Part 1 – Thanksgiving, Blood on the Sidewalk

I wake up on Thanksgiving morning, open the laptop, and the first thing I see is that two West Virginia National Guard soldiers have been shot a stone’s throw from the White House, at Farragut Square. The reports say Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and Specialist Sarah Beckstrom were hit multiple times in what officials describe as an ambush near 17th and I streets, then rushed to separate hospitals in critical condition. The Washington Post+1

Within hours, the media names a suspect: Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who came to the United States under an evacuation program for allies of the U.S. war effort after 2021. Press accounts emphasize that he had previously worked with U.S. forces and intelligence-linked units in Kandahar, tying him not just to the Afghan battlefield but to agency-backed formations on the ground. Financial Times+1

By evening, the story hardens into a political object lesson. Donald Trump calls the shooting an “act of terror,” blames the prior administration’s vetting of Afghan evacuees, and orders more troops into Washington while federal agencies talk about suspending Afghan immigration processing for a full review. In other words, the narrative is already pointing at “the Afghans” in general, before anyone has even traced the suspect’s chain of handlers and clearances. TIME+1

The CIA operative attack seems to be yet another Mass Formation Psychosis intended to ensure we feel vulnerable and unsafe, instead of thinking we are making progress in citizen journalism, getting to the bottom of the Charlie Kirk killing. The CIA can always throw a spanner into the citizen journalism works.

Part 2 – The Lone Gunman With a File

If you read the early profiles carefully, the suspect is not some unknown drifter who crawled over a fence; he’s someone who worked “with U.S. forces, including the CIA,” according to one Financial Times write-up, and came in through the “Operation Allies Welcome” pipeline that was supposed to be reserved for trusted interpreters and partners. Financial Times.

I speculated during the livestream today that the killer might be a product of David Petraeus’s Af-Pak Center in Tampa, Florida: a school for assassins. But it was very informed speculation.

That means there is a file on this man. It means there are vetting interviews, sponsorship letters, biometric captures, and after-action reports from Afghanistan sitting in some DHS, DoD, or CIA database. I outlined this “False Flag Factory” of Muslim terrorism in my 2018 book, “Awan Minutes To Midnight”.

And yet, as with other grim Washington set-pieces, we’re pushed toward the script of the inexplicable lone actor striking without warning, even as outlets confirm that he drove cross-country to D.C. in a premeditated trip before opening fire near the Guard post. The Guardian+1. I have been reporting on David Petaeus False Flags for nine years, and man does this seem like yet another one.

The political reaction is immediate and predictable: calls to clamp down on Afghan refugees as a class, calls for more troops on the streets of the capital, and talk of broader immigration freezes.

Rights groups and U.N. voices warn about punishing an entire community for the actions of one man, but that nuance doesn’t trend; fear does. TIME+2People.com+2

We have seen this shock-and-awe before. And it just feels like Petraeus is ready to make his move in Poland against Russia when this shock and awe turns to revenge in the American people. Yet, it would be another National Non-Sequitor, but Iraq didn’t knock down the 9/11 Towers either.

Part 3 – The School of Assassins Problem

When I look at a shooting like this, my instinct after nine years of shoe-leather work isn’t to start with the gunman; it’s to start with the school that produced him. We know David Petraeus spent years running U.S. Central Command and later U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, presiding over complex training and liaison programs with local units and intelligence partners. Academy of Achievement.

Every overthrow in the Arab Spring, our researchers attribute to Petraeus, and throw in a coup in Ukraine in 2014 and a fixed election in 2019, ushering in Zelensky’s propped-up Presidency.

We found Petraeus’s son-in-law handing US State Department-encrypted devices across the Key Bridge in Washington, DC, in 2017 to his Af-Pak graduates. For what purpose other than to paint the “Muslim Menace” across the sky above the Potomac?

The public biographies portray Petraeus as a model of counterinsurgency doctrine, but if you talk to people who cycled through the Afghan theater, they’ll tell you about a generation of Afghan and Pakistani operators who learned not just to fight but to conduct deniable raids, human targeting, and special missions alongside U.S. advisers.

Our researchers have covered the Petraeus Arab Spring overthrows since 2017, including the laughable carelessness of leaving seven Top Secret battleplans on his lover’s pillow by accident. Criticize Petraeus in the press, and you become Michael Hastings.

