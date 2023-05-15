Recently, it has come to light that Robert Malone’s boss, Nick Jacobs, at the Windber Research Institute, was meeting with a former Mossad agent and a US Special Forces Army Ranger about anthrax screening at the Windber Lab that morning of 9/11 before Flight 93 took off. Flight 93 crashed 16 miles from the Windber Lab, and Windber Medical paramedics were dispatched to the site and spent all day combing the site for any signs of survivors and evidence. Robert Malone testified in an affidavit filed in November 11th, 2021 filing in the Middle District of Florida lawsuit that he was employed at that lab during 9/11.

Question One - Where were you, Robert Malone, on the morning of September 11th, 2001? Who was your boss Nick Jacobs meeting with? Who was the former Mossad agent? Dov Zakheim? Roger Zakheim? Who was the US Special Forces Army Ranger? David Petraeus?

As a member of the Uniformed Health Services, a branch of the US Military, in Windber, Pennsylvania, Bob Malone certainly would have been dispatched to the 9/11 crash site of Flight 93 in Shanksville, just 16 miles away, or at least be dispatched to process the suspected Anthrax samples from the site.

Bob Malone would certainly be involved in either the collection of samples or the testing of anthrax samples from the crash site of Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA as the head of the Winber Research Institute lab at the Henry M. Jackson for the study of Advanced Military Medicine.

Questions remain as to why Robert Malone’s boss, Nick Jacobs, was meeting with an ex-Mossad agent and a US Special Forces Army Ranger about Anthrax the morning of September 11th, 2001.

Robert Malone’s boss, Nick Jacobs, says that his Windber paramedics went out to the Flight 93 crash site all day and returned with Anthrax systems. Some paramedics feared that they all would be “dead by the end of the week” from Anthrax inhalation.

I know of only one person in my life who was an adult at the time of the September 11th attacks that cannot remember where they were that day - Robert Malone.

Remember, Donald Rumsfeld, Secretary of Defense for President George W. Bush, was looking for a casus belli for the Afghan War and for the Second Invasion of Iraq. What better casus belli that a test tube of anthrax from the Shanksville crash site of Flight 93, showing the terrorists were planning an anthrax attack by crashing the planes on 9/11?

Question Two - Robert Malone, were you at the Walter Reed Army Hospital on 9/11? Were you aware that a high-speed, OC-48 dark fiber optic connection was in place to speed images from the Winber Research Lab to the Walter Reed Army Hospital for the analysis of tissue samples to confirm the presence of anthrax spores for lung inhalation victims?

Robert Malone’s boss on 9/11, Nick Jacobs, testifies in 2007 that a high-speed network existed between Windber and Walter Reed Army Hospital for the near-instant analysis of tissue samples like lung or spine fluid microscopy from anthrax attack victims. Jacobs also acknowledges at CIA and FBI connection to Concentia, and Columbia, Maryland digital cataloging company.

Question Three - Since many of the Windber paramedics complained of anthrax-like symptoms after returning from the Flight 93 Shanksville crash site, did you test the Windber paramedics for inhalation anthrax, knowing you could wisk the medical tissue slides to Walter Reed Army Hospital quickly for analysis? Would this not have been the most important question in the world the afternoon of September 11th, 2001, whether the terrorists had also included anthrax in the planes potentially killing tens of thousands of first responders at the crash sites in New York and Washington, DC?

Question Four - Are you familiar with David Hone, Robert Gallo, Darrell Galloway, or Steven Hatfill from your time at the University of Maryland, the job you had just preceding your job at the Windber Lab? Are you aware of the University of Maryland Medical School and Hospital, the Johns Hopkins Medical School and Hospital, or the CIA’s IARPA had connections with any of these associates?

Question Five - Are you aware of the CIA IARPA’s involvement in Maryland with a high-speed digital archive network similar to the one that was installed at the Windber Lab in 2000 at the University of Maryland or Johns Hopkins University?

Question Five - You immediately went from Rockville, Maryland near Walter Reed Army Hospital to Ft. Detrick, Maryland to work for DynPort military vaccines company. If and when did you meet Dr. Bruce Ivins, Dr. Steven Hatfill, Dr. Sina Bavari, and Dr. Haigwood, or Dr. Peter Jahrling?

Question Six - Have you ever been involved with an investigation related to the 9/11 Anthrax attacks that followed the 9/11 hijacker attacks, FBI, CIA, or other US Intelligence agencies? Surely this would have been a hot topic at Ft. Detrick after the FBI said a weaponized version of Anthrax was used in the attacks that was likely only to have come from a sophisticated weapons lab.

Question Seven - Have you ever been to the US Space and Missile Defense Command in Huntsville, Alabama, the home of Operation Warp Speed? Do you know who the IT expert is from US Space And Missile Defense Command expert is that put in the OC-48 dark fiber network between the Windber Lab and Walter Reed Army Hospital?

Question Eight - Have you ever seen handled a test tube of Anthrax at Ft. Detrick? Which is it - seen or handled? Have seen a test tube or flask of Anthrax supposedly handled by Dr. Bruce Ivins? Muhammed Atta? Dr. Bruce Ivans and Muhammed Atta?

Question Nine - If by your own testimony, your wife found Chicago too cold after the first winter, and you both left Chicago to go back to California, how is it you graduated from Northwest Medical School in 1991? Any pictures of the Graduation? Who was in front of you in line for your diploma? Who followed you?

Question Ten - Are you aware your mentor at the University of Maryland, Adil Shamoo, recommended the use of experimental drugs in the event of a National Crisis?

Former Mossad’s Ehud Barak was one of the first commenters on 9/11 from the BBC in London, associating the attacks with Osama Bin Laden, saying “We should know in 12 hours” regarding who carried out the attacks. Where was his good friend, Danny Rothschild?

Was Danny Rothschild effecting the Continuity of Government protocols with Dov Zakheim in the US?