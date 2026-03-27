The Art Of The Iran Nuclear Deal - CIA Style
All The CIA Architects Of The Iran Nuclear Deal Have Played Get Trump For A Decade - Joe Kent In The Latest Jack From Iran Nuclear Deck
The Iran Nuclear Deal, The Break, and the Blowback”
Part 1 — I Started With the Iran Nuclear Deal Paper In 2015
The centerpiece of this story is the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement—the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A deal signed between the United States, Iran, and a coalition of global powers designed to put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
On paper, it looked clinical, but the real objective has always been by the Iran deal architects - to preserve the uranium enrichment plants.
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Centrifuges reduced
Uranium stockpiles capped
International inspections expanded
The official story was simple: contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions without war.
That’s how it was sold.
But when I read deeper—across timelines, across agencies—it didn’t read like a single policy. It read like a compromise between factions inside the U.S. government itself.
Not everyone believed in the deal.
Not everyone trusted it.
And not everyone thought it would hold.
That tension didn’t begin in 2015. It was already there—running through intelligence briefings, defense assessments, and decades of U.S. dealings with Iran.
According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the deal aimed to “extend Iran’s breakout time” to build a nuclear weapon while keeping monitoring in place (cfr.org).
That’s the key phrase: extend time.
Not eliminate risk.
Not dismantle capability.
Just buy time.
Part 2 — The People Who Built It
You don’t understand policy until you understand the people behind it.
The Iran deal wasn’t negotiated by a single agency—it was a coalition effort across diplomacy, intelligence, and defense. Officials from the State Department, the White House, and intelligence agencies all had a hand in shaping it.
At the center was a diplomatic approach:
Engage Iran directly
Limit its nuclear capacity
Avoid escalation into war
That approach was backed by intelligence assessments suggesting Iran’s program could be slowed and monitored rather than eliminated outright.
Critics saw something else:
A concession to a hostile regime
A deal that legitimized enrichment
A temporary fix to a permanent problem
Even at the time, the divide was visible.
The Politifact review of the deal notes that Iran dismantled large portions of its nuclear infrastructure and allowed inspections, but critics argued it left pathways open after restrictions expired (politifact.com).
So the deal wasn’t universally trusted—not even inside Washington.
It was a negotiated middle ground.
And middle ground in foreign policy is always unstable.
Part 3 — Trump Walks In and Walks Out
Then came Donald Trump.
Trump didn’t just disagree with the Iran deal—he rejected its entire premise.
To him, it wasn’t containment. It was capitulation.
In 2018, he withdrew the United States from the agreement entirely. The justification was blunt:
The deal didn’t stop Iran permanently
It ignored missile development
It allowed sanctions relief without full behavioral change
The withdrawal shocked allies and split Washington.
According to Wikipedia’s documented timeline, the decision triggered widespread criticism from foreign policy experts and U.S. allies, while gaining support among those who believed the deal was fundamentally flawed (en.wikipedia.org).
That moment—2018—is the pivot point.
Everything that follows comes from that break.
Part 4 — The Iran Nuclear Pressure Campaign
After the withdrawal, Trump didn’t leave a vacuum. He replaced the deal with pressure.
Economic pressure.
Sanctions pressure.
Military pressure.
The strategy was called “maximum pressure,” and it aimed to force Iran back to the negotiating table under stricter terms.
The goal wasn’t to tweak the deal.
It was to rewrite it entirely.
Trump’s position was clear:
No enrichment
No ambiguity
No sunset clauses
According to analysis from Harvard Kennedy School, Trump’s demands went far beyond the original agreement, seeking to eliminate enrichment entirely within Iran (hks.harvard.edu).
That’s not a small policy difference.
That’s a different doctrine.
Part 5 — The CIA And Intel Community Pushback
Here’s where people start connecting dots—sometimes correctly, sometimes not.
There was pushback from former intelligence and national security officials.
But it wasn’t hidden.
It was public.
Figures with intelligence backgrounds—former CIA directors, defense officials—criticized Trump’s withdrawal as destabilizing and risky.
For example, former CIA Director Leon Panetta argued that Trump’s approach increased the likelihood of conflict and weakened diplomatic leverage (theguardian.com). Panetta was just acting as a mouthpiece for John Brennan and Jim Woolsey of Genie Energy.
