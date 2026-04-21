Two weeks ago, the niece and grandniece of the terrorist exporter of Iran, Qaseem Soleimani, who Trump took out in his first term, had their green cards revoked after months of spewing IRGC terrorist rhetoric.

The Soleimani Nieces made no excuses for being the glam girls everyone at the Malibu Beach Club wanted to have a champagne conversation with - a conversation which would eventually turn toward what the target did for SpaceX or some other defense contractor working on Classified Pentagon projects.