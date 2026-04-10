Steve Bannon has again parlayed a false narrative with his co-conspirator, Michael Wolff, to attack Trump and attempt to split the MAGA base when Trump most needs MAGA’s support, this time with the “Melanie was with Epstein a year before Trump” smear yesterday. Here is the two minute summary of Bannon’s decade long snake in the grass behaviour with regard to Trump, including Bannon’s tryst with Soros bagman, Miles Kwok.

Bannon is the designated State-sponsored infiltrator into MAGA, a War Room sleeper cell ready to be summoned to blow up bridges inside the MAGA movement when they are needed most. Bannon called Trump’s son a traitor with Michael Wolff at the height of Trump Russia is 2016. Now Bannon purveys the narrative that Melania was Jeff Epstein’s plaything for a year before he pawned her off on Trump.

This is the same classic “Inside Man” behaviour we saw from Joe Kent. When the President needs your support the most, blow the bridges. This is the classic snake in the grass, Trojan Horse operative behaviour.