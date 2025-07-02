Here is the summary of my livestream today.

PART 1 – Scene-setting at the foot of Mount Canfield

George Webb opens amid the resin-scented Ponderosa pines, broadcasting from the choke-point where Thomas Road meets Nettleton Gulch. He reminds viewers that the official clock starts at 1:20 p.m. with the first fire call; firefighters Harwood and Morrison roll uphill; and, somewhere between 1:20 p.m. and 1:50 p.m., they spar with a white van that’s blocking their path.

Webb walks us through the layout—new asphalt, fresh scrape marks, and gouges he thinks show the van was pushed. It is the physical breadcrumb trail, he says, that reveals both motive (clear the road) and method (force the confrontation).

Kootenai County firefighters push the white van off the road, which is blocking emergency fire vehicles.

Then, a shotgun was brandished at one point by Roley, and both Morrison and Harwood were shot at point-blank range, with Tysdale critically shot in flight before 3:16 p.m.

Throughout, he foreshadows two data points that will anchor the entire livestream: 3:16 p.m.—the exact minute Sheriff Bob Norris’ Federal helicopter spots the first shooter dead at the base of a tree.

The dead shooter at 3:16 p.m. is a twenty-year-old Wess Roley.

—and 6:30 p.m., when that same sheriff tells the press his people are “still taking fire” from “two, three, possibly four shooters.” The three-hour gap frames Webb’s thesis: there had to be at least one living gunman after 3:16, and officialdom is suppressing that fact.

PART 2 – Harwood and Morrison’s fatal encounter

Webb’s on-the-ground reconstruction depicts Battalion Chief John Harwood and Firefighter-Technician John Morrison approaching the clog in traffic. A tense exchange—“move your van or we’ll push it ourselves”—is followed, Webb believes, by a close-range shotgun blast that drops Harwood, then Morrison.

A third responder, Tysdale, turns to flee and is hit in the back, surviving. For Webb, three tight-pattern rifled-slug wounds at less than ten metres scream ambush, not random youth rampage. The livestream lingers on radios squawking “BT-3, BT-1 down,” and on the eerie silence that follows before mayhem reignites.

He underscores how little forensic detail the county will release: wound trajectories, powder residue, shell count, and precise GPS coordinates remain under wraps, leaving independent sleuths to hunt tyre scuffs and blood droplets.

PART 3 – The 3:16 p.m. discovery and the “dead man’s cell-phone”

At precisely 3:16 p.m.—Webb repeats the number like a refrain—Sheriff Norris’ borrowed federal helicopter, vectoring on a newly pinged handset, locates 20-year-old Wesley Roley sprawled beneath a pine.

A shotgun and phone lie nearby. Sheriff Norris’ own words (Webb plays the clip twice) confirm that Roley is deceased, apparently from self-inflicted trauma. Yet, Webb asks, who dialed the phone? If Roley died seconds earlier, the activation must have been a “last gasp.” If he had perished minutes or hours earlier, then somebody else would have triggered the ping to lure law enforcement. Either way, one corpse plus one shotgun cannot explain what happens next.

PART 4 – The 6:30 p.m. press conference and the multiplicity problem

Fast-forward three hours: in a gravel parking lot command post, Sheriff Norris faces television lights.

Webb captures the moment at 6:33 p.m.; the sheriff declares his teams are under continuing “rapid rifle fire” from “two, three, maybe four shooters.” Webb freezes the frame: “That’s not a past-tense statement,” he notes, “that’s live contact.” If Roley is incontrovertibly dead at 3:16, who’s pulling triggers at 6:30? Webb hammers it home: “Unless chipmunks learn marksmanship, there’s an active second shooter.” For him, this single contradiction topples the lone-gunman narrative and pushes investigators toward a two-tier plot—Roley as patsy, a seasoned marksman as primary.

PART 5 – Enter Travis Decker, fugitive and probable pro

From here the livestream pivots to Army-trained survivalist Travis Decker, wanted for the June murders of his three daughters and last seen eleven miles from the Canadian border. Webb’s “Ben-Franklin balance sheet” lists Decker’s assets—combat experience, SEAR evasion training, motive to stay invisible—and contrasts them with Roley’s blank criminal slate and bow-hunting hobby.