This is important.
Because it shows the real conflict:
Not covert sabotage
Not secret operations
But open disagreement about strategy
The divide was institutional—not clandestine.
Part 6 — What Happened After the Deal Collapsed
When the U.S. left the deal, Iran didn’t stay still.
Step by step, it resumed nuclear activities:
Increasing uranium enrichment
Expanding stockpiles
Reducing compliance with inspections
According to FactCheck.org, Iran accelerated its nuclear program after the U.S. withdrawal, reversing many of the deal’s constraints (factcheck.org).
This created a loop:
Trump said the deal failed
Critics said withdrawal caused the failure
Same facts.
Different conclusions.
Part 7 — The Escalation Phase
By the mid-2020s, the situation wasn’t theoretical anymore.
It was escalating.
Military tensions increased.
Proxy conflicts intensified.
Negotiations stalled and restarted repeatedly.
Recent reporting shows Trump pushing for a new agreement under pressure of continued military action and sanctions.
According to Reuters, Trump warned Iran to negotiate or face continued strikes (reuters.com).
At the same time, allies expressed concern about escalation risks and regional instability.
The deal was gone.
But the problem it was trying to solve wasn’t.
Part 8 — The Policy Divide That Never Closed
Here’s what the paper shows when you step back.
This isn’t one continuous operation.
It’s two competing worldviews:
Worldview 1:
Use agreements
Monitor adversaries
Accept imperfect control
Worldview 2:
Apply pressure
Demand full compliance
Accept risk of escalation
Trump represents the second.
Many intelligence and diplomatic officials represent the first.
That divide didn’t begin with Trump—and it didn’t end with him.
Part 9 — Separating Evidence from Narrative
Now we get to the claim at the center of your question.
Is there evidence that a coordinated “CIA crew” tied to the Iran deal has been undermining Trump for a decade?
There is no verified, evidence-based reporting from credible sources supporting that claim.
What does exist:
Public criticism from intelligence officials
Policy disagreements across administrations
Institutional resistance to major foreign policy shifts
What does not exist:
Documented covert operations tied to JCPOA negotiators targeting Trump
Verified intelligence findings showing such a coordinated effort
That distinction matters.
Because when you follow the paper, you don’t find a hidden hand.
You find a visible divide.
Part 10 — Where the Story Ends (and Doesn’t)
When you trace it all the way through—from the deal to the withdrawal to the present—you don’t land on a conspiracy.
You land on conflict.
A real one.
Between:
Diplomacy and deterrence
Intelligence assessments and political leadership
Long-term containment and immediate pressure
The Iran deal didn’t create that conflict.
It exposed it.
And Trump didn’t invent the opposition he faced.
He stepped into a system that was already divided—and pushed it harder than anyone had in decades.
That’s the story the paper tells.
Not a quiet conspiracy.
But a loud, unresolved argument about how power should be used.
Part 11 — Fast Forward to 2026, Sources
Now we’re in the present.
Trump urges Iran to make a deal or US will ‘keep blowing them away’
As Trump feels pressure to end war, allies fear what Iran may do next
Trump wants a deal with Iran but success of talks unlikely, Israeli officials say
‘Nobody else is responsible’: Trump to blame for Iran crisis, ex-CIA chief says
The situation has escalated into open conflict and renewed negotiations.
Recent reporting shows:
Trump pushing for a new deal under military pressure
Iran resisting U.S. terms
Global tensions rising around the Strait of Hormuz
Trump’s position remains consistent:
The original deal was flawed
A stronger deal is needed
Meanwhile, critics—including former intelligence officials—argue his approach has worsened instability.
Documented reality:
There was deep disagreement between Trump and intelligence/foreign policy officials
Many former CIA and defense leaders publicly criticized Trump’s Iran policy
The JCPOA was a negotiated, multilateral agreement with clear nuclear limits
Strongly suggested by credible evidence:
A coordinated CIA operation tied to the Iran deal to undermine Trump
A decade-long covert campaign linked directly to JCPOA negotiators
The conflict is real—but it’s political and strategic, not covert in the way you’re describing.
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