. A resemblance in tone or character can illuminate a movie without proving an intelligence relationship or a hidden institutional instruction. If I allege such influence, I need the relationship and the decision it affected.

What interested me was the audience’s point of identification. The oilman occupies the screen. The ecological danger supplies urgency. Powerful officials attempt to manage the consequences. Meanwhile, the viewer who drove to the theater may be thinking about fuel prices, a delivery bill, or another difficult month.

I read the film’s references to Al Gore as a return to the familiar figure of the ignored warning. I am not persuaded that invoking a warning figure answers the affordability problem. I want a story that can hold environmental damage and household dependence in the same frame.

Those concerns need not cancel each other. People can want reliable energy, cleaner air, lower bills, and responsible development simultaneously. A film becomes more interesting to me when it treats those competing needs as human problems rather than tests of tribal loyalty.

The audience cannot be inferred from a balance sheet

In the broadcast, I offered strong claims about Digger’s budget, theater count, receipts, and audience rejection. The supplied transcript does not include dated box-office reports or a budget source. I should not turn those spoken figures into verified financial findings in this article.

Even accurate ticket totals would not tell me exactly why people attended or stayed away. Marketing, release strategy, reviews, competing films, price, genre, and audience expectations all influence performance. A movie’s gross is also different from the revenue returned to its distributor or its eventual profitability.

My argument about public fatigue with elite solutions is an interpretation. To test it, I would want audience research and comparison with other releases, not merely an opening-week number. A film can struggle for several reasons at once.

The same restraint applies to awards speculation. I can judge Cruise’s performance as ambitious without claiming access to his private purpose. I can discuss the role credited to Brad Pitt without converting a theory about a fictional character’s inspiration into established biography.

Hollywood is useful to this investigation because it tells stories about power that millions of people encounter. It does not provide a substitute for the energy contracts outside the theater. My job as retorter is to carry the questions back into the world where the bills are paid and the decisions leave records.

Presidents, workarounds, and competing explanations

The broadcast portrayed Trump as seeking a diesel workaround and suggested that other actors were undermining it through attacks on Russian refining capacity. That is a serious causal allegation. The transcript supplies no authenticated agreement, targeting order, communications record, or corroborating testimony sufficient to establish that sequence.

I therefore leave it here as an allegation requiring a separate investigation. A refinery attack, if confirmed, would establish an event. It would not by itself establish which intelligence was used, who authorized assistance, or whether the purpose was to frustrate a particular commercial deal.

The same discipline applies to Joe Kent and the person rendered inconsistently as “Sylvia” or “Silvia” in the transcript. An uncertain name cannot responsibly become an accusation against a guessed individual. Identify the speaker’s intended person before assigning a role.

Different explanations must remain available. A government might pursue military objectives whose commercial consequences are secondary. Officials could disagree over strategy. A deal might fail for sanctions, logistics, price, or financing reasons. Evidence can narrow those possibilities.

I am interested in the limits of presidential control. Public office does not mean immediate control over every market, ally, contractor, or bureaucratic decision. That observation supports investigation of specific conflicts. It does not establish that every obstacle facing a president originates in one covert financial network.

Energy corridors and the Braverman archive

My Braverman reporting belongs in this story because it asks how territorial arrangements and energy infrastructure can intersect. Gas fields, ports, canals, pipelines, and proposed development zones can shape incentives long after an election. Geography imposes practical constraints that speeches cannot remove.

But separate projects need separate labels. An offshore gas field is not an oil field. A proposed canal is not an operating shipping route. A development region is not evidence of an agreed population transfer. A financier’s interest in one project does not establish ownership of all neighboring resources.

That distinction is particularly important when people’s homes and rights enter the discussion. Palestinians and other affected populations cannot become incidental figures on an investor’s map. Consent, property, access, displacement, and the distribution of revenue are central questions.

I have presented some earlier regional scenarios as the Braverman Prophecy. For a claim of predictive accuracy, readers should compare the dated original language with the actual subsequent event. A broad resemblance is not the same as a precise forecast fulfilled.

The archive can preserve the question I asked and the route I followed. It cannot retroactively supply a contract that was absent from the original reporting. I want the map next to the concession, the proposal next to the approval, and the public promise next to the agreement that governs what happens on the ground.

The mailbox is not the whole system

Near the end of the broadcast, I moved from energy into information systems and election-related reporting. The transition can sound abrupt. The common concern is infrastructure: people focus on a visible point while missing the institutions that collect, move, store, and use information around it.

I used the mailbox as the image. Watching one mailbox might answer a narrow question about activity at that location. It cannot, by itself, explain a statewide database, a vendor’s security practices, or an international data transfer. The scale of the evidence should match the scale of the claim.

