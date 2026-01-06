There is a far greater chance that Mitch Snow’s dad was a bad dad than the Zodiac killer.

There is a very good chance that Mitch mapped the anger he has toward his father into accusing his father of being the Zodiac killer. Testimony must be accompanied by receipts.

PART I — THE RULE OF EVIDENCE

Before I specifically talk about Mitch’s case, I want to talk about the one rule that governs every real investigation I’ve ever done: testimony is never enough.

Mitch accuses his current wife of bribing five Judges, several prosecutors, several deputies, and an attorney of being involved with a bribery scheme.

This account is produced by a journalist who is a PROMOTER of Mitch’s story. Mitch also accuses his wife of violence.

He also accuses his wife of hiring fourteen third parties to stalk him and his child.

In real journalism—especially investigative journalism—testimony is the beginning, not the conclusion. Every serious case is built the same way. You collect court records. Arrest reports. Police affidavits. Jail logs. Receipts. CCTV stills. Phone metadata. Travel records. Hotel check-ins. Third-party witness statements.

Mitch admitted to having a Military Intelligence background on the Stew Peters show.

You don’t do this because you’re hostile. You do it because this is how truth is established. That standard isn’t controversial—it’s the same standard used in every courtroom in America. As I said in my own words, “This isn’t unusual or unfair. It’s done in every court case.”

Mainstream reporting backs this up. The New York Times, in its coverage of investigative prosecutions and congressional inquiries, repeatedly emphasizes that claims rise or fall on documentary corroboration—not personal narrative alone. The Church Committee itself did not rely on whistleblower testimony; it relied on documents, logs, and memoranda because memory can be manipulated, but records cannot (NYT – Church Committee overview).

That’s why I’ve always rejected what I call keyhole journalism—the idea that you can understand a complex network by listening to one person tell their story, unchallenged, unverified, and uncorroborated. That’s not investigation. That’s confession without cross-examination.

As the Washington Post has noted in its analysis of failed investigations, cases collapse when journalists substitute narrative coherence for evidentiary rigor (Washington Post – failures of single-source reporting).

Journalist George Webb spent a week in Delphi, Indiana, walking the last steps of the “Delphi Girls” and interviewing family and friends.

I have railed against this “keyhole” approach to journalism for nine years.

This matters because when journalists abandon evidence standards, they don’t just get stories wrong—they get used. Prosecutors don’t take a witness’s word for it. Neither should reporters.

The FBI admitted in writing that they tracked me before I met with nuclear plant whistleblowers in Piketon, Ohio, giving me documentary evidence as I went to trial.

When I was winning my case in Ohio with a County with a conviction rate above 99 percent, prosecutors went back decades, pulling every scrap of paper they could find. That’s not persecution. That’s due diligence. And it’s exactly what journalism is supposed to mirror.

Which brings me to the central problem I’ve been confronting lately: we skipped this step.

I found Mitch’s wife accused by felonies by Mitch was a top scientist at a National Nuclear Lab.

In the investigation involving Mitch Snow, testimony raced ahead of documentation. The story moved faster than the records. That’s backwards. Especially when there are arrests, jail time, court filings, restraining orders, and law-enforcement involvement, journalism has an obligation to pause, gather documents, and hear both sides. This is not about belief. It’s about proof.

The Associated Press has repeatedly warned that journalism loses credibility when reporters adopt an advocacy posture instead of an evidentiary one, noting that public trust erodes when journalists appear to “pick sides before facts are verified” (AP – journalism standards).

Everything that follows in this series flows from that rule. Whether I’m examining Zodiac, Manson, Deripaska, Parkland, COVID, or Fort Huachuca, the question is always the same: where are the documents, and who can independently verify them?

That’s the difference between rumor and reporting.

That’s the difference between myth and investigation.

And that’s why I burn shoe leather.

PART II — THE KEYHOLE PROBLEM

There’s a failure mode in modern journalism that I see over and over again. I call it the keyhole problem.

It happens when a reporter—or an audience—accepts one person’s story as the story. No documents. No counterparty. No third-party verification. Just a narrative passed through a narrow opening, like gruel slid under a prison door. You don’t see the room. You don’t see who else is inside. You don’t even know who’s holding the ladle.

That’s not journalism. That’s captivity.

Mainstream media has acknowledged this failure repeatedly, especially after high-profile collapses where early reporting relied too heavily on a single witness or source. The Columbia Journalism Review has documented how single-source stories routinely unravel once records, timelines, and additional witnesses are examined, noting that “narrative coherence often substitutes for verification in the digital news cycle” (CJR – single-source reporting failures).

The reason this matters is simple: testimony is malleable. Documents are not.

People misremember. People exaggerate. People omit. People frame themselves as heroes and everyone else as villains. That’s human nature. That’s why courts don’t rely on testimony alone, and it’s why investigative journalism can’t either. The Wall Street Journal, in its reporting on wrongful accusations and media corrections, has shown that reputational damage often stems from stories built on narrative trust rather than documentary proof (WSJ – journalism and evidentiary standards).

