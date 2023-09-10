In 2017 and 2018, I worked with an ex-cop who came to Washington, DC to partner up with me in my investigative digging on the Awan Spy Ring on Capitol Hill. I gaveJenny Moore, this excellent female ex-cop and detective, the nickname “Task Force” for her formidable investigative skills.

🧠 SUMMARY

George Webb recounts his collaboration with Jenny Moore (aka Task Force), a former California cop turned investigator, whose key source claimed first-hand experience with Nazi bioweapons programs transferred to the U.S. and NATO after World War II.

The article explores the deep integration of former Nazi scientists, such as Kurt Blome, into U.S. biowarfare and cancer research institutions like Fort Detrick, Batelle, and the University of Rochester, allegedly under the approval of Allen Dulles, Henry Kissinger, and the CIA.

Webb connects the SV40 cancer-causing virus found in polio vaccines, the Cancer Moonshot, and COVID-19 vaccine initiatives to a hidden lineage of Nazi-derived biomedical experimentation.

The article further accuses NATO, the WHO, and operatives like Virginia Benassi of coordinating bio-surveillance programs, gain-of-function research, and vaccine procurement while participating in questionable training exercises like those at the Wuhan Lab.

Central to Webb’s theory is the idea that a Nazi intelligence network—facilitated by Reinhard Gehlen, Puppi Himmler, and Operation Paperclip—never fully dissolved, but rather evolved into modern structures used for biowarfare, population control, and profit.

The author calls for the release of classified documents to verify connections between SV40, thalidomide, and Cold War-era cancer research, while reaffirming his commitment to validating Task Force’s evidence and timeline.

The result is a portrait of the modern intelligence-biotech complex as a continuation of Nazi medical atrocities, shielded by institutions like the CIA, NATO, and DARPA.

👤 PEOPLE

Jenny Moore (Task Force)

A former police officer turned investigative journalist, Jenny partnered with George Webb in 2017–2018 to expose covert biowarfare operations.

She interviewed a woman named Hilde, who grew up in Nazi Germany and provided first-hand testimony about Himmler’s bioweapon programs.

Task Force’s work focused on tracing Nazi scientific programs into U.S. institutions post-WWII.

Her death in 2018 did not stop Webb from continuing to verify her findings and present her research.

Heinrich Himmler

Reichsführer of the SS and architect of Nazi Germany’s concentration camp system, Himmler also initiated early bioweapons programs.

According to documents, he launched germ warfare experiments as early as 1942 at Dachau.

His daughter, Puppi Himmler, later aided Nazi scientists through secretive escape networks like Stille Hilfe.

Himmler is seen as the spiritual forefather of Nazi medical experimentation later ported to the U.S.

Virginia Benassi

Alleged NATO and WHO-linked figure, involved in awarding DARPA ADEPT contracts for mRNA technology prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webb claims she led training exercises at the Wuhan Lab and benefited from the same leak she was supposed to be safeguarding against.

She is alleged to be connected to NATO intelligence figures and protected from media scrutiny due to her elite affiliations.

Webb argues that Benassi represents NATO's silent takeover of global public health infrastructure.

Allen Dulles

First civilian CIA Director and alleged orchestrator of Operation Paperclip’s biowarfare wing.

Webb alleges Dulles adopted Nazi bioweapon programs from IG Farben and incorporated them into CIA-backed U.S. research.

He worked closely with Reinhard Gehlen and possibly used Gehlen’s network to ferry Nazi scientists across continents.

Dulles is portrayed as the key architect behind importing German biowarfare into the American defense infrastructure.

Kurt Blome

Known as “Hitler’s doctor,” Blome ran Nazi cancer and bioweapons experiments in Posen, Poland.

He was acquitted at Nuremberg and later allegedly integrated into U.S. research networks.

Webb cites his "Nesselstedt Project" as a prototype for U.S. postwar biological programs.

His work later parallels suspicious cancer research developments in places like the University of Rochester.

Brenda J. Dean

Co-patentee on SV40 gene therapy intellectual property with David A. Dean at the University of Rochester.

Cited by Webb as a key figure in the continued use of potentially cancerous viral agents in postwar research.

Her patent links suggest that cancer-causing viruses like SV40 were not just contamination, but part of formal research.

She is framed as part of the scientific lineage stemming from Nazi experimentation.