My Konnech reporting raised concerns about information handling and overseas access. The prosecution, its outcome, and later legal developments must accompany those allegations. Election-worker information, ballot handling, vote counting, and election outcomes are distinct subjects. Evidence about one cannot silently prove another.

The transcript’s broader assertion that American farms and factories were being promised to Chinese replacements is not established by the materials supplied. Such a claim would require identifiable property transactions, agreements, participants, and evidence of the proposed mechanism.

What survives that distinction is a useful reporting instruction: follow the system beyond the most photogenic object. Ask who owns the platform, who receives the data, what the contract permits, and which audit could reveal misuse. The mailbox matters when it fits into a documented chain, not because it can stand in for every missing link.

A newsroom that can challenge its own map

I value citizen researchers because a dozen people can examine a record from different angles. One remembers the date. Another recognizes the contractor. Someone else notices that two similar names belong to different companies. The person who interrupts the theory with an inconvenient detail may be doing the most valuable work in the room.

That is why preserving the archive matters to me. A deleted video can remove the context needed to evaluate a later summary. An original recording can establish what a source actually said, including the hesitations and qualifications a confident retelling might lose.

Preservation should protect scrutiny as well as vindication. If an earlier source was wrong, I want the correction attached to the original trail. If my interpretation exceeded the document, I want readers to see the difference. An archive that permits only agreement is a promotional collection.

The one hundred links accompanying this article are a reading trail through my published work. Some concern energy directly. Others concern information systems, institutional influence, biological emergencies, Hollywood, or the reporting process. They are not one hundred independent confirmations of the Big Squeeze hypothesis.

Some pages also require a subscription for full access. A working destination establishes that the article can be located; it does not establish that every reader can inspect its entire contents without an account. I want those limits stated plainly while keeping the wider research record available.

What I want on the table for Part Two

The next installment should begin with documents capable of changing the argument. I want an ownership chart for the named enrichment companies, a dated capacity comparison, and the public awards supporting expansion. I want fuel specifications separated by reactor design rather than grouped under one alarming label.

For Hormuz, I want dated shipping and insurance information, verified restrictions, and delivered-price comparisons. For a claimed political intervention, I want the communication, responsible office, action taken, and commercial consequence. For a data center, I want the owner, operator, customer, electricity agreement, and actual software relationship.

The strongest evidence would connect decisions across those files. A dated agreement showing influence over a restriction would matter. An exclusive supply arrangement negotiated with knowledge unavailable to ordinary buyers would matter. A public subsidy that transfers exceptional risk to taxpayers while protecting private returns would matter.

Contrary evidence matters too. New competitors, alternative routes, diversified ownership, falling prices, failed reactor projects, or independent motives could weaken parts of my theory. I should say in advance what would count against it, rather than reinterpret every outcome as confirmation.

That is the challenge I am setting for this series. I want to preserve the urgency of the broadcast while making the next step concrete. Anger can start an investigation. Only records, reliable testimony, and careful comparison can carry it to a finding that another person can check.

My test is whether another reporter can pick up the same documents, reconstruct the same sequence, and understand where my conclusions came from. If that reporter finds a different answer, the archive should make the disagreement publicly visible and the correction possible.

Put the tollgate beside the invoice

The Big Squeeze is my name for a danger: people pay scarcity prices in the system they depend on while powerful actors acquire advantages in the system they are told will replace it. That danger can arise through concentration, policy failure, opportunism, or coordinated misconduct. Determining which explanation fits is the work.

I do not need a mythical boardroom to ask whether a market leaves families without alternatives. I do not need to assume that every banker shares one purpose to examine a restrictive contract. I do not need to reject nuclear power to question who receives its benefits and who finances its risks.

What I need is the chain. Resource to processing. Processing to delivery. Delivery to payment. Payment to the people and institutions that exercised a decision along the way.

My reporting began with places and people, and it has to return there: Piketon, Eunice, shipping routes, public offices, industrial customers, and households trying to get through the month. The movie can give us an unforgettable character. The investigation has to explain the arrangement around him.

I call this Part One because the map is an opening, not a verdict. Put the tollgate beside the invoice. Put the ownership beside the promise. Put the subsidy beside the risk. Then follow the record far enough that the next claim becomes more precise than the last.

One hundred references from my archive

These are distinct George Webb Substack article destinations checked on October 31, 2026. Some full articles require a subscription. They document my reporting history and wider research interests, not independent corroboration of every allegation in this essay. The first group is closest to the energy thesis; later entries broaden into institutions, technology, culture, and preserving the record. Original article headlines may themselves contain allegations.

Primary records for the technical distinctions