A George Webb slide from 2016 showing Petraeus’s self-service window for self-dealing NATO and State Department largesse to his pals at KKR. False flags events and “Black Swan” liquidity events need assassins, and Petraeus’s Af-Pak Center was just the school for that. I even dedicated a chaos sculpture in his honor outside his son-in-law’s Arlington apartment to commemorate his impact on the “American Plan”.

That’s the seed of what I call, in shorthand, the “school of assassins” problem—an infrastructure of trained shooters and fixers who don’t simply evaporate when Washington changes talking points. Academy of Achievement+1

In the press, Lakanwal is framed as an “ally turned threat.” My working hypothesis is harsher: he’s a product of an ecosystem that we built, funded, and then resettled in our own cities under the banner of gratitude—without ever asking what happens when some of those skills and resentments are re-tasked on home soil. That’s not exonerating him; it’s indicting the pipeline that put him on that sidewalk. Financial Times+1

Part 4 – Black Swans and the Betting Window

If this were an isolated horror, we could leave it at that. But history tells another story. The Iran-Contra scandal in the 1980s showed how covert networks moved weapons into conflict zones and used the flows to finance off-books operations, while politically connected figures positioned themselves around defense contracts and reconstruction deals. Reuters

Journalists and historians have long described such shocks as “black swan events”—sudden crises that elites exploit to justify new laws, new spending, and new surveillance. After 9/11, for example, the Patriot Act massively expanded federal monitoring powers, and the creation of the Department of Homeland Security opened vast new markets for border tech, scanners, and data-fusion systems. ABC News+1

So when two Guardsmen are shot in the shadow of the White House on a holiday weekend, I ask not just who pulled the trigger, but who benefits from the panic—who will step to the microphone to say that the answer is not better intelligence oversight, but more hardware in the sky and more digital fences around our lives. The Guardian+1

Part 5 – From Iron Dome to “Golden Dome”

You don’t have to speculate about the hardware. Israel’s Iron Dome system—co-developed by Rafael and Raytheon—is now the global brand name for point defense, and its U.S. derivative, SkyHunter, is advertised as a ready-to-export shield for cities and bases. Rafael USA+1

In November 2025, a Raytheon-Rafael joint venture opened a U.S. Iron Dome interceptor production site, tied to an $8.7 billion aid package that included more than $5 billion for air defense. Around the same time, the same venture won a $1.25 billion contract to supply Tamir missiles from a new facility in Arkansas—turning missile defense into a long-term domestic manufacturing and lobbying project. Breaking Defense+1

So when politicians and influencers start talking about bringing an Americanized “Golden Dome” to U.S. cities and Eastern Europe, I hear the echo of those contracts. The more the public feels surrounded by unpredictable threats—refugees, lone shooters, drones—the easier it is to sell a permanent, layered protective bubble as the only rational response. The Iron Dome becomes not just a technology, but a business model and a political theology. Virginia Business+1

Part 6 – The Kill Lists in the Background

On another front of this story sits Myrotvorets—“Peacemaker”—the Ukrainian website that publishes personal data on people it brands as “enemies of Ukraine” or collaborators, from separatist fighters to journalists and foreign politicians.

Human-rights groups and even the U.S. State Department have criticized the practice as dangerous doxxing that can expose people to threats and physical harm. Wikipedia+1

Al Jazeera and other outlets have documented that figures from musicians to Nobel laureates have found themselves on this list, and that being listed can carry real-world consequences, including travel problems and menacing messages. Critics and fact-checkers debate whether it’s literally a “hit list,” but they agree it functions as a stigmatizing roster watched by extremists as well as state actors. Al Jazeera+1

When I hear claims that Western commentators or activists have been flagged on Myrotvorets, I don’t assume that means a specific assassination order. I do assume it means they’ve entered an ecosystem where targeting, reputational or worse, is normalized—and where intelligence services, militias, and contractors all fish from the same pool of names. DisinfoWatch+1

Part 7 – From Pollard to the Dome Factories

None of this happens in a vacuum. Jonathan Pollard’s case in the 1980s, in which a U.S. Navy analyst passed a trove of classified material to Israel, including sensitive intelligence on Arab states and Soviet systems, is still described by officials as one of the most damaging espionage episodes in U.S. history. Wikipedia+1