In Webb’s view, Decker needs a mule for groceries and optics; Roley, dump-camping in a white van, fits the bill. Whether Roley acted as mentee or hostage, Webb paints Decker as the strategic brain who lit diversionary fires, staged the van, and retreated to a tree stand with a suppressed rifle while Roley’s noisy shotgun drew first responders into the kill-zone.

PART 6 – Battalion 3, software gold, and motive beyond mayhem

Morrison, Harwood and (critically wounded) Tyson are not random firefighters: they are the coder-operators behind Battalion 3, a niche real-time mustering platform that plugs neatly into AT&T’s FirstNet backbone but sits outside the giant integrated “Tyler Tech / Palantir” public-safety empire.

Webb sketches a boardroom thriller: Battalion 3 dazzles chiefs at Seattle’s 5-by-5 Expo (June 3-5). Days later, Decker kills his children—an act Webb hints could double as leverage: “Help us scare the industry into one grand solution, or rot behind bars.” By wiping out Battalion 3’s brains during a dramatic multi-shooter incident, unseen sponsors can claim: “See? Fragmented software kills.”

The prize, Webb argues, is a January 1 federal deadline that will funnel every US fire, police, and EMS agency into one consolidated vendor.

PART 7 – Mass-formation psychosis, July 4 optics, and controlled narrative

Why stage the massacre days before Independence Day? Webb’s answer mixes marketing and mind-war. July 4 parades showcase gleaming engines and kid-friendly crews; the emotional impact of murdered firefighters plus rumors of “white-supremacist snipers” primes county commissioners to rubber-stamp para-military fusion centres.

Webb cites Idaho’s recent execution-squad statute, Antifa’s 2020 abortive incursion into Coeur d’Alene, and longstanding federal land disputes over mining claims and trailer parks. A second shooter on the loose justifies MRAPs at every brushfire, sweeps mobile-home residents from mineral-rich slopes, and accelerates “smart city” surveillance roll-outs.

Battalion 3 Emergency Management Software features real-time rostering of resources, providing situational awareness of all resources during a fire event.

PART 8 – The white van, the paved-over choke-point, and vanished evidence

Webb revisits the asphalt again and again. Overnight repaving at the intersection erases tyre ruts; the van disappears into impound; license-plate data remain undisclosed. Five prior police “contacts” with the same vehicle are teased but not detailed.

Webb finds it uncanny that lane-widening crews mobilised within hours, as though scrubbing a crime scene. He films the patchwork seams, shows sand-filled crack lines too fresh to weather, and argues the county is burying the geometry that proves a push-start and subsequent ambush. Likewise, no dash-cam or body-cam imagery of the fatal moments has surfaced.

PART 9 – Collateral deaths and the expanding mystery

Two more bodies surface beyond the main event: a man thrown from I-90’s Veterans Bridge late Sunday night—allegedly a suicide, identity withheld—and Serena Harrison, a 42-year-old teacher who vanished from a family picnic, later found shot in neighboring Shoshone County. Both, Webb says, had tenuous Battalion 3 or fire-service ties. He spins the scenario: Decker, desperate for transport, slashes his leg, flags down a Good Samaritan on the bridge, then dumps him over the rail—a page lifted from CIA assassin manuals. Harrison may have raced to aid a “wounded vet” only to be car-jacked. Each death muddies timelines and strains county resources, reinforcing the call for integrated response software.

PART 10 – Conclusions, unanswered questions, and Webb’s challenge

Webb closes by re-posting Norris’ own timeline in bold text: “3:16 p.m. first shooter dead. 6:30 p.m. deputies still under rifle fire.” Between those bookends lie three gaping holes: (1) Who activated Roley’s phone—and why? (2) Who fired “rapid cracks” after 6 p.m. if Roley lay lifeless? (3) Why are the only deceased adults the three men advancing a rival command-and-control suite?

For Webb, accepting a lone-gunman theory is “like ignoring the sun with a magnifying glass in your hand.” He ends issuing a challenge to Sheriff Norris: release ballistic trajectories, publish the van’s whole movement log, and name the bridge jumper. Until then, he says, investigators everywhere should place Travis Decker’s name—mass-child-murder suspect, combat-trained, mine-country drifter—at the top of every whiteboard. “I don’t start with electricians,” Webb says. “I start with killers in the woods.”