The keyhole problem becomes especially dangerous when the person controlling the narrative also controls access. You’re told, “This is too sensitive to document.” Or, “The records were destroyed.” Or, “Everyone else is compromised.” At that point, skepticism isn’t cruelty—it’s responsibility.

That’s why, in every serious investigation I’ve worked on, I widen the aperture. I go to the courthouse. I pull the docket. I check jail logs. I look for receipts—hotels, restaurants, travel, phone pings, CCTV angles. I knock on doors. I talk to neighbors. I talk to adversaries. I talk to people who don’t like me.

That’s shoe leather.

The New York Times has acknowledged that the most durable investigative reporting—from Watergate to the Pentagon Papers—did not rely on a single source but on “triangulation between testimony, documents, and independent confirmation” (NYT – how investigations hold up).

When we skip that process, stories don’t just weaken—they invert. The journalist becomes a conduit instead of an investigator. The audience becomes emotionally invested before facts are established. And once that happens, any attempt to introduce documents feels like betrayal instead of due diligence.

That’s exactly why I slow stories down when the records don’t line up.

This isn’t about undermining anyone. It’s about refusing to let journalism turn into mythology. The keyhole problem doesn’t get you closer to truth—it puts you inside someone else’s constructed reality, with no exits.

And once you’ve seen that failure up close, you recognize why real investigations require movement. Physical movement. Geographic movement. Leaving the studio. Leaving the screen. Going where the paper lives and where the people live.

That’s the difference between watching a story and working a story.

And it’s the only way to approach cases as complex and emotionally charged as Zodiac and Manson.

PART III — ZODIAC & MANSON: WHAT THE DOCUMENTARY RECORD ACTUALLY SHOWS

When people talk about Zodiac and Manson, they usually start with personalities. I start with paperwork.

That’s not a stylistic choice—it’s an evidentiary one. The only way to avoid myth is to begin with what is documented, what is undisputed, and what remains unresolved. Everything else is commentary.

Here’s what the record clearly shows.

First, the U.S. government ran domestic intelligence and behavioral-science programs during the 1950s–1970s that targeted American citizens. That’s not conjecture. That’s the conclusion of the U.S. Senate’s Church Committee, which documented CIA programs including MKUltra and Operation CHAOS, based on surviving files, sworn testimony, and agency admissions—not rumor (U.S. Senate, Church Committee).

Second, MKUltra included non-consensual human experimentation, including the use of LSD to study behavior, compliance, memory, and psychological fracture. Operation Midnight Climax—run out of CIA-controlled safe houses in San Francisco—was explicitly designed to observe unwitting subjects under drug influence, with detailed internal reporting later summarized by mainstream outlets like the New York Times (NYT – MKUltra overview).

Those are documents. Not theories.

Now, Manson.

What mainstream reporting establishes is that Charles Manson moved through environments saturated with drugs, psychological manipulation, and institutional failure. The Los Angeles Times and Associated Press documented his extensive parole irregularities, early releases, and the role of LSD in the control dynamics of the Manson Family—without asserting that Manson was a directed government asset (LA Times – Manson case background).

That distinction matters.

The record supports capability and environment, not command-and-control. Any serious investigator has to stop there unless documents push further.

The Zodiac case is similar.

Mainstream law enforcement and media agree the Zodiac killings remain officially unsolved. The San Francisco Chronicle, which received Zodiac letters, has repeatedly acknowledged that while the communications were authenticated, no suspect has ever been conclusively identified through admissible evidence (SF Chronicle – Zodiac case status).

What is documented is the performative nature of the crimes—the letters, symbols, media taunting, and fear amplification. Criminologists cited by outlets like the Guardian have noted that Zodiac functioned as a terror narrative as much as a homicide series, generating fear disproportionate to confirmed victims (Guardian – Zodiac analysis).

That’s where my work comes in—not to assign identities, but to ask why these cases functioned the way they did inside a period already saturated with domestic intelligence operations, psychological research, and media amplification.

I don’t need to prove who Zodiac was to show how fear works. I don’t need to declare Manson an “asset” to document that his rise coincided with—and benefited from—a destabilized cultural environment shaped by government-acknowledged programs.

That’s the line I won’t cross without documents.

And it’s why shoe-leather reporting matters next—because once you leave the archives and go to the ground, you start to see how narratives and infrastructure intersect in real space.

PART IV — SHOE LEATHER: WHY BEING THERE CHANGES THE STORY

There’s a moment in every investigation when the screen lies to you.

It happens when timelines look clean online, when quotes line up too neatly, and when maps feel abstract. That’s when I know it’s time to get in the car. Shoe leather isn’t romantic. It’s not cinematic. It’s walking the ground, standing where events happened, and letting distance, angles, and logistics either confirm or break the story. Every serious investigative reporter I respect agrees on this point, including the New York Times, which has written that on-site reporting often exposes contradictions invisible from desks and databases (NYT – value of on-the-ground reporting).