Subsequent reporting and declassified assessments make clear that Pollard’s leaks fed not just “national security” needs but long-term Israeli defense R&D, helping Israeli firms gain insight into U.S. collection methods and regional order of battle. Analysts have linked later nuclear and missile advances to that period, and even decades later, his release and move to Israel in 2020 stirred diplomatic friction when an American ambassador met with him. National Security Archive+1

Now, in 2025, we watch U.S.-Israeli joint ventures produce Iron Dome interceptors on American soil, backed by multi-billion-dollar aid packages and state-level incentives, as governors tout jobs and security in the same breath. I don’t claim a straight line from Pollard to every factory ribbon-cutting, but I do claim a pattern: sensitive technology flows one way, long-term dependency and licensing flows back, and the public pays the bill each time fear spikes. Breaking Defense+2GovCon Wire+2

Part 8 – Ziklag on the Potomac

When I use the shorthand “Ziklag,” I’m talking about the idea of a parallel war-and-peace track run by oligarchs and intelligence cut-outs: people who can make a separate peace or a separate war while the public thinks only in terms of elections and speeches. The shooting at Farragut Square feels, to me, like a Ziklag moment on the Potomac—a shock that can be used to redirect the narrative away from other uncomfortable questions. The Guardian+1

At the very moment independent voices were digging into charter flights, diplomatic passports, and strange clusters of foreign security personnel around certain political events, the country’s attention is yanked back to a visibly Afghan suspect in a high-visibility attack on uniformed Americans. It is at least plausible, in my reading, that some in the security establishment will find this a convenient pretext to clamp down on investigators rather than on the networks that moved the gunman. Financial Times+2ABC News+2

Whether or not there was any deliberate “diversion,” the effect is real: Washington’s oxygen is consumed by the immediate question of Afghan vetting, National Guard deployments, and the optics of patrols near the White House, while talk of who armed which factions in Gaza, Ukraine, or North Africa recedes into the background noise of an overstuffed news cycle. The Guardian+1

Part 9 – The Media, the Abyss, and the Middle

Mainstream media does some things well here: they get the basic who-what-where-when of the shooting, identify the suspect, and quote officials on both security fears and civil-liberties concerns. Outlets from ABC to the Guardian to the Washington Post frame the event as serious and politically charged, not just random street crime. The Washington Post+2ABC News+2

Where they predictably fall short is in tracing the longer lines—from Petraeus-era liaison programs, to refugee pipelines, to defense-industry lobbying, to the way a single incident can turbocharge pre-existing agendas. Time covers Trump’s vow of an immigration crackdown and troop surge; financial and defense trade press cover the new Iron Dome orders; but almost nobody puts those storylines on the same whiteboard. TIME+2Breaking Defense+2

That’s the space I try to occupy, along with a handful of independent voices across the spectrum: not pro-this-country or anti-that-country, but pro-metadata. It’s tempting, staring into this tangle, to fall into what philosophers call the abyss—to see every event as a false flag, every tragedy as scripted. My rule is simpler: follow the contracts, follow the kill lists, follow the training programs, and stop the story at the point where the evidence runs out rather than where the outrage peaks. DisinfoWatch+2GovCon Wire+2

Part 10 – The Golden Microscope

So what do we do with a Thanksgiving where two young Guardsmen may not make it home, an Afghan ex-ally sits in a D.C. holding cell, and the airwaves are full of demands for more domes, more fences, more databases? My answer, at least as a working journalist, is that we don’t need a Golden Dome nearly as much as we need a golden microscope. The Washington Post+1

That microscope has three lenses. First, the training lens: a public accounting of the liaison programs that turn foreign partners into paramilitary assets, including who sponsored them into resettlement and what follow-up oversight exists.

Second, the technology lens: a clear map of who profits from each new “emergency” deployment of missile shields, drone defenses, and surveillance platforms in U.S. cities and European capitals.

Third, the targeting lens: a serious debate about online blacklists like Myrotvorets, and about how designating people as enemies or “legitimate targets” erodes the boundary between information war and physical war. Factcheck.bg+3Financial Times+3Breaking Defense+3

If we aim that microscope at the right places—Petraeus-era infrastructures, Golden Dome-style contracts, cross-border kill-list cultures—we may not be able to stop every lone shooter or every drone, but we can at least stop pretending that these events arise from nowhere. And on a day like this, with two families in West Virginia waiting by hospital beds instead of carving turkey, that’s the least kind of honesty they’re owed. The Washington Post+2People.com+2