David A. Dean

University of Rochester professor and collaborator with Brenda Dean on SV40 gene therapy.

Connected by Webb to a postwar cancer research pipeline that may originate with Nazi experiments.

He is accused of building on virological groundwork that was laid in the aftermath of World War II.

His work on gene transfer techniques aligns with controversial historical research involving SV40.

Henry Kissinger

Former U.S. Secretary of State, portrayed here as a broker for placing Nazi and Soviet scientists into U.S. labs.

According to Webb and Goleniewski, Kissinger may have masked his role in importing Nazi bioagent scientists by falsely accusing others.

He is implicated in setting up Cold War biowarfare parity through strategic transfers of scientific personnel.

Kissinger is seen as a key bridge between intelligence, foreign policy, and postwar biomedical infiltration.

Eric Traub

Nazi virologist and expert on foot-and-mouth disease, later integrated into U.S. biowarfare programs.

Allegedly transferred to Fort Detrick after WWII via Operation Paperclip.

His expertise in zoonotic diseases may have influenced future gain-of-function research.

Traub represents the most direct Nazi-to-America link in viral military science.

Goleniewski

Polish double agent who worked with both Western intelligence and Soviet agencies.

Credited by Webb with facilitating bioweapons transfers between Nazi and Soviet labs post-WWII.

Claimed Kissinger helped import Soviet bio-spies into the U.S. as a smokescreen for earlier Nazi imports.

His disclosures add weight to the theory that biowarfare became a key Cold War domain.

Reinhard Gehlen

Nazi intelligence chief who became the head of West Germany's intelligence service under U.S. guidance.

Formed a postwar network that traded Nazi scientists to both the CIA and Soviet bloc.

Instrumental in forming the early intelligence architecture of NATO and U.S.-European cooperation.

Seen as a master manipulator who preserved Nazi scientific legacies by commodifying them.

Puppi Himmler

Daughter of Heinrich Himmler and Nazi propaganda icon during her youth.

Later helped Nazi scientists acquire Red Cross papers to escape to South America and the U.S.

Worked with Stille Hilfe , an organization dedicated to aiding ex-Nazis.

Webb portrays her as a continuous force for enabling Nazi reintegration into postwar society.

Jens Kuhn

Associate of Sina Bavari at Fort Detrick and alleged relative of a Nazi Paperclip scientist.

His connection underscores concerns about legacy ties between modern labs and Nazi-era personnel.

Possibly linked to Ebola and other virological work under military contracts.

His background raises ethical questions about continuity of biowarfare research traditions.

🏛️ ORGANIZATIONS (Four-Sentence Profiles)

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)

Accused of importing Nazi bioweapons scientists post-WWII through Operation Paperclip with Allen Dulles at the helm.

Webb claims the agency used cancer research and vaccine programs as covert fronts for experimentation.

Also implicated in COVID-related mRNA contracting through DARPA-linked intermediaries.

Acts as the central hub in the intelligence-medical-industrial complex described in the article.

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)

Portrayed as the inheritor of Nazi scientific infrastructure post-1949, especially biowarfare and population control tools.

Webb alleges NATO controlled WHO biowarfare research programs, including exercises like the Wuhan Lab training.

Accused of integrating scientists with Nazi or Soviet ties under the guise of health collaboration.

Its secretive bureaucracy provides cover for cross-national experimentation.

World Health Organization (WHO)

Accused of working with NATO to award mRNA vaccine contracts prior to the COVID outbreak.

Virginia Benassi’s role at WHO allegedly involved training Wuhan Lab personnel and managing DARPA vaccine bids.

Webb argues WHO became a vehicle for biowarfare disguised as global health management.

The organization is portrayed as compromised by dual allegiances to public health and intelligence.

University of Rochester

Site of early postwar cancer and SV40 research that may have originated from Nazi scientific programs.

Associated with researchers like David and Brenda Dean who hold SV40 gene therapy patents.

Possibly served as a civilian outpost for former Nazi virologists.

Connects wartime cancer experimentation to the development of U.S. biotech.

Fort Detrick

Premier U.S. biowarfare research facility allegedly housing Operation Paperclip scientists like Eric Traub.

Seen as a continuation of Nazi-era germ warfare labs under American intelligence control.

Frequently cited in connection with controversial vaccine and virus experiments.

A nexus point in Webb’s Nazi-to-COVID biowarfare theory.