When I worked Zodiac and Manson, I didn’t start with suspects. I started with locations. Roads. Sightlines. Travel times. Proximity to bases, campuses, labs, and media hubs. Patterns emerge only when you physically understand how people move through space. The Los Angeles Times has emphasized that geographic reconstruction—walking routes, checking distances, and verifying access—is a foundational method in cold-case and historical investigations (LA Times – reconstructing crime scenes).

The same approach applied when I tracked oligarch movements like Deripaska. Yacht registries, port logs, and AIS data tell one story online. Standing at the marina tells another. Who boards. Who doesn’t. How security behaves. What days matter. This kind of reporting mirrors how the Wall Street Journal investigates global corruption—by combining corporate filings with physical observation and local reporting (WSJ – investigative methods).

Parkland was no different. The only way to evaluate competing narratives was to walk the campus, check building layouts, time the distances, and reconcile official timelines with physical reality. Mainstream outlets including Reuters have acknowledged that discrepancies in mass-casualty reporting often become visible only when reporters independently verify scene logistics rather than rely solely on official briefings (Reuters – verifying mass shooting timelines).

COVID investigations demanded the same discipline. It wasn’t enough to argue online about lab origins or policy failures. You had to look at grant documents, trial protocols, procurement records, and travel histories—and then go where decisions were made. The Associated Press has repeatedly emphasized that accountability reporting during the pandemic depended on reporters digging into contracts, funding streams, and regulatory filings—not just expert testimony (AP – COVID accountability reporting).

This is where shoe leather protects you from belief traps.

When you walk the ground, testimony either holds up or collapses. Distances don’t care about narratives. Logs don’t care about tone. Doors are either locked or unlocked. Cameras either see what they’re supposed to see—or they don’t. That’s why I’ve always said: movement is verification.

It’s also why I’m suspicious of investigations that never leave the studio. If you haven’t checked the courthouse, the campus, the marina, the lab, or the neighborhood, you’re not investigating—you’re interpreting.

And interpretation without verification is just opinion.

That lesson carries directly into the next problem area: when testimony runs ahead of documents, and journalists are pressured to pick sides before records are complete.

That’s the Mitch problem—not as a person, but as a case study.

PART V — WHEN TESTIMONY OUTRUNS DOCUMENTS: THE MITCH PROBLEM

Every investigator eventually runs into the same trap: a compelling story arrives before the paperwork does. It’s emotional. It’s detailed. It feels urgent. And if you’re not careful, you start building conclusions before you’ve built a record.

That’s the Mitch problem—not a judgment about a person, but a case study in method.

In any investigation involving arrests, jail time, restraining orders, or law-enforcement contact, the very first step is documentary corroboration. You pull the docket. You pull the police reports. You pull the charging documents. You pull the jail logs. You look for body-cam timestamps, dispatch records, and third-party witness statements. This isn’t skepticism for its own sake. It’s standard practice, the same standard reporters at Reuters use when covering criminal cases to avoid publishing claims that later collapse under court scrutiny (Reuters – reporting on criminal cases).

What happens when that step is skipped is predictable. The narrative hardens before the facts are checked. Audiences pick sides. Journalists become advocates. And when documents finally surface—if they surface at all—any contradiction feels like an attack instead of due diligence.

Mainstream media has acknowledged this pattern repeatedly. The New York Times has published post-mortems on cases where early reliance on testimony led to incomplete or misleading coverage, noting that “the absence of primary records often creates a false sense of certainty” (NYT – lessons from reporting errors).

In the Mitch investigation, the problem wasn’t curiosity. The problem was sequence. Testimony moved to center stage before documents were assembled, verified, and contextualized. That’s backwards. Especially when there are allegations serious enough to affect reputations, careers, and legal exposure, journalism has an obligation to slow down.

The Associated Press makes this explicit in its standards: allegations involving criminal conduct must be supported by records or on-the-record confirmation from authorities, not just personal accounts, no matter how detailed or sincere those accounts appear (AP – allegations and verification).

This isn’t about disbelief. It’s about protection—of the audience, of the subject, and of the journalist. Documents protect everyone. They protect the accuser from exaggeration. They protect the accused from rumor. And they protect the reporter from becoming part of the story.

I’ve seen this mistake made in national outlets and independent media alike. The pressure to publish first overwhelms the discipline to publish right. And once that happens, corrections don’t repair trust—they confirm suspicion.

That’s why I keep returning to the same rule: testimony initiates inquiry; documents decide it.

This rule applied when I worked Zodiac and Manson. It applied when I tracked Deripaska. It applied at Parkland. It applied during COVID. In every case, the stories that held up were the ones anchored to logs, filings, maps, and receipts—not the ones driven by belief.

The good news is that this mistake is fixable. You go back. You pull the records. You hear both sides. You let the documents speak. Journalism isn’t harmed by patience. It’s strengthened by it.

And when you apply that discipline consistently, you start to see why shoe-leather investigations—slow, physical, document-heavy—outlast viral narratives every time.

That’s where the Deripaska work comes in next.

(to be continued, at email limit)