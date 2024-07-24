In 2017, our research group reported that the DNC was adopting “active measures” in its political philosophy, which had been employed in Europe since the end of World War II under the auspices of the Antifa handbook. How does an ActBlue shooter get the Secret Services Security Plan on July 4th, three days before it is approved?

How does Thomas Crooks know about the uncovered Shooter Porch 400 feet away from Trump on July 8th when the Security Plan was not public?

How does Thomas Crooks know he needs to buy a ladder from Home Depot in Butler, PA, on July 8th, 2024? Senator Ron Johnson’s metadata places him there at Home Depot in Butler on July 8th.

Everything makes sense with Thomas Crooks's travel to Butler, PA, on July 4th and July 8th if he was one of the volunteers with the Clairton Township Police and Pittsburgh Police who traveled to Butler. Of course, he would get a copy of the Security Plan, especially for the roof he was going to be responsible for covering.

Crooks was told to cover the American Glass Research Building 6 roof from the lower right corner, exactly where he was when shots rang out in the “Screaming Woman Video”.

If Thomas Crooks was part of the security team, his being given privileged security information of the Trump Rally would make perfect sense.

