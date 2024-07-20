The FBI is now telling us that suspected Trump sniper Matt Crooks bought a five-foot ladder the morning of the Trump shooting in his plan to shoot Trump.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/us/thomas-crooks-trump-rally-shooting-invs/index.html

I have already interviewed the Vincent Sisters who attended the Trump event at the site of the Trump shooting, and they testified that the security was very tight for entry into the event. They testify here that bags were checked carefully so that a long gun would have been complicated to bring in. Also, rally-goers were told not to bring backpacks, so sneaking in an assembled gun would have been difficult.

So, if Security was tight, how did Matt Crooks get into the Butler Trump event with a five-foot ladder and an AR-15? I went to a rural hardware store selling guns and ladders and was assured I could not sneak a long gun or a ladder out of the building. And that is just a situation of stealing a ladder or a long gun, not trying to kill the President.

How could Crooks sneak a ladder or an AR-15 long gun into the event?

Is the FBI asking us to believe that no one in the line from the Trump Butler, PA Rally noticed a twenty-year-old carrying an AR-15? No one would see a twenty-year-old carrying a five-foot ladder into the event either?

However, Crooks would have to carry an AR-15 AND a five-foot ladder through the tight security check after a an Iranian death threat to Trump earlier in the week.

I interviewed Butler Township employees who unequivocally stated that volunteers were part of the security teams “outside of the perimeter,” meaning outside the Secret Service security “inside perimeter.” Wouldn’t they be looking for long guns going into the Trump event?

Crooks must have been part of a team recognizable to police officers so that the police officers would not be stopped immediately with a ladder or a long gun.

This is the only reasonable way Crooks could have gained entry into the Trump Butler rally with a five-foot ladder and an AR-15.

We have pictures of Matt Crooks walking with policemen, and it looks like Crooks was assigned to American Glass Research buildings for security patrol during the event.

You can see the odd “Miss Pacman” bite out of the Secret Service security perimeter in the graph below. Again, there is no speculation here that volunteers assisted Butler and other Township Police forces to patrol this “bite” area.

The tall American Glass Research buildings are visible in the picture above, and what appears to be Crooks’ “Demolition Team” gray T-shirt is also in the photo. If Crooks was carrying a ladder to the event for setup in a security detail, surely someone saw him carrying the ladder and the AR-15 through event security for the security teams.

Clearly, the FBI would know the answer just by interviewing a few police teams present there. So what appears to be happening is that the FBI knows the whole story, but it is breadcrumbing tidbits of information to CNN to construct a “lone gunman” narrative. How many police detectives will miss a twenty-year-old kid who is not a cop, dressed in a “Demolition Team” T-shirt, carrying a five-foot ladder and an AR-15?

The FBI knows far more than they are telling us to craft the “lone gunman” theory, it seems, and the FBI appears to engage repeatedly in this deception with AR-15 shootings. I took the liberty of going to the shooting range where Matts Crooks trained with DHS personnel to help the FBI jog their memory.

I believe the DHS Exercise “Rally Shooter” or possibly “Rally Shooters” has been practiced here since at least 2017 with an Antifa operative named Maxwell Yearick. I have also stated that Yearik most probably recruited Crooks to participate in the “Rally Shooter” Live Exercise at Clairton.

I believe the initial confusion over Maxwell Yearick being the Trump shooter at the Butler event was because Yearick accompanied Crooks to the event, and Yearick was well known for the ten-man Pittsburgh Police detail that was manning the American Glass Research buildings.

We shall see if this contention is true as more details are made available. Still, whether the gun and ladder toters were Yearick or Crooks, the police team would notice them.

Ladders are noticeable, and people see people carrying noticeable things. Someone saw the ladders being carried, and positions on the American Glass Research building, and the FBI knows the story. But why aren’t they telling us? Does it mean they are setting up for a DHS live exercise? Does it mean DHS Live Exercise “Rally Shooter”?

The Wall Street Journal now reports that Crooks signed up for the Trump Butler event on July 7th, 2024, and droned the site with a preprogrammed pattern a few days later. Also, the WSJ reports that Crooks droned the Butler site a few hours before the Trump event. Again, that would fit the profile of a security team volunteer. There is no way an Iranian assassination team or any other unknown entity would be able to drone a US Presidential speaking site hours before the President was speaking.

https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/trump-gunman-flew-drone-over-rally-site-hours-before-attempted-assassination-2d0e2e1a

If this information is contained on Crooks's phone, would the phone also say when he arrived at the Trump Butler Rally on the day of the shooting?

Also, if a twenty-year-old is smart enough to drone the Trump Butler site a week before the event, isn’t the Secret Service smart enough to drone during the event? And since the five-foot ladder wasn’t purchased until the morning of the shooting, that still doesn’t answer how the ladder got to the American Glass Building. Is the FBI now saying that Crooks droned in the ladder to the sniper site?

Is the FBI now saying that Crooks droned the long gun into the rally too?

Interestingly, the FBI and DHS would go back so far in the timeline without answer the most straightforward day of the assassination attempt questions first.

I am here in Pittsburgh with three other Neighborhood News researchers, following up on the case.