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)

U.S. military R&D agency accused of pushing mRNA and telomere-related biotechnology.

Webb links DARPA to covert experimentation projects using public health crises as cover.

Allegedly funneled research contracts through intermediaries like Benassi to the WHO and Windber Cancer Lab.

Forms part of the intelligence-medical nexus driving biowarfare innovation.

Batelle Memorial Institute

U.S. national lab in Ohio implicated in advanced biowarfare and pathogen studies.

Frequently referenced in COVID origins discussions and controversial "live exercises."

Webb associates it with Fort Detrick as part of a triad of postwar bioagent hubs.

Allegedly involved in legacy research stemming from Nazi and Soviet scientists.

She also had been a caretaker for a woman who said she grew up as the daughter of a man inside the Nazi hierarchy of Nazi Germany.

Several document troves have finally been released about the Nazi’s involvement with bioagents. However, up until the day of publication, researchers such as my research partner Jenny Moore, an ex-cop from California, were considered conspiracy theorists for proffering their eyewitness accounts and reporting.

Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, had extensively interviewed and cared for a woman who claimed to have grown up as a small girl inside Himmler’s “Circle Of Friends”, and she reported unequivocally Nazi bioweapons programs were moved to the US and NATO countries after World War II.

Now, Nazis and bioweapon research are conspiracy theories no more. Document troves that confirm Jenny Moore’s reporting are now appearing.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/feb/14/nazi-scientists-mosquitoes-biological-weapon

Himmler began a massive bioweapons research program at Dachau as early as January of 1942; now, documents show conclusively.

My contention for years has been that NATO adopted many of these programs since their inception in 1949. I had been to Strasbourg, France, to research Prince Bernhard of Holland's Maison Rouge plan to move the IG Fabern death camp to Switzerland and Holland after WWII until a NATO-like structure could be established to continue the research. Once a NATO-like military organization was created, the ex-Nazi would refill their ranks.

When I uncovered a woman named Virginia Benassi at NATO and the WHO worked with mosquitoes in China in 2009 that caused thrombosis and thrombocytopenia was also getting all the DARPA ADEPT (mRNA) bids for Wellcome Trust and WHO before the pandemic, not a peep was heard from the media for this obvious consorting with the supposed enemy of China. When I showed Virginia Benassi conspicuously had the same name as two NATO Intelligence Chiefs, this obvious NATO sponsorship was also ignored.

I instead was roundly criticized by CNN, AP, Forbes, Reuters, and 60 Minutes for picking on the US State Department Diplomatic Security Services Officer, the daughter-in-law of Virginia Benassi, who also worked for the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and was an athlete at the first superspreader event.

Did no one else see this connection between the WHO and the NATO takeover of the WHO? Weren’t these China “lab leaks” more like NATO “live exercises”.

No mention was made of Virginia Benassi of the WHO, who was getting mRNA DARPA ADEPT bids at the WHO for CoronaVirus before the outbreak, also did the UTMB lab leak training for the Wuhan Lab.

No mention was ever made of the incredible coincidence of Virginia Benassi of the WHO, who was in charge of the training of the Wuhan Lab that leaked, also received the mRNA bids to respond to that leak, an obvious conflict of interest.

And, of course, no mention that such a large joint venture with the Chinese government with NATO and the WHO would need CIA approval. Even more remote was consideration of the possibility that NATO could have adopted these Nazi programs after World War II.

I held a recent X/Twitter space where the name David A. Dean’s name and his purported wife Brenda J. Dean came up along with the CIA’s long history of cancer research in America and their Nazi roots.

Kurt Blome, “Hitler’s Doctor”, ran a cancer research project called the Nesselstedt Project in Posen, Poland, for instance. Much of this research later seemed to transfer to the University of Rochester in 1949 after the Nazi Medical War Crimes trial.

https://collections.ushmm.org/search/catalog/pa1036650

I will draw on the Nazi programs with cancer that were continued in the United States after World War II later in this article. Just one example of this cancer research appears to be SV40 research being done at the University of Rochester after World War II.

Brenda J Dean features prominently in patents with SV 40 gene therapy patents with Dr David A. Dean of the University of Rochester, New York.

I promised I would republish my deceased research partner's contention that Allen Dulles adopted the Nazi bioagents being run by IG Farben at various Nazi concentration camps.

The drug Thalidomide was developed as an antidote for Sarin gas by Otto Ambros in the Nazi drug testing concentration camps. It is still marketed today as an anti-cancer drug.

In 2017 and 2018 I looked into Task Force’s contentions that American universities and national laboratories had been infiltrated with Nazi bioagent scientists at US national BioAgent facilities, like Fort Detrick in Maryland, Fort Belvoir in Virginia and Batelle national laboratories in Columbus, Ohio.

I have visited all of these facilities many times before and after Task Force’s is death, looking for witnesses and documents that could add light and verification to the Nazi bioweapons to America allegations.

Task Force didn’t just have conspiracy theories on this topic. Task Force had a first-hand witness named Hilde, who was albeit a child at the time of World War Two, who went to the IG Farben bioagent test camps in person because her father was a documentarian for Heinrich Himmler.

Hilde and Puppi Himmler were friends and approximately the same age as little blond Aryan girls who were trotted on stage at Nazi rallies as examples of German perfection.

Hilde’s father made propaganda films for Hitler, which were shown all over Germany, and were mandatory viewing for soldiers and civilians alike.

I wrote up Task Force’s key contentions in a series of slides before her death, and I have updated them here. I am still in the process of verifying in validating many of the contentions that Task Force had about the US bioweapons program and its Nazi roots.

In 2021, I wrote “The Q Loophole” about how the Department of Energy created a new clearance from the Manhattan Project above the existing military Top Secret clearances to bring in Nazi bioweapons scientists into US National Labs.

I added my thoughts to who the most likely go-betweens were for this Nazi bioagent to America program from documents I have found along the way including Henry Kissinger orchestrating the placement of US scientists.

Many of the Nazi nerve agents scientists like Eric Traub were brought to the United States at Ft. Detrick and Ft. Belvoir after World War II.

A Polish spy named Golenowski orchestrated the placement of key Nazi bioagent scientists in the Soviet Union at the same time to create a biological Cold War scenario.

Puppi Himmler was the Nazi poster child for the Nazi Youth Program, and Himmler very much saw the Nazi concentration camps as experiments laboratories to create a greater Master Race. Puppi Himmler appeared in many of the films created by Himmler’s father, and his documentaries were required viewing for German soldiers and civilians in theaters all over Germany.

Puppi Himmler was a key individual in later decades, working through the Nazi organization Stille Hilfe, to aid Nazi bioagents scientists to secure Red Cross passports for passage of scientists into the United States in the 1960s. Puppi Himmler was still a strong supporter of her father until the day Himmler died, despite all of his atrocities coming to light after the War.

The historic research here is very difficult because so many documents have been destroyed, so I just present Task Force’s evidence here with the 2018 slides.

Task Force was adamant that some of these fleeing Nazis of the Galician 14th Panzer Division that ran the Polish death camps formed the backbone of Igor Kolomoisky’s Azov Brigade in Ukraine.

Golenewski would later accuse Henry Kissinger of importing Soviet bioweapons spies into the United States nation bioweapons laboratories which actually was his role in importing Nazi scientists into the Soviet Union. Perhaps accusing Henry Kissinger of being a Soviet spy would throw off the suspicion of Kissinger bringing in the Nazi scientists into US bioweapons labs? There is really no way to know this fact without the release of currently classified documents.

We know Reinhard Gehlen later worked for Allen Dulles at CIA, and we do know from documents he sent Nazi bioweapons scientists as bargaining chips in both directions, East and West, after the War.

Was Gehlen and Himmler’s IG Farben testing of Jewish prisoners and children recapitulated in the US with the SV 40 cancer-causing virus contamination with the 1950s polio vaccine? We only have the SV40 evidence to show the contamination did occur, but we have no documents that show a Nazi dark hand on the “contamination”.

I just present Task Force’s contentions here for historical record. The work continues on validation and verification.

George Webb has conducted thirty-five “Learning Man” news gathering charrettes around the United States to promote citizen journalists.

NOTES -

The title of this book in Spanish means “by 1949 the formula for filler might already existed”. The title of this book is the Nazi experiments and the formula for eternal youth.

In Centacor v Abbott Labs, (Remicade v Humira), is basically a defense of the Nazi Thalidomide patents, albeit through proxies.

Some researchers later found that Jens Kuhn, a business partner of the man who ran Fort Detrick at the time of the leak before coronavirus live exercise, Sina Bavari, was related to a Nazi Paperclip scientist.